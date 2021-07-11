World
Fire destroys lesbian-run migrant shelter in Mexican border city
Blaze displaced 152 Refugio del Migrante residents in Mexicali
A fire destroyed a lesbian-run migrant shelter in the Mexican border city of Mexicali on Friday morning.
Local media reports indicate the blaze began at Refugio del Migrante at around 1:40 a.m.
The majority of the 152 migrants — including 22 minors — who the fire displaced are from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. They all escaped the fire without injury.
Centro Comunitario de Bienestar Social (COBINA), a Mexicali-based group that serves LGBTQ people and other vulnerable groups, ran the shelter. It also runs two other migrant shelters in the city that borders Calexico, Calif., in California’s Imperial Valley.
COBINA President Altagracia Tamayo told La Voz de la Frontera, a local newspaper, it appears as though an electrical short circuit in one of the shelter’s bedrooms sparked the fire.
COBINA and organizers of Mexicali’s annual Pride events are raising funds to help the displaced migrants. They are also accepting donations of clothes, shoes, toilet paper, personal hygiene products, bottled water and canned food.
The International Community Foundation is among the groups that are raising funds to help the displaced migrants. They can also register with the U.N. Refugee Agency and the International Organization for Migration for additional assistance.
Aquí se puede ayudar pic.twitter.com/PC8Cs8Mexm
— Maky Pollorena (She/Her/Ella) (@Its_Maky_Bitch) July 10,
The Washington Blade in January 2019 visited Posada del Migrante, another COBINA-run migrant shelter that is a few blocks away from the one that burned down. Posada del Migrante and the third COBINA migrant shelter continue to operate.
World
Cuban police violently arrest Blade media partner’s editor
Maykel González Vivero taken into custody during Havana protests
Cuban police on Sunday violently arrested the editor of the Washington Blade’s media partner on the island.
Tremenda Nota Director Maykel González Vivero’s arrest in Havana coincided with protests against mounting food shortages, the government’s response to the pandemic and a worsening economic crisis that were taking place across the country. Media reports indicate police targeted other journalists who were covering the protests.
“It was violent, everything was over,” said González in a text message he was able to secretly send to a colleague from the police station. “I was not resisting when they took me down and they consciously threw my glasses to fuck with me.”
A tweet that appeared on González’s Twitter page shortly after midnight on Monday confirmed he remains at a police station.
“I was detained at the violent end of today’s protest in Havana,” reads the tweet.
Fui detenido tras el final violento de la manifestación de hoy en La Habana. Estoy en la unidad de policía de Zapata y C #Cuba #Protestas
— Maykel González Vivero 🎯 (@MGVivero) July 12, 2021
Tremenda Nota throughout Sunday posted videos of the protests in Havana to its social media pages, even though the government at times cut access to the internet. One video that Tremenda Nota posted to its Twitter page shows what it describes “special troops” in Havana’s 10 de Octubre neighborhood moving towards Old Havana.
Hace solo unos minutos se avistaron tropas especiales por la Calzada del 10 de Octubre en dirección a La Habana Vieja pic.twitter.com/8b4EElXOGo
— TremendaNota_Cuba (@TremendanotaC) July 12, 2021
Tremenda Nota also reported artists and intellectuals who gathered in front of the headquarters of Cuban Institute for Radio and Television, the government agency that governs state-run media, in Havana’s Vedado neighborhood “were repressed” for “demanding a space and to tell the truth about the country.”
Artistas e intelectuales fueron reprimidos frente al Instituto Cubano de Radio y Televisión para exigir un espacio y contar la verdad del país.
— TremendaNota_Cuba (@TremendanotaC) July 12, 2021
Cuban police have previously detained González, most recently in November 2020. The Interior Ministry in late 2019 banned him from leaving Cuba.
The U.S. on Sept. 18, 2019, granted asylum to Yariel Valdés González, a Blade contributor who worked for Tremenda Nota and other independent Cuban media outlets, because of the persecution he suffered in his homeland.
The Cuban government on May 8, 2019, detained this reporter for several hours at Havana’s José Martí International Airport after he tried to enter Cuba to continue his coverage of the island’s LGBTQ rights movement. The Cuban government eventually expelled him from the country and he flew back to Miami.
World
Israeli high court rules government must allow surrogacy for same-sex couples
Two gay men, advocacy group brought case in 2010
The Israeli Supreme Court on Sunday ruled same-sex couples and single men must be allowed to have a child via surrogate.
Haaretz, an Israeli newspaper, reported the court rejected the current government’s position that passing a law to allow same-sex couples and single men to have a child via surrogate was “unfeasible.” The ruling directs the government to change the law within six months.
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, who is openly gay, is among those who celebrated the ruling.
“Finally, equality!” proclaimed Horowitz on his Facebook page.
The Aguda, an Israeli LGBTQ advocacy group, also applauded the ruling.
“The High Court ruling is a historic milestone in our struggle for equality,” it said in a statement posted to its Twitter page. “High Court judges have been able to make the humane and just decision that the Knesset has struggled to pass for a decade. This tremendous achievement gives us the strength to continue to fight until full equality of rights for all members and members of the proud community in all areas of life.”
Two gay men — Itai and Yoav Pinkas Arad — and the Israeli Association of Gay Fathers brought the case to the Supreme Court in 2010.
The current government took office on June 13.
World
Anti-LGBTQ Hungary law takes effect
Homosexuality, sex-reassignment surgery promotion to minors banned
A law that bans the promotion of homosexuality and sex-reassignment surgery to minors in Hungary took effect on Thursday.
“The homophobic and transphobic amendments to the law, which came into force on July 8, 2021, stigmatize LGBTQI people, deprive LGBTQI youth of information that is vital to them, and illegally restrict freedom of speech and the right to education,” said the Háttér Society, a Hungarian LGBTQ rights group, in a message on its homepage. “Our group’s programs and services will continue to be available to LGBTQI people and their families as they were.”
The Háttér Society and Amnesty International Hungary on Thursday held a press conference outside the Hungarian Parliament in Budapest. The groups said they are prepared to engage in civil disobedience to challenge the law.
Rights groups @AmnestyHungary and @hattertarsasag now holding a press conference. They say they are ready for civil disobedience and will not change any of their programs to comply with the law, which bans the depiction of homosexuality to minors. pic.twitter.com/6a88MtKt6A
— Justin Spike (@jspikebudapest) July 8, 2021
The European Union has sharply criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and members of his ruling Fidesz party over the law and other efforts to curtail LGBTQ rights in the country.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last month described the law as a “shame.” She also said the European Commission would seek to block it from taking effect.
“This bill clearly discriminates against people on the basis of their sexual orientation and it goes against all the values, the fundamental values of the European Union and this is human dignity, it is equality and is human fundamental rights, so we will not compromise on these principles,” said von der Leyen.
The European Parliament on Thursday approved a non-binding resolution that condemns the law and urges the EU to “immediately take legal action” against Hungary, according to Politico. The declaration also calls for Brussels to deny EU funds to the country.
