Arts & Entertainment
Rainbow Families conference returns in person this weekend
‘Inspiration, togetherness and a feeling of empowerment’
A Washington D.C.-based non-profit organization that works to empower LGBTQ-headed households will host its annual conference for the first time in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began, on Saturday, May 14 at Barrie School in Silver Spring, Md.
Rainbow Families will host a daylong event —themed “Together Again”— that will feature informative workshops, community building activities and speakers such as Democratic state Sen. Zach Wahls from Iowa.
There will also be an award ceremony where CEO of Whitman-Walker Health Naseema Shafi will be named “Hero of the Year,” in recognition of her leadership and service to improving and growing health services for LGBTQ people in the D.C. area, according to a press release from the organization.
Shafi will be the fourth recipient of the award, following past winners, including Michele Zavos, one of the organization’s founders, and Ellen Kahn, senior director of programs and partnerships at the Human Rights Campaign.
“[We choose] someone who has been instrumental in leadership and change, and [given] more hope and inspiration in the past year or so,” said Darren Vance, executive director of Rainbow Families. “While our lane is all things families, we also include trailblazers for helping expand our rights and our laws.”
The main attraction at the conference will be the educational seminars. There will be as many as 30 workshops that discuss timely LGBTQ issues such as parenting and legislation, including what the leaked draft opinion on the future of Roe v. Wade —a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that protects a woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction— could mean for the LGBTQ community.
Vance acknowledges that this topic is pertinent for discussion at the conference and it will be included in the opening ceremony. However, because the conference’s program was planned months ago and information about the fate of Roe v. Wade is new, reorganizing the conference to primarily focus on it would be challenging.
“We really plan to focus on that topic once we have all the information,” he said. “Everybody right now is seeing a barrage of news and social media posts about it and we want to be able to come at it with some real analysis.”
One of the educational seminars, however, will focus on the legal aspects of creating a family, and it will be led by Jennifer Fairfax, a Maryland-based adoption attorney who has worked on LGBTQ family planning.
“She will certainly be incorporating [issues about same-sex marriage],” said Vance.
With the conference just days away, Vance is focused on the LGBTQ community’s ability to gather and celebrate itself. However, he hopes for conference attendees to gain three things.
“I want them [to leave with] inspiration, togetherness and a feeling of empowerment,” he said.
Movies
‘Everything Everywhere’ does the multiverse right
Quirky film boosted by Jamie Lee Curtis’s ‘feud’ with Marvel
Last weekend, the Marvel Studios blockbuster machine unleashed its latest piece of cinematic eye-and-brain candy, “Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness,” in which the titular hero traverses multiple versions of reality to save the universe from chaos and destruction.
Marvel, of course, didn’t invent the concept of the “multiverse” – in fact, they’re not even the first ones to release a movie about it this year; another multiverse film beat “Dr. Strange” into theaters by nearly six weeks – and it’s been enjoying a slow, word-of-mouth-fueled juggernaut of box office success ever since.
That movie, a genre-bending indie production titled “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” caused a bemusing stir on social media last week, when Jamie Lee Curtis (one of its stars) launched a tongue-in-cheek feud with “Dr. Strange” in a string of Instagram posts. It was all in fun, but one couldn’t help recognizing a sense of authentic pride when she teased, among other things, that her film “out marvels any Marvel movie they put out there.”
Perspective is everything, of course, but she’s not wrong. While Marvel fans will undoubtedly find “Dr. Strange” a satisfying trip into the multiverse and back, the rest of us would do well to seek out “Everything Everywhere All at Once” while it’s still on the big screen – and yes, that even applies to people who couldn’t care less about any universe but this one.
Conceived, written and directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (collectively known as “Daniels” since their early career directing music videos), it’s a fast-paced wild ride that begins in one of the most mundane realities imaginable – the life of a middle-aged Chinese-American immigrant named Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), who operates a laundromat with her mild-mannered husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan), endures strained relationships with her elderly father Gong Gong (James Hong) and her lesbian Gen Z daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu), and faces a tax audit – conducted by a humorless and hostile IRS agent (Curtis) – which could bankrupt the family business. This stressful quotidian mix is suddenly disrupted when a visitor appears, claiming to be from another universe, and tells her that a powerful evil being has undertaken a sinister plot that threatens to destroy not just his universe and her universe, but all the universes. Further, he informs her that she is the only person in ANY universe who has a chance of defeating this malevolent force in battle. Needless to say, she is hesitant to believe him – but it’s not long before she is leaping from timeline to timeline as an unlikely inter-dimensional warrior on a mission to save existence itself from annihilation.
