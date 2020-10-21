Pope Francis calls for civil unions for same-sex couples

Pope Francis (Foto por Zebra48bo vía Wikimedia Commons)

Pope Francis has publicly endorsed civil unions for same-sex couples.

The Catholic News Agency reported Francis made the comments in a documentary that debuted in Rome on Wednesday.

“Homosexuals have a right to be a part of the family,” he said. They’re children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it.”

“What we have to create is a civil union law,” added Francis. “That way they are legally covered.”

The Washington Blade will update this article.