Restoring ‘Marilyn’

Salon Roi owner Roi Barnard speaks in front of the newly restored ‘Marilyn’ mural in the Woodley Park neighborhood of N.W. Washington.

City officials joined local business owners at the corner of Connecticut Avenue and Calvert Street on Saturday to celebrate the restoration of the iconic public art installation ‘Marilyn.’

The Marilyn Monroe mural on the third story of Salon Roi was originally painted in 1981 by the late artist John Bailey. The restoration was commissioned by Woodley Park Main Street and was completed by regional artist Kevin “Jazi” Irvin.

Former owner of Salon Roi, Roi Barnard, 82, received the mural as a 40th birthday present from his late partner, Charles Stinson.

“I’ve loved Marilyn Monroe from the time I was 12 years old,” Barnard told the gathered crowd. “And in 1970 when Charles and I were just getting our foothold in Woodley Park, when we first came here we were extremely flamboyant. One by one, Charles and I won over the people of Woodley Park.”

The Blade featured Barnard in ‘Salon Roi entrepreneur Roi Barnard reflects on five decades in business‘ in 2019.