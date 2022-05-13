News
Comings & Goings
Alva named adjunct professor of the year at UT San Antonio Health
The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at: [email protected].
Congratulations to Eric Alva on his recognition as adjunct professor of the year for the second time in four years at the University of Texas, San Antonio College for Health, Community and Policy, Department of Social work.
“I am truly blessed and grateful for this recognition,” Alva said. “I could not be where I am today if it wasn’t for my students, and colleagues. They have supported me and have taught me so much. Though I may be the one standing up in front of the class, my students know that it is not “my class” it is “our” class because it belongs to them as much as it belongs to me. They teach me every class something new and that is a gift.”
In addition to serving as an adjunct professor, Alva is a motivational public speaker represented by Keppler Speakers. He speaks on his life and as a political and human rights activist. He has delivered speeches at more than 200 colleges and universities, including Harvard, Duke, UNC-Chapel Hill, Texas A&M, and Northwestern. He has spoken to other audiences including NASA, Pepsi, AOL, Johnson & Johnson, Toyota, Sodexo, Raytheon, American Airlines, and The Hartford.
Alva speaks of his personal experiences including working to end “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” and the challenges facing LGBTQ service members. He speaks of his own life overcoming obstacles as he recovered from injuries sustained in battle, learning to walk again, and starting a new life after 13 years in the military. He speaks inspirationally drawing on personal experiences as a disabled military veteran, a Hispanic, and a gay man.
He worked for the Child Protective Services Division, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. He served in the United States Marine Corps, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines Regiment and retired at the rank of Staff Sergeant (E-6). He is a much-decorated service member whose deployments included Somalia (Operation Restore Hope) and Iraq (Operation Iraqi Freedom). He was a member of first wave of Marines to enter Iraq in 2003, when he was injured and lost his leg. His awards include Purple Heart Medal (first soldier wounded in Operation Iraqi Freedom); Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal; Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (5); Combat Action Ribbon; Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal (4); National Defense Service Medal (2); Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (4); Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; and Meritorious Unit Commendation (3);
Alva has volunteered for the Human Rights Campaign as a national spokesperson for repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.” He represented HRC at public events nationally and in the media. He has volunteered for the San Antonio Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Chamber of Commerce; San Antonio Stonewall Democrats where he was a member of the board; National Association of Social Workers; and the Dive Pirates Foundation (adaptive SCUBA diving for people with disabilities).
Russia
Russia extends Brittney Griner detention for another month
WNBA star taken into custody at Moscow airport in February
A Russian court on Friday extended WNBA star Brittney Griner’s detention for another month.
Griner — a center for the Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist who is a lesbian and married to her wife — was taken into custody at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February. Russian officials said customs inspectors found hashish oil in her luggage.
Griner is among the WNBA players who play in Russia during the league’s off-season.
The State Department earlier this month determined Russia “wrongfully detained” Griner. The National Black Justice Coalition is among the groups that have also criticized Russia over Griner’s detention.
Griner on Friday appeared in court in the Moscow suburb of Khimki. Griner’s lawyer, Alexander Boikov, told the Associated Press that her trial could begin soon.
Griner faces up to 10 years in prison.
Europe
Greek lawmakers ban conversion therapy for minors
Bill passed in country’s Parliament on Wednesday
Greek lawmakers on Wednesday approved a bill that will ban so-called conversion therapy for minors.
Media reports note mental health providers will face fines and prison if they subject a minor to conversion therapy without their consent. The bill will also ban the advertisement of conversion therapy in the country.
“There were some false treatments that stated that when a minor has chosen a different sexual orientation, his parents could supposedly proceed with ‘treatments’ for this child to ‘return to normality'”, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said before the vote, according to Reuters. “Obviously these treatments not only are not a therapy but they are not supported scientifically.”
Laws that ban conversion therapy have taken effect in New Zealand, France and Canada in recent months.
En Espanol
‘Un momento fundacional’: La comunidad LGBTQ recuerda el tercer aniversario de la manifestación del 11 de mayo de 2019
Fue la primera marcha independiente de la comunidad en la isla
Tremenda Nota es el socio mediático del Washington Blade en Cuba. Esta nota salió en su sitio web el 11 de mayo.
