January 21, 2020 at 7:18 pm EST | by John Paul King
RuPaul set to host SNL
Image via YouTube

Everything seems to be coming up RuPaul these days.

The Emmy-winning icon, who is not only the creator of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” but a renowned recording artist, actor, and drag superstar, has never been far out of the limelight. In recent months, however, he seems to be practically bathing in it. On January 10, Netflix premiered “AJ and the Queen,” the 10-episode comedy in which he has his first-ever leading role in a scripted TV series, and it’s been getting him plenty of extra attention.

Before that, VH1 announced in August that they would be bringing back “Drag Race” for a twelfth season, as well as an “All-Stars 5” and a new “Celebrity Drag Race” edition over the next year. In addition, The “Drag Race” brand announced plans for even greater expansion worldwide, with a first season of “Canada’s Drag Race” and a second season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” planned for debuts in 2020.

Now, RuPaul will join the ranks of some of pop culture’s greatest icons when he takes the stage in front of a live studio audience in New York’s Rockefeller Center on February 8 for his debut gig as host of “Saturday Night Live.”

As announced by NBC on Tuesday, RuPaul will serve as host for the episode, with Justin Bieber as musical guest, one week after an episode featuring NFL star J.J. Watt as host and country artist Luke Combs as the musical guest on Feb. 1.

Though it marks RuPaul’s first appearance as host, it’s not the first time the 59-year-old star has been on SNL – in 1993, he appeared in a sketch during a show hosted by Charles Barkley.

After NBC’s announcement, the Twitter account for “RuPaul’s Drag Race “ posted an image with the caption, “Start your engines…and live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!!! Can’t wait Mama.”

Image via Twitter

RuPaul’s SNL debut will air on NBC, Saturday, Feb. 8 at 11:30pm ET.

