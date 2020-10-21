October 21, 2020 at 12:52 pm EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
Pope Francis calls for civil unions for same-sex couples
Pope Francis, gay news, Washington Blade
Pope Francis (Foto por Zebra48bo vía Wikimedia Commons)

Pope Francis has publicly endorsed civil unions for same-sex couples.

The Catholic News Agency reported Francis made the comments in a documentary that debuted in Rome on Wednesday.

“Homosexuals have a right to be a part of the family,” he said. They’re children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it.”

“What we have to create is a civil union law,” added Francis. “That way they are legally covered.”

The Washington Blade will update this article.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

Pope Francis calls for civil unions for same-sex couples
