News
Rufus Gifford gets nod to become State Dept. chief of protocol
Gay Biden supporter was ambassador in the Obama years
Rufus Gifford, who was one of seven openly gay ambassadors during the Obama administration before becoming an early supporter of President Biden in the 2020 campaign, has officially obtained the nod for the position as State Department chief of protocol.
A White House announcement on presidential nominations on Friday lists Gifford as one of three new picks for upcoming roles in the Biden administration. Each of the nominations is subject to Senate confirmation, including Gifford’s.
Gifford’s nomination was expected. The media outlet Axios reported in January Gifford would obtain the nomination as chief of protocol for the State Department. The official is responsible for being on the front-lines of engagement in U.S. foreign policy, which means being the gateway between foreign leaders and the president.
For example, Gifford would likely be a point person between Biden and Vladimir Putin for their upcoming summit next month in Switzerland, making an openly gay man the face of the United States for a country in talks with a leader who has rolled back LGBTQ rights and looked the other way from violence against LGBTQ people in Chechnya.
No stranger to foreign policy, Gifford served during the Obama administration as U.S. ambassador to Denmark, a role he obtained after his work as a fundraiser for the Obama campaign and the Democratic National Committee in the 2008 and 2012 elections.
During the 2020 presidential primary, Gifford early on endorsed Biden for president and became a top adviser and deputy campaign manager for the campaign.
According to his White House, Gifford is actively engaged as a civil society leader and has promoted and sponsored a variety of organizations, including UTEC in Lowell, Massachusetts, the LGBT History Museum in New York, the Human Rights Campaign and the Provincetown Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, Mass. Gifford received a bachelor’s degree from Brown University in 1996.
World
Tokyo Olympics committee silent on Japan lawmakers’ anti-LGBTQ comments
Pandemic-postponed games to open in July
The committee that is organizing the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo has declined to say whether Japanese lawmakers’ anti-LGBTQ comments violated the Olympic Charter’s nondiscrimination clause.
Mainichi, a Japanese newspaper, reported members of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party who attended a meeting about an LGBTQ rights bill described LGBTQ people as “morally unacceptable” and said “from a biological perspective, human beings must preserve the species, LGBT people go against this.”
The International Olympic Committee in 2014 added sexual orientation to the Olympic Charter’s nondiscrimination clause, known as Principle 6, after Russia’s LGBTQ rights record overshadowed the 2014 Winter Olympics that took place that year in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.
“Please be aware that per the Fundamental Principles of Olympism in the Olympic Charter, as a sports organization within the Olympic Movement, that Tokyo 2020 applies political neutrality and cannot comment on matters concerning remarks from politicians, government legislature and the like,” Tokyo 2020 told the Washington Blade on Wednesday in an emailed statement.
Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto, who is a member of the Liberal Democratic Party, on April 27 visited Pride House Tokyo Legacy, which is Japan’s first permanent LGBTQ community center. The statement that Tokyo 2020 sent to the Blade notes the visit.
“President Hashimoto Seiko visited Pride House Tokyo Legacy for the purpose of gaining, on behalf of Tokyo 2020, an understanding of how diversity and inclusion can be promoted through dialogue,” said Tokyo 2020. “She further aims to bolster Tokyo 2020’s LGBTQ legacy through partnership with Pride House Tokyo, whose key message is ‘Everyone should be able to live in their own way without discrimination or harassment, understanding and respecting each other’s differences.'”
The statement notes Tokyo 2020 “will share information and raise awareness on LGBTQ issues, sport, culture and education” in its official program. Tokyo 2020 also told the Blade that “diversity and inclusion … is essential to achieving the Tokyo 2020 games vision and delivering successful games.”
“Tokyo 2020 will embrace ‘diversity’ by celebrating the differences of individuals, while ‘inclusion’ will see people accepted and respected regardless of age, ethnicity, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, religious beliefs or intellectual or physical impairment,” reads the statement.
“People of diverse backgrounds influence each other, and these differences lead to the creation of new values within organizations and societies,” it added. “Tokyo 2020 want to achieve diversity and inclusion through ‘Know Differences, Show Differences,’ allowing each person to demonstrate their full capabilities because everyone will understand and respect each other.”
