Brothers returned to Chechnya begin hunger strike
Salekh Magamadov and Ismail Isaev fled anti-LGBTQ crackdown
Two brothers from Chechnya who Russia returned to their homeland from which they had fled have reportedly begun a hunger strike.
The Russian LGBT Network in a press release notes lawyers from the Crisis Group “North Caucasus SOS” who represent Salekh Magamadov and Ismail Isaev on Tuesday “declared the beginning of a hunger strike” after a judge denied their request to move their case from Achknoy-Martan, a locality in Chechnya’s Achkhoy-Martanovsky District, to another court in the semi-autonomous Russian republic.
Chechen authorities in April 2020 arrested Magamadov and Isaev after they made a series of posts on Osal Nakh 95, a Telegram channel used by opponents of Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, who is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Chechen authorities reportedly forced the brothers to make “apology videos” after they were tortured.
The Russian LGBT Network helped Magamadov and Isaev flee Chechnya after their release. Police in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod on Feb. 4 arrested the brothers and transferred them to the custody of Chechen authorities.
The Russian LGBT Network says Magamadov and Isaev have been held in a prison in Grozny, the Chechen capital, for “more than 10 months.” The brothers’ lawyer has said Magmadov and Isaev have been tortured.
The anti-LGBTQ crackdown in Chechnya has sparked worldwide outrage.
The U.S. in 2017 sanctioned Kadyrov under the Magnitsky Act, which freezes the assets of Russian citizens who commit human rights abuses and bans them from entering the U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price after Russian authorities arrested Magamadov and Isaev said the U.S. is “profoundly concerned” over their case.
Cuban lawmakers approve new family code draft
Proposal could pave way for marriage equality
Cuban lawmakers on Tuesday approved a draft of a new family code that could pave the way for marriage rights for same-sex couples in the country.
Cubadebate, an official news website, reported the National Assembly approved the draft that does not contain a specific marriage equality provision. The proposal, however, states it would “protect all expressions of family diversity and each person’s right to build a family in coherence with the (Cuban) constitution and its principles of equity, non-discrimination and human dignity.”
Mariela Castro, the daughter of former President Raúl Castro who is the director of the National Center for Sexual Education, is among the members of the National Assembly who spoke in favor of the draft.
“It will guarantee the rights of groups of people whose realities were not sufficiently understood at the beginning of the revolutionary process,” said Mariela Castro before the vote, according to Cubadebate.
Mariela Castro in her comments referred to the Cuban revolution that brought her uncle, Fidel Castro, to power in 1959.
The Cuban government after the revolution sent gay men and others to work camps known by the Spanish acronym UMAPs. Cubans with AIDS were forcibly quarantined in state-run sanitaria until 1993.
“This bill does resemble the society in which we live: A complex, diverse and plural society,” said Mariela Castro.
Cubadebate reported Cubans will have a chance to comment on the bill during a “popular consultation” that will take place from Feb. 1-April 30, 2022.
Cuban voters in 2019 overwhelmingly approved the draft of their country’s new constitution, but independent LGBTQ activists sharply criticized the government’s decision to remove a marriage equality amendment before the referendum on it. Tremenda Nota, the Washington Blade’s media partner in Cuba, reported the government has not announced when a referendum on the new family code will take place.
Tuesday’s vote took place less than six months after anti-government protests took place across Cuba.
Tremenda Nota Editor Maykel González Vivero is among the hundreds of people who were arrested during the protests.
Yoan de la Cruz, who is gay, used Facebook Live to livestream the first July 11 protest that took place in San Antonio de los Baños in Artemisa province.
Authorities subsequently arrested De La Cruz, and they are seeking an 8-year prison sentence for him. De La Cruz’s trial reportedly began on Dec. 13.
Senegalese lawmakers seek to further criminalize homosexuality
Anti-LGBTQ rights group is behind measure
Lawmakers in Senegal plan to introduce bill that would further criminalize consensual same-sex sexual relations.
Souleymane Diouf, a spokesperson for Collectif Free du Sénégal, a Senegalese LGBTQ rights group, on Sunday told the Washington Blade in an email the bill would add the “crime of homosexuality” to the provision of the country’s penal code that “already targets LGBTI people.”
Article 319 of the Senegalese penal code states anyone convicted of “any indecent or unnatural act committed between individuals of the same sex” faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 1,500,000 CFA (West African CFA) francs ($2,579.70.) Diouf told the Blade that “any LGBTI person” would face between five to 10 years in prison and a fine of between 1,000,000-5,000,000 CFA francs ($1,719.80-$8,599) if lawmakers approve the bill.
“It is paradoxical that people want to increase the penalties for homosexuality in our country, especially since there is already a legal arsenal against LGBTI people,” said Diouf.
Alioune Souare, a member of the Senegalese National Assembly, told Reuters he helped write the bill that was to have been introduced by the end of last week.
Diouf said Collectif And Samm Jikko Yi — an anti-LGBTQ group that roughly translates as the “Values Defense League” — is behind the effort to introduce the bill. It remains unclear whether Souare and/or other lawmakers have officially put forth the measure.
Senegal is a former French colony in West Africa that borders Gambia, Mauritania, Mali, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea.
Senegal is among the dozens of countries in which consensual same-sex sexual relations are criminalized. Mauritania is one of a handful of nations in which homosexuality remains punishable by death.
Then-President Obama in 2013 discussed Senegal’s LGBTQ rights record with reporters after a meeting with Senegalese President Macky Sall that took place in Dakar, the country’s capital. The press conference took place a day after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Defense of Marriage Act.
“When it comes to how the state treats people, how the law treats people, I believe that everybody has to be treated equally,” said Obama. “I don’t believe in discrimination of any sort. That’s my personal view. And I speak as somebody who obviously comes from a country in which there were times when people were not treated equally under the law, and we had to fight long and hard through a civil rights struggle to make sure that happens.”
Editor’s note: Souleymane Diouf is a pseudonym. Colin Stewart of Erasing 76 Crimes, a website that documents the impact of criminalization laws around the world, translated Diouf’s responses to the Blade’s questions from French into English.
LGBTQ rights supporter elected Chile’s next president
Gabriel Boric won election’s second round
Chilean Congressman Gabriel Boric on Sunday won the second round of the country’s presidential election.
Boric, who previously led a student protest movement, defeated José Antonio Kast, a far-right former congressman, by a 55.9-44.1 percent margin. Boric will succeed President Sebastián Piñera when he takes office on March 11.
Boric’s election comes less than two weeks after Piñera signed a marriage equality bill into law.
The law takes effect on March 10.
“Chile has spoken,” tweeted Movilh, a Chilean LGBTQ rights group, after Boric defeated Kast. “Democracy, equality, justice and discrimination advances.”
Chile ya habló. Felicitaciones presidente @gabrielboric. 👏👏👏🏳️⚧️🌈🇨🇱 Avanza la democracia, la igualdad, la justicia y la no discriminación #EleccionesChile2021 #BoricPresidente. pic.twitter.com/cR3wu5kg8g
— Movilh Chile (@Movilh) December 19, 2021
Emilia Schneider, who became the first openly transgender person elected to the Chilean congress last month, also applauded Boric’s election.
“Hope always defeats fear,” tweeted Schneider. “We are going to need the same organization and commitment that we showed in this second round (of the election) to defend a transformative government.”
La esperanza siempre le gana al miedo. Vamos que necesitaremos la misma organización y compromiso que mostramos esta segunda vuelta para defender un gobierno transformador ❤️🌳✊🏻 #BoricPresidente
— Emilia Schneider (@emischneiderv) December 19, 2021
