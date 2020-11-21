November 21, 2020 at 9:17 pm EST | by Michael K. Lavers
VIDEO: Casa Ruby holds Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Casa Ruby CEO Ruby Corado speaks at a Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil in Dupont Circle on Nov. 20, 2020. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Upwards of 100 people gathered in Dupont Circle on Friday for a Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil.

Casa Ruby organized the event, which was part of the organization’s “Trans Lives Matter” campaign it launched earlier in the week.

The Rev. Richard Weinberg of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church and Casa Ruby CEO Ruby Corado are among those who spoke before Casa Ruby staffers read the names of more than 50 trans people who have died over the last year. They include Alice Carter, a homeless trans woman who died in D.C. last December, and Yunieski “Yuni” Carey Herrera, a Cuban-born trans woman who was brutally stabbed to death inside her Miami apartment on Nov. 16.

A woman interrupted Corado as she spoke, but former D.C. Council candidate Randy Downs intervened and was able to keep the heckler away from the Dupont Circle Fountain where the vigil took place. Everyone who attended was wearing a mask to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Gwendolyn Ann Smith organized the first Transgender Day of Remembrance as a way to honor Rita Hester, a trans woman murdered inside her Boston apartment in 1998.

President-elect Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are among those who acknowledged the Transgender Day of Remembrance on Friday. President Trump made no such public acknowledgment.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

watermark
Local
VIDEO: Casa Ruby holds Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil
Mark Herring defends Va. nondiscrimination law in court
Workers remove contents of Baltimore’s Grand Central nightclub
Stein Club elects new officers
Trans Awareness Week goes virtual
Legal rights to DC Eagle name sold to mystery buyer
same-sex marriage, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Court strikes down bans on conversion therapy as violations of free speech
Trump administration urges court to uphold Idaho anti-trans sports law
Transgender woman murdered in Miami
Texas activists rally behind human trafficking victims
Alito condemns Obergefell in Federalist Society Speech
Fla. man uses music to respond to anti-LGBTQ Trump supporters
watermark
World
Blade speaks with Rainbow Railroad Executive Director Kimahli Powell
A Cuban couple’s ‘great gay odyssey’
Marielle Franco’s widow elected to Rio city council
Inter-American court hears case of murdered trans Honduran woman
Activists around the world celebrate Biden-Harris victory
LGBTQ activists around the world fear Trump second term
watermark
Opinions
Why did so many queer voters back Trump?
Trump must exit stage right
Drug imports endanger patients like me
Karl Racine for U.S. attorney general
Celebrating victory with Biden and Harris
Some scary trends, lessons in 2020 results
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Congressional Chorus plays first virtual concert
DCATS art sale to benefit National Binder Exchange
Calendar: Nov. 20-26
Hallmark, Lifetime, others embrace LGBTQ holiday romance
Perez Hilton seeks forgiveness
Folger highlights work of two trans poets
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.