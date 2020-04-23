April 23, 2020 at 9:03 am EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Team Rayceen, Blade to host Ward 2 candidate forum
Rayceen Pendarvis, gay news, Washington Blade
Rayceen Pendarvis (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Washington Blade and Team Rayceen, the events group run by LGBTQ activist and entertainer Rayceen Pendarvis, will host an April 30 virtual forum for the Ward 2 D.C. Council candidates running in the city’s June 2 primary and the special Ward 2 Council election on June 16.

Pendarvis, who has interviewed each of the nine candidates running for the Ward 2 seat over the past few weeks, will serve as moderator of the forum. A Blade reporter will join Pendarvis in asking the candidates questions about LGBTQ and other issues facing the city at this time.

The forum will take place from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, and can be accessed through the Blade’s and Pendarvis’ Facebook sites: facebook.com/WashingtonBlade and facebook.com/Rayceen.Pendarvis.

The candidates expected to participate in the forum include Brooke Pinto, Daniel Hernandez, Jack Evans, John Fanning, Jordan Grossman, Katherine Venice, Kishan Putta, Patrick Kennedy, and Yilin Zhang.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

