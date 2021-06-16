Last Saturday was the official start of Capital Pride or what I refer to as “Community Pride” in the District of Columbia. We have Black Pride, Youth Pride, Silver Pride, Trans Pride and Latinx Pride but Capital Pride in theory embraces all parts of the diverse LGBTQ+ communities within the DMV.

We did not have any face-to-face Pride celebrations in two years due to COVID-19. Fortunately, the COVID-19 gathering restrictions were lifted on June 11 and the 2021 version of Capital Pride was a scaled down event with a short participatory march led by Vice President Harris and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

While I was not able to attend the Capital Pride march or rally, I lived vicariously through the many social media postings of the weekend celebrations by friends and colleagues who were taking advantage of the beautiful weather as well as the now wide-open LGBTQ+ clubs and bars. The local television stations highlighted the positive energy and joyful expressions of Pride from Dupont Circle to Freedom Plaza on the evening news. So imagine my surprise when I started receiving messages showing a video of an incident at Nellie’s Sports Bar.

My first reaction was “here we go again, another fight scene at Nellie’s.” Then after viewing the video several times, I realized the video showed a young woman later identified as Keisha Young, being dragged down the stairs by the hair by two security guards. Now I have been going to clubs and bars around the globe for almost four decades and I have never seen or heard a bar or club patron being dragged down a set of stairs by security. I have seen people pushed down a set of stairs. I have seen people kicked down a set of stairs. I have seen people fall down a set of stairs. And the stairs at Nellie’s are steep, reminding me of the stairs to my grandmother’s cellar.

My second reaction was: What type of egregious behavior would warrant this type of brutal response? Did Young stab or cut someone? Did she put someone’s life in danger? I would later find out through the news media that Young, a Morgan State University student, was out celebrating Pride weekend with friends and may have been mistaken for another patron who allegedly tried to sneak in a bottle of alcohol. I was not there so I can only go by what I saw on the video and the statements of other patrons. Regardless of the circumstances, security has no business dragging anyone out of any place unless patrons are in danger, or a weapon has been presented. The more I watched the video, the more I became disgusted.

Truth be told, Nellie’s has been a place of fights and bloodshed over the past few years. In June of 2017, several local community-based individuals and organizations (including the Center for Black Equity and the Collective Action for Safe Spaces) worked with Nellie’s management and staff to address security and cultural respect issues. Security issues were addressed and for a while things were relatively peaceful. Granted, I still heard complaints from patrons about how they were treated by staff.

Here is my final thought: I have certain expectations when I enter a bar or club — straight or queer. The expectation is remarkably simple. No. 1 is that I am treated with respect by staff and patrons, and No. 2 is that I am provided with a safe environment to enjoy socializing with my friends. While it’s sometimes difficult for bars and clubs to control the behavior of its patrons, there are security techniques on how to handle difficult customers and I suspect that dragging a person down a set of stairs is not in the club’s security training manual.

Where do we go from here? Nellie’s has issued a statement of regret, fired the security company, and will remain closed for the rest of the week. Good first steps but I have another suggestion for the owner: Stay closed and sell the business as Nellie’s is finished!

Earl D. Fowlkes, Jr. is president and CEO of the Center for Black Equity.