LA HABANA — La plataforma 11M, un grupo independiente de activistas LGBTIQ+, convocó este miércoles a un ‘tuitazo’ para conmemorar el tercer aniversario de la marcha del 11 de mayo de 2019, que fue reprimida por la policía, y el segundo de la fundación de la propia organización.
Las etiquetas usadas por la plataforma y numerosos activistas se han referido a la necesidad de tener una ley de identidad de género en Cuba, a la aprobación del Código de las Familias, y también solicitaron la libertad de Brenda Díaz, una mujer trans sancionada por participar en las protestas masivas del 11 de julio de 2021.
La marcha LGBTIQ+ de 2019, por su parte, ha sido considerada la primera manifestación independiente, numerosa y pacífica, ocurrida durante las últimas décadas en Cuba. Tras esa experiencia, en 2020, un grupo de artistas se reunió frente al Ministerio de Cultura con el fin de presionar a las autoridades para que dejaran de perseguir a el arte que se produce fuera de las instituciones estatales.
La ruta de resistencia ciudadana que condujo al 11 de julio de 2021, cuando salieron a las calles miles de personas en todo el país con reclamos para el gobierno, también está conectada con la marcha LGBTIQ+ de 2019.
Aunque la propia Mariela Castro, directora del Centro Nacional de Educación Sexual (Cenesex) acusó a los manifestantes de haber organizado ‘un show convocado desde Miami y Matanzas’ con apoyo de funcionarios estadounidenses, los activistas han defendido el carácter auténtico de los incidentes del 11 de mayo.
“La conga que daba la señal de arrancada, durante 11 años, a la Jornada Cubana de Lucha contra la Homofobia y la Transfobia coordinada por el Cenesex, había sido suspendida bajo razones de escaso peso y dudosa credibilidad”, contó el escritor y activista Norge Espinosa en un artículo para Tremanda Nota.
Dice Espinosa que la iniciativa de marchar “se creó a velocidad de relámpago” como respuesta de la comunidad LGBTIQ+, que “a pesar de avances y un grado creciente de visibilidad”, había visto cómo el gobierno evitaba legalizar el matrimonio igualitario en la Constitución de 2019.
El activista Isbel Díaz Torres, que detenido por la policía para que no marchara el 11 de mayo, tuiteó que “el #11M vino a consolidar una verdaderamente existente Comunidad LGBTIQ cubana”, y lo definió como “un momento fundacional”.
La ‘conga’ cancelada por cuarta vez
En este 2022, luego de dos años suspendida por la pandemia de covid-19, el Cenesex anunció las XV Jornadas Cubanas contra la Homofobia y la Transfobia con el tradicional desfile LGBTIQ+ por las calles de La Habana.
No obstante, tras los sucesos del Hotel Saratoga, Mariela Castro informó en sus redes sociales que se decidió, “de manera consensuada”, cancelar la “conga” por cuarto año consecutivo.
Mariela precisó que solo se suspenderían las actividades de las Jornadas que tienen “carácter festivo”, mientras que se mantendrán las “acciones de diálogo científico y activismo social”.
Ante la cancelación de la “conga”, la plataforma 11M dijo a Tremenda Nota que “el 17 de mayo las personas LGBTIQ+ de Cuba no tenemos nada que celebrar (a menos que sea un cumpleaños)”.
La escritora y activista Mel Herrera puntualizó: “La lectura que desde la cisheteronorma se hace de nuestras identidades disidentes: somos identidades festivas, somos solo un divertimento. Esa es nuestra misión y para lo que nos reclama la gente que dicta y sostiene la norma”.
Los activistas de 11M coinciden en que el 17 de mayo, Día Internacional contra la Homofobia, la Bifobia y la Transfobia, lo que corresponde es una marcha de carácter político donde se presenten exigencias al gobierno cubano.
Entre las peticiones mencionadas en Twitter por el artista visual y activista Roberto Ramos Mori, se encuentra la de #LibertadParaBrendaDíaz, que fue condenada a 16 años de prisión por los sucesos del 11J.
Ramos Mori mencionó en un tweet la necesidad de que se aplique finalmente el programa de educación sexual integral que el gobierno postergó en 2021 tras la presión de varios grupos cristianos.
