Biden on Pride Month: ‘Accept nothing less than full equality’
WH proclamation issued after practice ignored during Trump years
President Biden issued the first formal proclamation of his administration recognizing Pride Month on Tuesday, telling LGBTQ people both at home and abroad they should “accept nothing less than full equality.”
Biden’s proclamation kicks off Pride Month by remembering the 1969 riots at Stonewall Inn that started the modern LGBTQ movement, which he said was a “call to action that continues to inspire us to live up to our nation’s promise of equality, liberty, and justice for all.”
“Pride is a time to recall the trials the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) community has endured and to rejoice in the triumphs of trailblazing individuals who have bravely fought — and continue to fight — for full equality,” Biden writes. “Pride is both a jubilant communal celebration of visibility and a personal celebration of self-worth and dignity.”
Biden issues a Pride Month proclamation after the practice was abandoned under President Trump, who largely ignored the occasion except for a solitary tweet in 2019. In contrast, former President Obama issued a Pride proclamation each of his eight years in office.
Obama also had a practice of holding an annual reception at the White House with LGBTQ leaders to commemorate Pride Month. The Biden White House, at a time when the nation is reemerging after the coronavirus pandemic, hasn’t said one way or the other whether it will hold a reception.
Biden’s proclamation also ticks off several of the LGBTQ community’s achievements, citing “historic Supreme Court rulings” that brought workplace protections and marriage equality as well as the enactment of the Matthew Shepard & James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act in 2009, which expanded hate crimes protections under federal law.
Estimating nearly 14 percent of the 1,500 agency appointees in the Biden administration identity as LGBTQ, Biden writes the LGBTQ community is now represented “in nearly every level of public office — in city halls and state capitals, governors’ mansions and the halls of the Congress, and throughout my administration.” Among his LGBTQ appointees are Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Rachel Levine, assistant secretary of health.
At a time when states have enacted laws against transgender kids’ access to school sports and transition-related health care, Biden writes states have “chosen to actively target transgender youth through discriminatory bills that defy our nation’s values of inclusivity and freedom for all.”
Following the announcement his State Department would make LGBTQ human rights a priority, Biden writes he’s committed to LGBTQ rights both in the United States and overseas, closely tying two global movements to protect and advance democracy.
“LGBTQ+ rights are human rights, which is why my administration has reaffirmed America’s commitment to supporting those on the front lines of the equality and democracy movements around the world, often at great risk,” Biden writes. “We see you, we support you, and we are inspired by your courage to accept nothing less than full equality.”
Biden also name-checks the Equality Act, federal legislation that would expand the prohibition on discrimination against LGBTQ people under federal law, although the legislation is all but dead as it continues to languish in Congress.
“I will not rest until full equality for LGBTQ+ Americans is finally achieved and codified into law,” Biden writes. “That is why I continue to call on the Congress to pass the Equality Act, which will ensure civil rights protections for LGBTQ+ people and families across our country.”
Concluding his proclamation, Biden says Pride Month is a time to recognize “the resilience and determination of the many individuals who are fighting to live freely and authentically.”
“In doing so, they are opening hearts and minds, and laying the foundation for a more just and equitable America,” Biden writes. “This Pride Month, we affirm our obligation to uphold the dignity of all people, and dedicate ourselves to protecting the most vulnerable among us.”
Twitch adds and celebrates ‘Trans,’ LGBQ tags for its users
SAN FRANCISCO – The global game-streaming firm Twitch announced last week that it has added affirming tags for its users. The California based high-tech company said that streamers will be able to select from over 350 new tags related to gender, sexual orientation, race, nationality, ability, mental health, and more.
Twitch is the largest of all of the popular social video platforms for online video gamers, and which has also been recently acquired by Amazon. The company said that “these additions won’t change how tagging works and are completely optional. They simply give creators more choices.” The streams’ tags also denote categories such as languages, geographic areas, in addition to newly added gender, sexual orientation, race and nationality categories.
The game streaming platform is nearly 70% adolescents and young adults ages 13 to 34 according to independent Twitch Tracker website’s data analysis and research.
According to Twitch Tracker, the streaming platform’s users engage in between 68 million to 73 million hours of streaming video each day.
Twitch noted that, “We’d like to thank our trans community for originally requesting the “transgender” tag, and for their passion and persistence in pursuit of that request. This has been one of the most popular requests we’ve heard, and the simple truth is that we should have done this sooner.”
The streaming platform’s actions are following a current trend by social media platforms to be more inclusive. Earlier this month, Instagram rolled out a new feature for its platform users in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia that allows its users to select their preferred profile pronoun from he/him, she/her and they/them. Once selected, the pronoun preference will appear in small gray letters next to their username.
The change by Twitch comes at a time when Trans youth in the U.S. are under legislative attack in over 30 states, which attempting to ban trans youth from participating in intermural and intramural sports at a secondary and collegiate level.
The company acknowledged that its LGBTQIA+ tag ‘began as an experiment a few years ago and stayed based on overwhelmingly positive feedback from the community.’ But it also acknowledged that it needed to be more expansive in affirming categories, “we understand that, as comprehensive as we have tried to be, we will inevitably miss tags that our community is looking for.”
