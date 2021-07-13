Books
‘The Guncle’ never wanted kids but now has two
Novel is as charming as they come with a surprise ending
‘The Guncle’
By Steven Rowley
c.2021, Putnam
$27/326 pages
The situation you’re facing isn’t one you wanted.
You had no wish for it; in fact, it’s 100 percent the opposite. Not your circus, not your monkeys, as they say. So usually, you’d follow your instincts and run but this time, you surprise yourself by stepping up and taking ownership. Now it is your problem but, as in the new novel, “The Guncle” by Steven Rowley, that’s more than OK.
Sara had been his friend first.
Patrick wasn’t exactly happy when she married his brother, Greg, but she managed to make it work and he loved her for it. He loved her first, actually, and he never let her forget it.
But now she was gone and Greg had asked the impossible: would Patrick – gay man, former TV star, Palm Springs fixture, no-responsibilities Patrick – take Greg and Sara’s kids, nine-year-old Maisie and six-year-old Grant, for the summer so Greg could go to rehab while grieving the death of his wife? Could the kids’ GUP (Gay Uncle Patrick) step up?
No. There was no way that Patrick was taking temporary custody of two kids – but then his older sister, Clara, copped an attitude, rolled her eyes, and told him he was “off the hook.”
PfftRight.
And so Greg headed to rehab after the funeral and the kids went home with Patrick to Palm Springs. It would be a long 90 days.
Grant was cute but full of questions; Patrick learned to make things up. Maisie was nobody’s fool and Patrick learned to hide his passwords. He gave them “Guncle” Rules (gay + uncle = guncle), life lessons, and stories about their mother – but past that, what does a gay man who never wanted kids do when he suddenly has two of them?
He takes them to the museum way too often, that’s what. He takes them to five-star restaurants and cringes when they order kid food. He lounges with them in the pool, gets them a dog, lets them put up a Christmas tree in July, hugs them, and throws a party.
And he loves them.
There are four words that best describe “The Guncle”: A. Dor. A. Bull.
That’s it. This novel is simply as charming as they come and don’t be surprised if you can almost hear your favorite actors as any of the characters here. Don’t be surprised, either, if you spend your vacation racing to reach the ending you think’s coming and you’re wrong.
Indeed, author Steven Rowley offers the perfect mix of snorts and sobs here, snarky fun one minute and pathos the next but neither emotion is belabored or forced. That gives readers room to enjoy the tale as it unfolds and grows like an inflating pool toy, and to watch the characters twisting wistfully in irresistible, concentric circles.
Your ticket’s in your hand, your suitcase is packed, your destination is close, but you need a book to get you there. If you’d love to immerse yourself inside a sweet novel like “The Guncle,” then step right up.
¡Hola Papi! works as memoir, advice column
Laughs and sighs abound in Brammer’s new book
‘¡Hola Papi! How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons’
By John Paul Brammer
c.2021, Simon & Schuster
$26.00/224 pages
Your best friend definitely has an opinion.
You need advice and she offers an answer, though it might not be the one you seek. You may get sound counsel but at the wrong time, with sentiments directly opposing what you were thinking. And yet, you have to be grateful. As in the new book “¡Hola Papi!” by John Paul Brammer, the words come from the heart.
Growing up in the small Oklahoma town of Cache, John Paul Brammer knew nothing about being gay. He had little relationship experience, in fact, and he didn’t learn about hookup apps until he was a junior in college.
Once he found those apps, though, he was “instantly hooked.”
Much to his amusement, “some white guy” said “Hola papi” in greeting on an app one day and Brammer, “a mixed-race Mexican American with noodle arms” never forgot it – because hey, wouldn’t that be a great name for an advice column? He pitched it, landed a gig in conjunction with Grindr and it was a landslide hit with users, even though Brammer felt like an imposter sometimes. Was he really qualified to do this? He wondered, then he remembered what he’d want if he needed advice.
