Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David, weeks after being ensnared in the damning report on sexual misconduct allegations forcing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tor resign, stayed firm Sunday in refusing to resign, saying the independent review on his role in the affair has concluded and found no wrongdoing.

“I have the support of too many of our employees, board members and stakeholders to walk away quietly into the night,” David said. “I am not resigning.”

David posted the statement on Twitter in the afternoon on Sunday in the middle of Labor Day weekend, saying he refuses to resign event though the two board co-chairs members have privately asked him to “consider resigning” because his entanglement in the scandal has become a “distraction.”

The board chairs came to this determination, David said, based on concern from two funders and “a handful of employees” who’ve contacted them by email in recent weeks.

“The idea that this is a distraction is simply not right,” David said. “I have not been distracted, nor have my HRC colleagues who are fighting for human rights. “

David, who has said from the beginning he has committed no wrongdoing and won’r resign as Human Rights Campaign stays firm in his decision not to resign, even though other activists caught up in the scandal — Tina Tchen, president of “Time’s Up,” and Roberta Kaplan, board member of the same organization — made the decision to step down.

The Human Rights Campaign and David had agreed to an independent review on his involvement in the Cuomo that would be conducted by Sidley Austin LLP and last no longer than 30 days. David says although the review is confidential, he wants the findings made public to exonerate him more fully.

“The distraction would be calling for my resignation without providing the results of the review,” David said. “Keeping the review behind lock and key would be an injustice to me, and more importantly to our employees, supports and all members the HRC community.”

Neither Sidley nor the Human Rights Campaign immediately responded to the Washington Blade’s request to comment at the time of this posting.

Legal experts had doubted the validity of a review Sidley Austin on the basis it was among the legal firms agreeing in 2019 to help with the Human Rights Campaign entering into litigation to advance LGBTQ rights, an agreement David spearheaded upon taking the helm of the organization.

The findings from New York Attorney Letitia James on Cuomo names David nearly a dozen times. Among other things, the report indicated after his tenure as counselor to Cuomo, he kept the personnel file of an employee accusing the governor of sexual misconduct, then assisted in returning that file to Cuomo staffers seeking to leak it to the media in an attempt to discredit her.

(A representative has disputed the characterization of material David kept as a personnel file, saying it was memorandum on an internal employment matter David kept because he, in part, worked on it. David has said he was legally required to return to the material.)

Further, the report finds David allegedly said he would help find individuals to sign their names to a draft op-ed that sought to discredit the survivor but went unpublished, although he wouldn’t sign the document himself. Also, the report indicates David was involved in the discussions about secretly calling and recording a call between a former staffer and another survivor in a separate effort to smear her.

In response, David said he agreed to help with only one version of the letter that was more positive in nature and his part of the discussion about recording a survivor was limited to his role as counselor.

Story developing…