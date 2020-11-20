November 20, 2020 at 8:41 pm EST | by Staff reports
Blade speaks with Rainbow Railroad Executive Director Kimahli Powell
Rainbow Railroad Executive Director Kimahli Powell. (Photo courtesy of Rainbow Railroad)

International News Editor Michael K. Lavers on Friday spoke with Rainbow Railroad Executive Director Kimahli Powell about his group’s work with LGBTQ refugees and asylum seekers.

Powell said during a Zoom interview from Toronto that Rainbow Railroad has helped upwards of 900 LGBTQ refugees and asylum seekers flee persecution in their countries of origin since his group’s founding in 2006.

Rainbow Railroad earlier this month launched the #60in60 Campaign, which hopes to raise $600,000 by the end of the year in order to help 60 LGBTQ refugees and asylum seekers. Powell said the campaign has already raised around $200,000.