When asked what one can do to let go of past hurts, Brammer answers with a tale of his middle-school years, of bullying, inadequacies, and teen angst, and of coming out, growing up, and not letting someone be defined by the worst of the past.
He writes of puppy love with a girl when he was kinda sure he was attracted to boys, and how the experience wasn’t a waste. He remembers co-workers at a nearby taco stand who taught him to speak Spanish, to belong, and that “Lo siento” isn’t always necessary. He tells readers about releasing the love he thought was “the one”; about the oh-so-awkward night a childhood bully approached him on a dating app; and how to let go of a dream, and a nightmare situation.
You know this: Dear Emmy and Dear Posey can always be relied upon to present some poor schlub with drama worse than yours. You know they’ll offer snappy, sometimes snarky, maybe dismissive advice – but that might not be as applicable as what’s in “¡Hola Papi!”.
Agony Aunties don’t normally insert themselves into their answers quite like author John Paul Brammer does; nope, he makes his advice into a memoir that resonates. Each mini-chapter here begins with a question, followed by what feels like a personal answer written specifically to the forlorn rather than to the world — in a story, really, but one that’s relatable. It’s fun to read but, more importantly, it wraps advice-seekers (and not just the writer) in a comfortable tale that might make them laugh but definitely makes them feel they’re not alone.
Another nice thing: this book is by a gay man, but the advice he offers is for anyone, of any age. If you can remember that there are some eyebrow-raisers snuggled amidst laughs and sighs, of “¡Hola Papi!”, you’ll have a high opinion.
New ACT UP book ‘helps future activists learn from the past’
A luminous, vital history of the transformative power of pioneering group
‘Let the Record Show: A Political History of ACT UP New York, 1987-1993′
By Sarah Schulman
c.2021. Farrar, Straus & Giroux
$40/702 pages
One night, 40 years ago, I was watching TV. I didn’t pay attention to it. Until a news anchor said a “rare cancer” was being seen in “homosexuals.” This, he said, had been reported by The New York Times.
Like so many, I had no idea then that this “rare cancer” was AIDS.
I’d experienced homophobia. But, back then, I couldn’t have imagined the homophobia, racism, sexism — discrimination in everything from housing to health insurance and stigma — that people with AIDS would encounter.
I remember how friends of mine with AIDS who were in the hospital were often ignored by hospital workers.
Most importantly I recall ACT UP – the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power. Without ACT UP thousands and thousands more people with AIDS would have died; needle exchange laws may not have been changed; and, who knows when the mainstream media would have begun to cover queer people at all (or with any accuracy)?
Iconic and epic are such hackneyed words, that I blush to write them. But there’s no other way to describe Sarah Schulman’s new book “Let the Record Show: A Political History of Act Up New York, 1987-1993.”
Plans are in the works for filmmaker Andrew Haigh to adapt “Let the Record Show” as a TV series, reports Deadline.com
You’d think that at 700-plus pages, the volume’s length, would make your eyes glaze over.
Yet, Schulman, the author of more than 20 works of fiction, nonfiction and theater and a founder of the Lesbian Avengers, has written a mesmerizing history.
You may gulp it down in one sitting or become immersed when you open up the book to a random chapter.
But, whether you’re an historian, an LGBTQ person who lived through the first generation of AIDS, a queer teen who’s never heard of ACT UP or a straight ally, you won’t be able to put it down.
Though there were 148 ACT UP chapters worldwide, “each acted autonomously,” reports Schulman, a producer and screenwriter of several films.
New York, she adds, was the “mother ship.”
Schulman, who was an ACT UP member, has written extensively about AIDS. From the beginning, Schulman writes, she focused her coverage on “women, poor people, and children and the impact of AIDS on their lives.”
Schulman and filmmaker Jim Hubbard founded the ACT Up Oral History Project in 2001. The Project was sorely needed. Because the AIDS activist movement had “virtually disappeared from public view,” Schulman writes, since protease inhibitors had become available in 1995.
