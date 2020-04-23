Team Rayceen, Blade to host Ward 2 candidate forum

The Washington Blade and Team Rayceen, the events group run by LGBTQ activist and entertainer Rayceen Pendarvis, will host an April 30 virtual forum for the Ward 2 D.C. Council candidates running in the city’s June 2 primary and the special Ward 2 Council election on June 16.
Pendarvis, who has interviewed each of the nine candidates running for the Ward 2 seat over the past few weeks, will serve as moderator of the forum. A Blade reporter will join Pendarvis in asking the candidates questions about LGBTQ and other issues facing the city at this time.
The forum will take place from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, and can be accessed through the Blade’s and Pendarvis’ Facebook sites: facebook.com/WashingtonBlade and facebook.com/Rayceen.Pendarvis.
The candidates expected to participate in the forum include Brooke Pinto, Daniel Hernandez, Jack Evans, John Fanning, Jordan Grossman, Katherine Venice, Kishan Putta, Patrick Kennedy, and Yilin Zhang.