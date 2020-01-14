Pretty Boi celebrates 4th

Pretty Boi Drag (Washington Blade file photo by Tom Hausman)

Pretty Boi Drag’s fourth anniversary show is Sunday, Jan. 19 at Union Stage (740 Water St., S.W.) at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $35 for VIP.

Launching in 2016, this award-winning D.C.-based drag king performance group first hit the stage to a sold-out crowd and as been a popular area staple ever since. This event is for all audiences, though there may be some adult themes.

For tickets and information, visit union stage.com.