From 2001 to 2018, Hubbard and Schulman interviewed 188 surviving members of ACT UP New York. These interviews, plus Schulman’s trenchant analysis, are at the heart of “Let the Record Show.”
Though the book is steeped in memories, the purpose of the volume is not to wallow in nostalgia. But “rather to help contemporary and future activists learn from the past,” Schulman writes, “so that they can do more effective organizing in the present.”
This is one of the most important takeaways from the Schulman’s history of ACT UP New York.
Another is that, contrary to media images, ACT UP members were not all white, gay, middle-and-upper middle-class, men.
ACT UP was founded in March 1987 after playwright and activist Larry Kramer gave a dramatic speech at the Lesbian and Gay Community Services Center in New York.
Kramer and other members and leaders of ACT UP were white, gay, economically privileged men.
Yet, Schulman makes it abundantly clear that women (hetero and queer), people of color, poor people and drug addicts were a vital part of ACT UP’s membership and leadership.
Women, for example, after waging a long battle, succeeded in getting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to change its definition of AIDS to include women.
“Let the Record Show” is a luminous, vital history of the energy, creativity and transformative power of ACT UP. It illuminates not only the past, but the present, for all who work for social change today.
‘As a Woman’ charts a transition within evangelical setting
Paula Stone’s story resonates with female readers
‘As a Woman’
By Paula Stone Williams
c.2021. Atria Books
$27.00/ 256 pages
There are two sides to every story.
In politics, there’s left and right; in fairy tales, it’s good or evil. Guilty or innocent in court, salty or spicy mealtimes, dog or cat among friends, heads or tails. Sometimes you choose and at other times, like in “As a Woman” by Paula Stone Williams, you can see both sides.
From the time he was very small, Paul Williams thought that he “should have been born a girl.” He wasn’t bitter about it – not when he was a teen, not even as an adult – but it lingered in the background of his life.
Oh, he tried to tamp down his desires to dress in his mother’s clothes but he could not, though he knew it would anger her. She caught him once wearing his grandmother’s cast-offs and he never forgot her reaction; even so, he ransacked her closet at least once a week during his adolescence, hoping his parents wouldn’t come home early.
His feelings of furtiveness were perhaps exacerbated by a family legacy of evangelical ministry. Every man he knew was a leader in their church; when he was young, it was assumed that Williams would follow them, as if there was no other option. And so, dutifully, he became a CEO in a “church planting” organization. He married a woman he genuinely loved, and they started a family.
But the urges didn’t go away. As his children grew and left the nest, Williams began to explore the possibility of letting out the woman he was inside. He confessed everything to his wife, started hormones, and asked for his wife’s silence until he made plans for a transition physically and at work. He’d been at the organization for 35 years, and he was respected, although less than he believed. Williams was fired and humiliated.
Marriage in question, children shaken, job gone, he began to assess his life.
The world needed to know the truth. And so, on July 29, 2014, Paula Stone Williams officially took to her blog.
Come to “As a Woman” looking for a memoir, and you’re going to be happy: most of the pages here tell a tale of transitioning while immersed in a major evangelical organization, which are generally incompatible things. This is interesting, told in an unabashedly forward manner as author Paula Stone Williams resists minimizing her male past.
Dig deeper, though, and there’s more to this book: its look at the difference in how society as a whole regards the roles of men and women, from someone with knowledge of both, is funny and sharp-eyed, and could serve as a primer-slash-warning for newly transitioning women. It’s fiery, it’s sometimes the tiniest bit whiny, it’s a little repetitious, and it’s eyebrow-raising with a dash of heated argument-starter for zest.
In the end, “As a Woman” leaves a lot for female readers to agree with; Williams’s observations are honed, hard, and honest. Men, however – particularly cis men – could take umbrage at her observations, and might give this book a little bit of side-eye.
