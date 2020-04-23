Team Rayceen, Blade to host Ward 2 candidate forum

Rayceen Pendarvis (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Washington Blade and Team Rayceen, the events group run by LGBTQ activist and entertainer Rayceen Pendarvis, will host an April 30 virtual forum for the Ward 2 D.C. Council candidates running in the city’s June 2 primary and the special Ward 2 Council election on June 16.

Pendarvis, who has interviewed each of the nine candidates running for the Ward 2 seat over the past few weeks, will serve as moderator of the forum. A Blade reporter will join Pendarvis in asking the candidates questions about LGBTQ and other issues facing the city at this time.

The forum will take place from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, and can be accessed through the Blade’s and Pendarvis’ Facebook sites: facebook.com/WashingtonBlade and facebook.com/Rayceen.Pendarvis.

The candidates expected to participate in the forum include Brooke Pinto, Daniel Hernandez, Jack Evans, John Fanning, Jordan Grossman, Katherine Venice, Kishan Putta, Patrick Kennedy, and Yilin Zhang.