Tokyo 2020 further said it “will share this approach with athletes, spectators and games-related personnel. By raising awareness of D&I (diversity and inclusion) to everyone taking part in or attending the games, Tokyo 2020 aims to make D&I an integral part of Japanese society as a post-games legacy.”
The IOC Press Office on Friday in a statement to the Blade noted IOC President Thomas Bach has expressed his support for Pride House Tokyo Legacy and welcomes Tokyo 2020’s efforts to “embed diversity and inclusion in the Olympic Games model.”
The statement notes it is IOC “policy that we hear all concerns, which are directly related to the Olympic Games, and address them through our partners, the organizing committees.”
“The IOC addresses each and every one individually,” the IOC told the BLade.
The IOC said it works “to ensure these principles are applied in practice,” noting the Russian government in 2014 ensured it would not discriminate against athletes who participated in the Sochi games after President Vladimir Putin signed a law that banned the promotion of so-called gay propaganda to minors.
“At the same time, the IOC has neither the mandate nor the capability to change the laws or the political system of a sovereign country,” the IOC told the Blade. “This must rightfully remain the legitimate role of governments and respective intergovernmental organizations.”
The Olympics were supposed to take place in 2020, but the pandemic prompted officials to postpone them. They are now scheduled to open on July 23 and close on Aug. 8. The Paralympics are slated to take place from Aug. 24-Sept. 5.
Advocacy groups in Japan and around the world are using the Olympics to underscore the lack of LGBTQ rights in the country.
Obituary
Kay Lahusen, LGBTQ equality rights pioneer has died at 91
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Kay Lahusen, 91, died in gentle hospice care at Chester County Hospital on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born in Cincinnati in January 1930 and as an infant was adopted and raised by her grandparents. After graduating from Ohio State University, she moved to Boston, where she met her lifelong partner Barbara Gittings at a Daughters of Bilitis picnic in 1961.
Kay and Barbara lived variously in New York, Philadelphia and Wilmington DE. They were gay activists from the early days of the Gay Rights movement in the US, marching openly in picket lines in Washington DC and Philadelphia in the early 1960s. Kay became known as the first openly gay photojournalist. Her photos documenting these and many later activities were printed in various gay publications including Gay (a national weekly) and The Ladder. Her photos are archived in the New York Public Library, which drew upon them for the 2019 book, Love and Resistance; out of the closet into the Stonewall era.
Kay researched and wrote the book Gay Crusaders (1972), which was published under her pseudonym Kay Tobin and with the addition of a male “co-author” (her friend, Randy Wicker) to help with its public acceptance. The original research materials for that book are also archived at the New York Public Library.
Kay and Barbara remained activists throughout their lives. Shortly before Barbara’s death in 2007, they moved to Kendal at Longwood, Kennett Square PA. After Barbara’s death Kay continued to contribute to Gay history, giving many interviews, especially about their work with the American Psychiatric Association and the American Library Association. She collaborated in 2015 with Tracy Baim to produce Barbara Gittings, gay pioneer, a biography of Barbara which used many of Kay’s photos. She decorated her room at Kendal with dozens of photographs, and she would talk about her experiences as a gay activist at the drop of a hat, even regaling the nurses at Chester County Hospital with her story days before her death.
Kay is survived by Trusted Friends: Judith Armstrong of Hockessin DE, John Cunningham of Philadelphia, Ada Bello of Philadelphia, and James Oakes of Secane PA, and by the many, many friends, acquaintances, and admirers — too numerous to name here — who made up her chosen family.
Kay’s remains will rest in the Congressional Cemetery, Washington DC, along with her partner’s in a bench designed to express their love for each other and their dedication to showing that Gay is Good. Due to COVID-19, a public memorial will be postponed. In lieu of flowers, Kay would welcome your contributions to William Way LGBT Community Center, 1315 Spruce St, Philadelphia PA 19107 or to Kennett Area Community Service, P.O.Box 1025, Kennett Square PA 19348 for their local food cupboard.
Condolences may be left at foundsfuneralhome.com.
In December of 2019, the Philadelphia Gay News ran a profile on the 90th birthday celebration of Lahusen. She was asked, So visibility is one of the hallmarks of your life?
