VIDEO: Casa Ruby holds Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil

Casa Ruby CEO Ruby Corado speaks at a Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil in Dupont Circle on Nov. 20, 2020. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Upwards of 100 people gathered in Dupont Circle on Friday for a Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil.

Casa Ruby organized the event, which was part of the organization’s “Trans Lives Matter” campaign it launched earlier in the week.

The Rev. Richard Weinberg of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church and Casa Ruby CEO Ruby Corado are among those who spoke before Casa Ruby staffers read the names of more than 50 trans people who have died over the last year. They include Alice Carter, a homeless trans woman who died in D.C. last December, and Yunieski “Yuni” Carey Herrera, a Cuban-born trans woman who was brutally stabbed to death inside her Miami apartment on Nov. 16.

A woman interrupted Corado as she spoke, but former D.C. Council candidate Randy Downs intervened and was able to keep the heckler away from the Dupont Circle Fountain where the vigil took place. Everyone who attended was wearing a mask to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Gwendolyn Ann Smith organized the first Transgender Day of Remembrance as a way to honor Rita Hester, a trans woman murdered inside her Boston apartment in 1998.

President-elect Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are among those who acknowledged the Transgender Day of Remembrance on Friday. President Trump made no such public acknowledgment.