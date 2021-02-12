February 12, 2021 at 4:53 pm EST | by Chris Johnson
White House vague on whether Biden will confront Putin over anti-LGBTQ abuses in Russia
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was vague about anti-LGBTQ human rights abuses in Russia. (Image public domain)

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was vague Friday on whether President Biden — after an initial call with Vladimir Putin on election interference, hacking into the U.S. government and possible bounties on U.S. troops — would similarly confront him on anti-LGBTQ human rights abuses in Russia.

Psaki made the comments in response to a question from the Washington Blade in the aftermath of a report this week that Russia arrested and detained two men perceived as gay and forcibly returned them to Chechnya, where they face persecution.

“Well, the president is not afraid to make clear to President Putin the areas where he has disagreement, areas where he is concerned,” Psaki said, without elaborating on whether that includes anti-LGBTQ abuses.

The incident in Russia was the latest report of the Kremlin essentially giving a wink and nod to Chechnya over anti-LGBTQ human rights abuses at the hands of the government in the semi-autonomous Republic, including reports of concentration camps for gay men. Russia and Chechnya have denied any abuses.

Psaki pointed out Biden’s call with Putin had occurred weeks ago, so “the next contacts with the Russians would be at a lower level either at the State Department or other officials” and deferred to them “for a more up-to-date response on our engagement.”

Asked whether sanctions would be appropriate for anti-LGBTQ abuses in Russia or elsewhere, Psaki declined to comment and cited an ongoing review of Russia’s adverse actions on the world stage.

“There’s a review that’s ongoing about a range of problematic actions that have been taken by the Russians,” Psaki said. “And I’m not going to get ahead of that process.”

That’s consistent with Psaki in the past several weeks citing an ongoing review within the Biden administration, including the poisoning and arrest of Putin rival Alexei Navalny, when asked about possible consequences or sanctions for Russia.

During the Trump administration, the White House response was virtually non-existent at the height of reports of anti-LGBTQ abuses in Chechnya in 2017. Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she didn’t know whether the issue came up in a meeting between former President Trump and the Russian ambassador, nor whether Trump had been briefed on the reported atrocities.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price, who previously said the Biden administration was “troubled” by the account in Russia, had no updates when asked by the Blade during the Friday teleconference, saying “you’ve heard me, you’ve heard others speak out forcibly about Russia’s abysmal human rights record.”

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

watermark
Local
Clinical psychologist, former teacher Roger Bartman dies at 77
ANC drops license protest against D.C. gay bar Uproar
Ruby Corado backs transgender Central American Parliament candidate
Pannell named to judicial nominating commission
Stein Club changes name to Capital Stonewall Democrats
Us Helping Us hit with $3.8 million breach of contract lawsuit
watermark
National
Biden administration to accept cases of anti-LGBTQ discrimination in housing
Lincoln Project’s avowed ignorance of Weaver texts undercut by leaked communications
Puerto Rico governor says gender violence declaration is LGBTQ-inclusive
DOD: Transgender enlistments able to happen now under Biden policy
Biden to sign memorandum protecting LGBTQ rights globally
National LGBTQ Task Force holds first virtual Creating Change conference
watermark
World
Brothers who fled Chechnya arrested, returned to homeland
Biden administration rescinds global gag rule
US to ‘reengage’ with UN Human Rights Council
This is how 300 LGBTQ people in the first Honduran migrant caravan of 2021 live
US calls for release of Venezuelan HIV/AIDS service providers
Two men in Indonesia’s Aceh province caned for having sex
watermark
Opinions
A new Roaring ‘20s awaits at pandemic’s end
MPP and the LGBTQ+ community
Will the glow from the Biden administration last?
Celebrate you this Valentine’s Day
Thank you, Kordell Stewart, for thoughtful response to ‘the rumor’
Celebrate first lady’s visit to Whitman-Walker, then act
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Meet D.C.’s Most Eligible LGBTQ Singles
Highsmith at 100: Literary legacy marred by racism
‘The Lady and the Dale’ explores transphobia in 1970s America
The challenges of conducting in a pandemic
Calendar: Feb. 12-18
Holocaust Museum highlights gay couple that ‘resisted through love’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.