In answer she noted; “Oh, absolutely. I enjoyed working on “The Ladder.” I tried to put wonderful women on the covers. That was very important, because before then we only had drawings on covers. We went against the American Psychiatric Association and succeeded in removing homosexuality from the mental illness allegation. I wasn’t at Stonewall, but I certainly admired it. I had a lot to say about it and write about it. I’ve had a terrific life. I think gay couples, getting back to that question, should get involved, and give it all they’ve got. It’s so much fun. Don’t you agree?”
You can read the entire interview here: https://epgn.com/2019/12/27/activist-kay-lahusen-celebrates-90th-birthday/
Local
Comings & Goings
Markiewicz promoted to lieutenant in the DCMPD
The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at: [email protected].
The Comings & Goings column also invites LGBTQ+ college students to share their successes with us. If you have been elected to a student government position, gotten an exciting internship, or are graduating and beginning your career with a great job, let us know so we can share your success.
Congratulations to Justin Markiewicz on being promoted to lieutenant in the DCMPD. On his promotion, he said, “I’m excited to be advancing in my career as we push to hold those in our profession more accountable and more just. The national conversation about the future of policing can be difficult at times, but it is a conversation that must be had. I look forward to finding new ways to serve our diverse and vibrant communities in the District of Columbia.”
Markiewicz first came to D.C. for college and attended Catholic University graduating with a bachelor’s in architecture. It was only a few weeks after he graduated that he joined the MPD and that was 15 years ago. His first assignment was as an officer in the 6th district. I first met Justin when he was assigned to the award-winning Gay and Lesbian Liaison Unit in 2010 and was impressed with him from the first day I met him. Clearly I wasn’t the only one. During his time with the unit he received several honors from the community, including being named a Capital Pride Hero, Blade Best First Responder, and he received the GLOV Guardian Award.
He was reassigned to the 6th District as an officer in 2015 and remained there until 2018 when he was promoted to sergeant. At that time he was assigned to the 2nd District where he has supervised patrol and the Crime Suppression Team.
Congratulations also to Anthony J. Purcell MSW, LCSW on being elected as Board Secretary of the Delaware Stonewall PAC. On his election, he said, “I am honored to be elected as Board Secretary to the Delaware Stonewall PAC and to chair our summer signature event.”
Purcell works with AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies in D.C. and Delaware as a Clinical Care Coordinator. He also is the owner of Purcell Therapy in D.C. Prior to that he worked for Green Door Behavioral Health as a Behavioral Health Clinician; National Association for Gifted Children as membership director and the National Fisheries Institute as membership manager.
He is working hard to make the Delaware Stonewall PAC’s summer event a success. This year it will be held at Lavender Fields in Milton, on Aug. 21, between 4-6 p.m. He said, “We will be honoring Sen. Sarah McBride, the nation’s first transgender state senator and anticipate having Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester as our keynoter speaker.”
Purcell earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from La Salle University, in Philadelphia; and his master’s in social work from The Catholic University of America.
Tokyo Olympics committee silent on Japan lawmakers’ anti-LGBTQ comments
Rufus Gifford gets nod to become State Dept. chief of protocol
Kay Lahusen, LGBTQ equality rights pioneer has died at 91
La Iglesia Metodista en Cuba se declara contra el matrimonio LGBTQ
Trans performers blend success, visibility in two new docs
Elliot Page tweets; Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful
Md. trans activist, businesswoman Sharon Brackett dies at 59
Spanish lawmakers reject transgender rights bill
Capital Pride reiterates 2018 policy banning D.C. police from parade
Defense chief Lloyd Austin to keynote Pentagon event for LGBTQ Pride Month
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Arts & Entertainment5 days ago
Show must go on- Lil Nas X’s embarrassing wardrobe malfunction on SNL
-
Celebrity News4 days ago
Elliot Page tweets; Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful
-
National6 days ago
Dignitaries tour the 60% completed USNS Harvey Milk
-
National5 days ago
Lady Gaga celebrates Born This Way in West Hollywood Pride kick-off
-
Local2 days ago
Md. trans activist, businesswoman Sharon Brackett dies at 59
-
News4 days ago
Spanish lawmakers reject transgender rights bill
-
Local3 days ago
Capital Pride reiterates 2018 policy banning D.C. police from parade
-
National2 days ago
Defense chief Lloyd Austin to keynote Pentagon event for LGBTQ Pride Month