At the risk of making a spoiler-ish statement, that mission turns out to be as absurd as it is apocalyptic. The Daniels’ film – which had been baking in their heads since 2010 – has no desire to ply its audiences with high-tech wizard battles in outer space or any of the other tropes of the sci-fi adventures it simultaneously spoofs and salutes; instead, it draws on a long tradition of existentialist thinking – something that, for obvious reasons, goes hand-in-hand with stories about existing in a reality full of infinite possibilities that all lead to oblivion – to accentuate the ridiculous. One of the worlds we visit, for example, is populated by human beings who have hot dogs for fingers, and that’s just the most blatant of the many delicious absurdities the film serves up. It makes for a lot of laughs, but it nevertheless sets us to ponder the implications of infinite possibility we concoct within our own imaginations.
To that end, “Everything” balances its quirky, surrealist humor by showing us a few more plausible universes, as well. To gain the skills necessary to defeat her nemesis, Evelyn must visit other versions of her life; she experiences herself as a movie star in martial arts films, or a skilled hibachi chef, or a world-class opera singer, and visiting these realities drives home the point that one small decision – like choosing whether to marry someone or not – can divert our path toward a vastly different lifetime. We see the power of the past to shape our future, for better or for worse, through empowerment or regret, and the power in ourselves to change a multitude of worlds with a single choice. Inevitably, too, we see the nihilistic despair that comes of recognizing one’s insignificance in the face of a vast and seemingly uncaring universe; what’s the point of living in a world of infinite potential outcomes if none of those outcomes matter?
If that all sounds a little too philosophical for your tastes, don’t worry; Kwan and Scheinert pull off the rare feat of encompassing these speculative issues within a story that is not only relatable, but wildly entertaining – and a lot of it has to do with the cast of avengers they’ve assembled.
First and foremost is Yeoh, whose status as a martial arts screen icon is just one of the strengths she brings to the table; her performance is a career-topping triumph in which she commits to making the beleaguered, unremarkable Evelyn palpably and painfully human even when immersed in the most outrageous of circumstances, and in the process gives us the kick-ass heroine for the ages we never knew we needed. As her put-upon husband, Quan is an invaluable asset; the former child actor (who appeared in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “The Goonies” before moving behind the camera for a career as a sought-after stunt coordinator) brings his own history to the mix, too, and brings us an entire array of Waymonds, all manifesting different flavors of his irresistible underdog charm. Hsu contains multitudes as Joy – no spoilers, but her troubled relationship with her mom is not limited to this universe – and screen veteran Hong is full of surprises as Gong Gong. Finally, Curtis uses the various iterations of her frumpy tax accountant to turn her supporting role into a scene-stealing audience favorite.
The fun these performers clearly have with their roles goes a long way toward keeping things light, no small accomplishment in a brainy cinematic excursion like this one. More importantly, they seem to fully understand and embrace what this madcap sci-fi comedy caper is really all about – and that makes all the difference, because “Everything Everywhere All at Once” may be an action-packed adventure dealing in the same epic conceptual scale as “Dr. Strange,” but it’s less concerned with titanic battles and cosmic catastrophes than it is with the very small, very ordinary concerns of everyday human life. Sure, it exploits the multiverse as a plot device to enable its imaginative and far-fetched flights of fancy, and it does so with relish, but it ultimately uses it to remind us – gently, and without laying it on too thick – that we have the power to change our reality with every choice we make.
The fact that it delivers that message in a story that puts Asian and queer characters front-and-center is just another great reason to call this disarmingly oddball movie the brightest gem of the season.
Well, that and the hot dog fingers.
Arts & Entertainment
10 LGBTQ events this week
A drag pageant, a gala dinner and lots of parties in the days ahead
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in D.C. that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Not Another Drag Show
Monday, May 9
8-10 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Free
Eventbrite
This weekly drag show is the perfect way to cure the “Mondays.” Door to DIK bar is just to the right of Dupont Italian Kitchen proper along 17th Street. Go up the stairs and enjoy the show!
