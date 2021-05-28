National
LGBTQ equality rights at center of Kentucky state contract dispute
“It would be a mistake not to place kids with wonderful couples that want to be foster parents that are gay,” the governor told reporters
FRANKFORT, KY. – The contract dispute between Sunrise Children’s Services, a Kentucky Baptist Convention affiliated adoption agency, and the administration of Democratic Governor Andy Beshear over Sunrise’s refusal to sign a clause intended to prevent discrimination against LGBTQ couples looking to adopt or foster children in the state, has advocates, state lawmakers, and others fully engaged in the dispute.
The Lexington Courier-Journal first reported that the dispute is over a single sentence in the contract which state lawmakers are calling on the Governor to respect a provision added to state law this year they say protects the Baptist agency’s “religious rights.”
The provision says no contract for children’s services “shall interfere with the contractor’s freedom of religion.” It also requires the state to allow the contractor to hire a subcontractor to deliver any services it can’t provide because of “religiously held beliefs.”
“The language is unequivocally clear and ensures that the state cannot discriminate against a provider because of that organization’s religious convictions,” said a May 12 letter from House Speaker David Osborne and four other Republican leaders to the Governor urging him to respect Sunrise’s position based on the law. It also was signed by 67 House Republicans, the Courier Journal reported.
One of Kentucky’s largest LGBTQ advocacy groups noted, “If Sunrise doesn’t want to abide by that, that’s fine. They shouldn’t have access to state money, state contracts or children in the state’s care,” said Chris Hartman, executive director of the Louisville-based Fairness Campaign.
Hartman added that he is deeply concerned that the LGBTQ children in Sunrise’s care are hiding their sexual orientation out of fear of “indoctrination and proselytization.”
The state set a June 30 deadline for Sunrise to sign. If it refuses, the state has threatened to stop placing children with the agency. Formerly called Kentucky Baptist Homes for Children, Sunrise’s history dates to caring for Civil War orphans. It has contracted with the state for 50-plus years, becoming one of Kentucky’s largest service providers for abused or neglected children, the Associated Press reported Thursday.
On Monday the Governor confirmed that the issue was over a clause that aims to prevent discrimination over sexual orientation and gender identity, although he didn’t specify.
“My understanding is that is the clause,” Beshear said, when asked directly whether the clause is in regards to sexual orientation. “My understanding is that there has recently been a settlement agreement that impacts this from litigation against the state, possibly because of those waivers. My understanding is that there’s a new supreme court case, at least since the last time a contract came along,” he told the Associated Press.
The Governor was referring to the case of Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, which the U.S. Supreme Court heard last November that could allow private agencies that receive taxpayer-funding to provide government services — such as foster care providers, food banks, homeless shelters, and more — to deny services to people who are LGBTQ, Jewish, Muslim, or Mormon.
Another children’s advocate expressed his concern, “You cannot pivot from losing such a large provider of child welfare services and not anticipate some degree of disruption,” said Dr. Terry Brooks, executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates, a statewide non-profit child advocacy organization.
“If it cuts ties to Sunrise, the state must be prepared to fill the gaps if it loses some foster parents in the agency’s network,” said Brooks. He also stressed that state agencies must ensure a smooth transition for minors who require “intense and specialized treatment” that Sunrise currently provides.
Brooks said he’s confident the state can move children to other agencies but added that “the challenge cannot and should not be minimized.”
“Sunrise would act on a contract today that allows them to care for Kentucky’s needy and abused children while protecting their deeply held religious beliefs,” said Todd Gray, executive director-treasurer of the Kentucky Baptist Convention.
In the meanwhile, the Beshear administration claims that it will hold to the Obama-era federal rule which includes the clause Sunrise opposes. That rule expressly defined sexual orientation as a protected class under federal anti-discrimination provisions.
“It would be a mistake not to place kids with wonderful couples that want to be foster parents that are gay,” the governor told reporters earlier this week. “People make wonderful foster parents in all types of couples, and we shouldn’t be eliminating or discriminating against any of them.”
National
Twitch adds and celebrates ‘Trans,’ LGBQ tags for its users
SAN FRANCISCO – The global game-streaming firm Twitch announced last week that it has added affirming tags for its users. The California based high-tech company said that streamers will be able to select from over 350 new tags related to gender, sexual orientation, race, nationality, ability, mental health, and more.
Twitch is the largest of all of the popular social video platforms for online video gamers, and which has also been recently acquired by Amazon. The company said that “these additions won’t change how tagging works and are completely optional. They simply give creators more choices.” The streams’ tags also denote categories such as languages, geographic areas, in addition to newly added gender, sexual orientation, race and nationality categories.
The game streaming platform is nearly 70% adolescents and young adults ages 13 to 34 according to independent Twitch Tracker website’s data analysis and research.
According to Twitch Tracker, the streaming platform’s users engage in between 68 million to 73 million hours of streaming video each day.
Twitch noted that, “We’d like to thank our trans community for originally requesting the “transgender” tag, and for their passion and persistence in pursuit of that request. This has been one of the most popular requests we’ve heard, and the simple truth is that we should have done this sooner.”
