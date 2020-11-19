Stein Club elects new officers

Jatarius Frazier was elected president of the Gertrude Stein Democratic Club. (Photo courtesy D.C. Government)

Members of the Gertrude Stein Democratic Club, D.C’s largest local LGBTQ political organization, voted unanimously at a virtual meeting on Nov. 10 to elect a slate of new officers for 2021. Among those elected was its new president, D.C. Democratic activist Jatarius Frazier.

Frazier, who currently serves as the club’s Vice president of Administration, will succeed current Stein Club President Kent Boese, who chose not to run for another term. Frazier is a resident of Ward 5 and also serves as second vice chair for the Ward 5 Democrats.

In his role as a D.C. government employee, Frazier currently serves as executive assistant at the Office of the D.C. Deputy Mayor for Operations and Infrastructure.

Japer Bowles, the current treasurer of Advisory Neighborhood Commission 1C in Adams Morgan, was elected as the Stein Club’s Vice President for Political Affairs. He is a founder and current chair of the ANC Rainbow Caucus.

Heidi Ellis, a former official at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency during the Obama administration and the founder and current CEO for a D.C.-based public policy consulting firm, won election as Vice President for Administration.

Native Washingtonian Detrick Campbell, who has worked for the Office of the D.C. City Administrator and for the office of D.C. Congressional Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, won election as the Stein Club treasurer. He currently works as a budget assistant at the U.S. Institute of Peace, a federal government institute charged with promoting international conflict resolution and conflict prevention.

Madeleine Stirling, a former Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner in Ward 2 and a resident of the city’s Petworth neighborhood, was elected as the club’s secretary. Biographical information released by the Stein Club says she uses her background and training in project management to work on issues related to harm reduction, access to health care, housing, and LGBTQ+ rights.

The newly elected Stein Club officers will begin their term of office on Jan. 1.