Noches Locas
Tuesday, May 10
10 p.m.
The Majestic
7203 Little River Turnpike
Annandale, Va.
Facebook
Join Kimberly, Jocelyn and Marisela for an evening of fun at NOVA’s latinx LGBTQ+ night.
The Palace Presents: Gender F*ck
Tuesday, May 10
Doors 8:30 p.m. / Show 9 p.m.
Earp’s Ordinary
3950 University Drive, Suite 210
Fairfax, Va.
$15 cover
Instagram | Facebook
The hottest drag show in Fairfax is sure to pack Earp’s Ordinary in Fairfax City again on Tuesday. Bring dollar bills to tip the performers!
50th anniversary of Fryer speech
Thursday, May 12
Reception 6 p.m. / Panel discussion 7 p.m.
The Corner at Whitman-Walker
1701 14th Street, N.W.
Free
Facebook | Eventbrite
There will be a panel discussion at The Corner at Whitman-Walker on the 50th anniversary of John Fryer speech to the APA, which led to the declassification of homosexuality as a mental illness.
The panel discussion will feature four experts on the topic: Dr. Saul Levin, CEO and Medical Director of the APA; Dr. Karen Kelly, a friend and mentee of Dr. Fryer; Katherine Ott, Ph.D., a curator in the history of medicine at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History where she documents LGBTQ+ history; and Dr. Amir Ahuja, president of the Association of LGBTQ Psychiatrists (AGLP).
Annapolis Pride Proclamation Party
Thursday, May 12
5-7 p.m.
Graduate Annapolis, the Trophy Room
126 West Street
Annapolis, Md.
Free
Facebook
The community is presented with proclamations declaring June LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Pick up your Annapolis Pride swag and find out how you can get involved with Annapolis Pride.
Reignited and Resilient
Friday, May 13
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Metrobar
640 Rhode Island Avenue, N.E.
Free
Facebook
Join the National LGBTQ Task Force, including Executive Director Kierra Johnson and Deputy Executive Director Mayra Hidalgo Salazar for a fundraising social event. RSVP here.
Miss Gay DC America
Saturday, May 14
Doors 4 p.m. / Pageant 5 p.m.
As You Are Bar
500 8th Street, S.E.
$20
Facebook
Miss Gay DC America returns for a pageant at As You Are Bar on Saturday. “There’s No Place Like Home” will feature Miss Gay America 2022 Dextaci.
Cop Cakes for a Cause
Saturday, May 14
6-9 p.m.
Hook Hall
3400 Georgia Avenue, N.W.
$30
Facebook
Annual fundraising event benefits the LGBT Fallen Heroes Fund and Concerns of Police Survivors.
GMCW Spring Affair
Saturday, May 14
Cocktails and silent auction 6:30 p.m. / Dinner 8 p.m.
The Ritz-Carlton
1150 22nd Street, N.W.
$30
Website | Facebook
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington holds their gala awards dinner “Spring Affair 2022: Once Upon a Time . . .” at The Ritz-Carlton on Saturday.
Stonewall Kickball Closing Party
Sunday, May 15
4-8 p.m.
Soundcheck
1420 K Street, N.W.
Facebook
Following an eventful season of kickball, its time to party with vogue performances, drag and DJs. You must be a registered Sunday Spring 2022 Player/Friend Of and wear your Spring 2022 Stonewall shirt.
If you would like to let us know about an upcoming event, email [email protected] with details.
Arts & Entertainment
2022 DC Brau Pride Pils can is ‘Proud to Say GAY!’
DC Brau Reveals Winning Design of its 5th Annual Pride Pils Can and Announces The Upcoming Pride Pils Dance Party & Launch, Co-Hosted by DACHA Beer Garden and Electric Rainbow
DC Brau, D.C.’s original craft brewery, reveals the winning design of its 5th annual Pride Pils can and announces the celebratory Pride Pils Dance Party & Launch event. In support of The Blade Foundation and SMYAL, DC Brau partnered with local artist Chord Bezerra of District Co-Op to design this year’s can, with locals voting for their favorite art on The Washington Blade.