“We’ve partnered with several independent, third-party organizations such as GLAAD, The Trevor Project, AbleGamers, SpecialEffect, and other experts focused on the progress of underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, LGBTQIA+, disabled, and marginalized communities. And finally, we reached out to members of the Twitch community for their feedback,” the company wrote.
The company also stressed that it was mindful of its user’s online safety.
“Our hope is that these new tags help every community, but especially those that are underrepresented, grow and thrive. As with any means of discovery, there are bad actors who may use the ability to find streams for malicious purposes. Users that utilize these tags as a means to harass those displaying the tags will be subject to enforcement of our Hateful Conduct and Harassment Policy.”
AsylumConnect announces new executive director
Shalawn James is from Annapolis
An online platform that provides resources to LGBTQ refugees around the world has announced a Maryland native is their new executive director.
An AsylumConnect press release sent to the Washington Blade notes Executive Director Shalawn James’ first day with the organization was on May 24. James, who is originally from Annapolis, was most recently the acting executive director of the Mental Health Association in Pennsylvania.
“AsylumConnect allows me to be everything that I was told that I couldn’t be,” said James in the press release. “I am now a part of an organization that not only invests in me as a person but in the world as a collective. I am not only excited about this new found freedom but also humbled at the opportunity to advance this organization towards continued greatness.”
“As an African American lesbian I am acutely aware of how I am at times viewed in society,” added James. “I am also aware of my privilege as an American citizen. I have freedoms that are not afforded to everyone. I have spent my life’s work fighting for equity. AsylumConnect does this work in a far-reaching manner that is both needed and impressive.”
AsylumConnect launched in 2016, and the press release notes it has helped more than 75,000 LGBTQ refugees and asylum seekers connect with “independently verified safe legal, medical, mental health and social service providers.”
AsylumConnect’s decision to hire James took place against the backdrop of the Biden administration’s efforts to repeal some of the previous White House’s hardline immigration policies that placed LGBTQ asylum seekers and people with HIV/AIDS at increased risk.
“My hope for AsylumConnect is that one day we don’t exist because there is no longer a need for this service,” said James. “I hope that we impact change that is far reaching, beyond what we can fathom in this moment and that everything that we do, every life that we touch leaves the world a better, kinder, and more affirming place for all.”
Virginia PE Teacher ‘will not affirm a biological boy can be a girl, and vice versa’
Virginia DOE policies regarding treatment of trans students in elementary and secondary schools were made available last year
LEESBURG, VA – A physical education teacher in Loudoun County, Virginia, in suburban Washington D.C., was placed on paid administrative leave after telling school board members he will not support transgender pupils at his elementary school as the board debates implementation of state mandated policy changes.
During a public comments session of the Loudoun County School (LCPS) Board session last week, Byron “Tanner” Cross told the board that, ” I am speaking out of love for those who suffer with gender dysphoria,” said Cross. He then referred to a broadcast by CBS News programme 60 minutes last week on Tans Health care stressed the portion of the segment which featured some who had “detransitioned” placing emphasis on how “easy it was to make ‘physical changes to their bodies in just three months.
“It’s not my intention to hurt anyone,” Cross said. “But there are certain truths that we must face when ready. We condemn school policies like 8040 and 8035 [LCPS proposed policy changes] because it would damage children and defile the holy image of god. I love all of my students,” he said adding, “But I would never lie to them regardless of the consequences. I’m a teacher, but I serve god first but I will not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl, and vice versa because it is against my religion- it’s lying to a child, it’s abuse to a child, and it’s sinning against our god.”
His public remarks got him suspended according to the Loudon Times-Mirror newspaper which reported that Cross was placed on paid administrative leave as of last Thursday, according to Loudoun County Public Schools Public Information Officer Wayde Byard in an email to the Times-Mirror.
The paper also reported that Shawn Lacy, the principal at the elementary school Cross teaches at sent an email out last Thursday to parents saying; “I’m contacting you to let you know that one of our physical education teachers, Tanner Cross, is on leave beginning this morning.” The email continued, “I wanted you to know this because it may affect your student’s school routine. Because this involves a personnel matter, I can offer no further information.”
The CEO of Ashburn, Virginia based Discerning the Faith, a conservative Christian non-profit group also located in Loudoun County, posted video on his Twitter account of Cross speaking to the LCPS Board.
Loudoun County School Board just put a school teacher on administrative leave for stating he would not teach LGBTQ because it violates his Christian principles. pic.twitter.com/QCwzIYdNNw— Michael S. Miller (@imichaelsmiller) May 27, 2021
The controversy arose as the LCPS Board is making public its draft changes to school policies based on Virginia House Bill 145 and Senate Bill 161, legislation signed into law last year by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, which reads:
Public elementary and secondary schools; treatment of transgender students; policies. Requires the Department of Education to develop and make available to each school board, no later than December 31, 2020, model policies concerning the treatment of transgender students in public elementary and secondary schools that address common issues regarding transgender students in accordance with evidence-based best practices and include information, guidance, procedures, and standards relating to (i) compliance with applicable nondiscrimination laws.
The Virginia Department of Education’s model policies regarding the treatment of transgender students in Virginia elementary and secondary schools were made available to school boards last year.
