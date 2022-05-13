The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at: [email protected].

Congratulations to Eric Alva on his recognition as adjunct professor of the year for the second time in four years at the University of Texas, San Antonio College for Health, Community and Policy, Department of Social work.

“I am truly blessed and grateful for this recognition,” Alva said. “I could not be where I am today if it wasn’t for my students, and colleagues. They have supported me and have taught me so much. Though I may be the one standing up in front of the class, my students know that it is not “my class” it is “our” class because it belongs to them as much as it belongs to me. They teach me every class something new and that is a gift.”

In addition to serving as an adjunct professor, Alva is a motivational public speaker represented by Keppler Speakers. He speaks on his life and as a political and human rights activist. He has delivered speeches at more than 200 colleges and universities, including Harvard, Duke, UNC-Chapel Hill, Texas A&M, and Northwestern. He has spoken to other audiences including NASA, Pepsi, AOL, Johnson & Johnson, Toyota, Sodexo, Raytheon, American Airlines, and The Hartford.

Alva speaks of his personal experiences including working to end “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” and the challenges facing LGBTQ service members. He speaks of his own life overcoming obstacles as he recovered from injuries sustained in battle, learning to walk again, and starting a new life after 13 years in the military. He speaks inspirationally drawing on personal experiences as a disabled military veteran, a Hispanic, and a gay man.

He worked for the Child Protective Services Division, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. He served in the United States Marine Corps, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines Regiment and retired at the rank of Staff Sergeant (E-6). He is a much-decorated service member whose deployments included Somalia (Operation Restore Hope) and Iraq (Operation Iraqi Freedom). He was a member of first wave of Marines to enter Iraq in 2003, when he was injured and lost his leg. His awards include Purple Heart Medal (first soldier wounded in Operation Iraqi Freedom); Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal; Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (5); Combat Action Ribbon; Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal (4); National Defense Service Medal (2); Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (4); Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; and Meritorious Unit Commendation (3);

Alva has volunteered for the Human Rights Campaign as a national spokesperson for repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.” He represented HRC at public events nationally and in the media. He has volunteered for the San Antonio Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Chamber of Commerce; San Antonio Stonewall Democrats where he was a member of the board; National Association of Social Workers; and the Dive Pirates Foundation (adaptive SCUBA diving for people with disabilities).