DC Brau will showcase the winning Pride Pils design, kicking off DC Pride with a celebration at DACHA Beer Garden in Navy Yard on Thursday, June 2nd, from 6pm – 11pm. In partnership with Dacha and beloved local LGBTQIA+ dance party, Electric Rainbow, guests will enjoy DC Brau beer, featuring the newly minted 2022 Pride Pils can and bites available for purchase from Dacha. Artist and DJ, Chord Bezerra, will close out the evening with a live DJ set and dance party kicking off at 8pm.
The winning art, designed by Chord Bezerra, was created in direct response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which limits what classrooms can teach about sexual orientation and gender identity, which disenfranchises vulnerable youth. This design seeks to counter the bill’s harmful message and celebrate Pride across the LGBTQIA+ community. In addition to the design being featured on DC Brau’s 2022 Pride Pils can, supporters can purchase Proud to Say GAY! merchandise, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, stickers, and more from District Co-Op. Proceeds from each purchase will benefit The Blade Foundation and SMYAL.
Since launching Pride Pils in 2017, DC Brau has donated more than $42,083 to The Blade Foundation and SMYAL, selling more than 81,576 Pride Pils cans. This year, the can labels have been generously donated by Blue Label Packaging Co. along with PakTech’s donation of packaging handles.
Guests are encouraged to RSVP in advance via Eventbrite. General admission tickets are free, with VIP tickets available for a donation of $20, which includes a complimentary can of Pride Pils and access to the VIP area near the DJ booth. All donations and event proceeds will go directly to The Blade Foundation and SMYAL.
About DC Brau:
DC Brau Brewing Company is DC’s original craft brewery, brewing award-winning beer utilizing a delicious and uniquely American blend of North American and European techniques and ingredients. Founded in 2011, DC Brau is distributed throughout the greater National Capital Region, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and internationally in the UK. Co-Founders Brandon Skall, Jeff Hancock and Mari Rodela have become pillars in the DC beer community by creating DC’s first craft brewery with creative, expertly brewed beers and hard seltzers. For more information on DC Brau, visit www.dcbrau.com, and follow on social media @dcbrau.
About The Washington Blade: The Washington Blade was founded in 1969 and is known as the “newspaper of record” for the LGBTQ community both locally and nationally. For more information, visit washingtonblade.com and follow on Facebook (@WashingtonBlade) & Twitter/Instagram (@WashBlade).
About District CoOp: District CoOp is a collection of artists celebrating design, diversity and the culture of D.C. We’re all about supporting and empowering local artists and creating a brand for the people by the people. All designs are available in both men’s and women’s and as a tank or crew. Follow us on Instagram (@District_CoOp) or Facebook (@DistrictCoOp).
About SMYAL:
SMYAL (Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders) supports and empowers lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth in the Washington, DC, metropolitan region. Through youth leadership, SMYAL creates opportunities for LGBTQ youth to build self-confidence, develop critical life skills, and engage their peers and community through service and advocacy. Committed to social change, SMYAL builds, sustains, and advocates for programs, policies, and services that LGBTQ youth need as they grow into adulthood. To learn more, visit SMYAL.org
Greek lawmakers ban conversion therapy for minors
‘Un momento fundacional’: La comunidad LGBTQ recuerda el tercer aniversario de la manifestación del 11 de mayo de 2019
Rainbow Families conference returns in person this weekend
A failed commitment to promote LGBTQ-inclusive education in Puerto Rico
Bowser, gay D.C. Council candidates trail opponents in GLAA ratings
Who’s saying gay the most? Turns out, they are
Washington Post endorses gay Ward 1 D.C. Council candidate
Danica Roem announces run for Va. state Senate
2022 DC Brau Pride Pils can is ‘Proud to Say GAY!’
10 LGBTQ events this week
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Opinions2 days ago
Who’s saying gay the most? Turns out, they are
-
District of Columbia2 days ago
Washington Post endorses gay Ward 1 D.C. Council candidate
-
Virginia3 days ago
Danica Roem announces run for Va. state Senate
-
U.S. Federal Courts6 days ago
Federal court overturns ruling that demanded asylum seeker prove he’s gay
-
District of Columbia6 days ago
Gay candidates call for restoring LGBTQ representation on D.C. Council
-
Movies7 days ago
Hulu’s joyful ‘Crush’
-
Politics7 days ago
Military college student sues armed forces over HIV+ ban policy
-
The White House7 days ago
Biden announces Karine Jean-Pierre as White House Press Secretary