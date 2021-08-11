Opinion | Vaccine mandates — in D.C., LGBTQ bars lead the way

As the Washington Blade reported, “At least six D.C. gay bars announced on social media that they will require patrons to show proof that they have been vaccinated for COVID-19 as a condition for being admitted to the bars. They include the Logan Circle area gay bars Number Nine and Trade; the Adams Morgan gay sports bars Pitchers and A League of Her Own; the 17th Street, N.W. gay bar JR.’s; and the U Street, N.W. gay bar The Dirty Goose.”

As in many instances it is the LGBTQ+ community that takes the initiative and acts. Each time they do I am reminded how proud I am to be a part of the community. In D.C., they have been followed by 13 theaters, led by the Shakespeare Theatre Company, that have mandated patrons will have to prove they have been vaccinated. The major standout not joining yet is the Kennedy Center and I hope they will add their name to the list shortly.

Now Mayor Bowser needs to follow New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s lead when the city as reported became “the first U.S. city to require proof of vaccination for a variety of activities for workers and customers — indoor dining, gyms and movie theaters — a move intended to put pressure on people to get vaccinated.” New York theaters had already announced this policy on their own. New York City also launched a mobile app for residents to use to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Following the announcement from de Blasio, President Biden said he believed other cities should follow New York City’s lead in requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants and gyms. Los Angeles is now considering doing the same thing.

The time has come for the D.C. government to take a stronger stand and begin to mandate vaccinations for full participation in life as we knew it before the pandemic. This is a public health emergency and it must be treated as such. We cannot continue to coddle those who would put themselves and the rest of us in danger. It is very simple: If you don’t want to get vaccinated stay home. We know D.C. has a list of all those who have been vaccinated here as LaQuandra Nesbitt, director of the D.C. Department of Health, recently sent thank you cards to all those who have been vaccinated. Since they have that list it’s time to set up a mobile app similar to the one being used in New York City so people don’t have to carry around their vaccination card. Anyone living in D.C. who was not vaccinated here can submit their name and vaccine information to the District Department of Health or directly on the app once it’s developed.

As I have written before, President Biden must act quickly to have the federal government set up a national document so there is one proof of vaccination that will be accepted both nationally and internationally. This would make a lot more sense than waiting for each city and state to set up their own and trying to get them accepted somewhere else. At the same time it would mitigate problems for those who have done the right thing and been vaccinated in states like Florida and Texas whose governors would object to setting up their own apps. We cannot continue to be held hostage by the likes of idiots such as Gov. DeSantis in Florida and Gov. Abbott in Texas. The only way to go around them is for the federal government to act.

It is clear countries in Europe and those like Israel are already ahead of us and setting up national proof of vaccination systems. I understand it may be easier for them but we have passports and even a voluntary Global Entry system set up so we already have the blueprint for this. It has recently been reported “The Biden administration is working on plans that would require nearly all foreign visitors to show proof of vaccination when travel restrictions to the U.S. are eventually lifted.” If we are demanding that of visitors surely we can set up the system for our citizens to visit other countries safely.

Mayor Bowser you have done an incredible job trying to keep us safe; let’s move forward on this next step in D.C. now.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.