The streaming platform’s actions are following a current trend by social media platforms to be more inclusive. Earlier this month, Instagram rolled out a new feature for its platform users in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia that allows its users to select their preferred profile pronoun from he/him, she/her and they/them. Once selected, the pronoun preference will appear in small gray letters next to their username.
The change by Twitch comes at a time when Trans youth in the U.S. are under legislative attack in over 30 states, which attempting to ban trans youth from participating in intermural and intramural sports at a secondary and collegiate level.
The company acknowledged that its LGBTQIA+ tag ‘began as an experiment a few years ago and stayed based on overwhelmingly positive feedback from the community.’ But it also acknowledged that it needed to be more expansive in affirming categories, “we understand that, as comprehensive as we have tried to be, we will inevitably miss tags that our community is looking for.”
“We’ve partnered with several independent, third-party organizations such as GLAAD, The Trevor Project, AbleGamers, SpecialEffect, and other experts focused on the progress of underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, LGBTQIA+, disabled, and marginalized communities. And finally, we reached out to members of the Twitch community for their feedback,” the company wrote.
The company also stressed that it was mindful of its user’s online safety.
“Our hope is that these new tags help every community, but especially those that are underrepresented, grow and thrive. As with any means of discovery, there are bad actors who may use the ability to find streams for malicious purposes. Users that utilize these tags as a means to harass those displaying the tags will be subject to enforcement of our Hateful Conduct and Harassment Policy.”
National
AsylumConnect announces new executive director
Shalawn James is from Annapolis
An online platform that provides resources to LGBTQ refugees around the world has announced a Maryland native is their new executive director.
An AsylumConnect press release sent to the Washington Blade notes Executive Director Shalawn James’ first day with the organization was on May 24. James, who is originally from Annapolis, was most recently the acting executive director of the Mental Health Association in Pennsylvania.
“AsylumConnect allows me to be everything that I was told that I couldn’t be,” said James in the press release. “I am now a part of an organization that not only invests in me as a person but in the world as a collective. I am not only excited about this new found freedom but also humbled at the opportunity to advance this organization towards continued greatness.”
“As an African American lesbian I am acutely aware of how I am at times viewed in society,” added James. “I am also aware of my privilege as an American citizen. I have freedoms that are not afforded to everyone. I have spent my life’s work fighting for equity. AsylumConnect does this work in a far-reaching manner that is both needed and impressive.”
AsylumConnect launched in 2016, and the press release notes it has helped more than 75,000 LGBTQ refugees and asylum seekers connect with “independently verified safe legal, medical, mental health and social service providers.”
AsylumConnect’s decision to hire James took place against the backdrop of the Biden administration’s efforts to repeal some of the previous White House’s hardline immigration policies that placed LGBTQ asylum seekers and people with HIV/AIDS at increased risk.
“My hope for AsylumConnect is that one day we don’t exist because there is no longer a need for this service,” said James. “I hope that we impact change that is far reaching, beyond what we can fathom in this moment and that everything that we do, every life that we touch leaves the world a better, kinder, and more affirming place for all.”
National
Gay circuit party impresario Jeffrey Sanker dies at 65
The 65 year old West Hollywood resident had built his company and reputation on hosting large scale parties in exotic places
LOS ANGELES – Gay circuit party impresario Jeffrey Sanker, owner of the Los Angeles based White Party Entertainment company, died Friday at Cedars-Sinai Hospital with family members in attendance after a long battle with liver cancer.
The 65 year old West Hollywood resident had built his company and reputation on hosting large scale parties in exotic places, including Puerto Vallarta in Jalisco, Mexico, Las Vegas, Nevada and Miami, Florida although his trademark extravaganza, White Party Palm Springs, had evolved into the nation’s largest gay dance music festival, attracting more than 30,000 attendees from every corner of the globe.
As word of his death spread on social media late Friday, tributes to Sanker flowed in. In a text to the Blade, former West Hollywood City Councilmember John Duran noted, “Jeffrey was a long time friend. He was an iconic figure in gay history with his creation of the White Party. For many gay men, he created a space for them to find their tribe and sexuality. While he had his critics – he loved his gay community and left a lasting mark. So many of us found a place to belong because of his vision“
LGBTQ political activist James Duke-Mason told the Blade, “I heard [about Sanker]. Horrible news. Some of the best times of my life at White Party. Jeffrey was a great friend to me and to the community. Devastating loss.”
Sanker moved to Los Angeles in 1987. His innovative technique of using landmark venues for trend-setting themed events was credited for breathing new life into the Los Angeles gay entertainment night scene.
In addition to hosting superstar entertainment events, which included Lady Gaga, and other celebrities over the years, Sanker is credited with launching the careers of many new up and coming performers.
According to his biography, Sanker’s events featured high caliber DJs/producers, including: Dave Aude, the late Peter Rauhofer, Junior Vasquez, Victor Calderone, Freemasons, Manny Lehman, Rosabel and Tony Moran.
Sanker also staged and produced fundraising events on behalf of numerous charities and community organizations, including Gay & Lesbian Elder Housing (GLEH), The Trevor Project, and Desert AIDS Project.
