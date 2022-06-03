Delaware
10 Pride month celebrations in Delaware
Visit parades, parties, art shows across the state this June
As June arrives, the nation is gearing up for a month of Pride celebrations ranging from block parties to parades. The Blade has compiled a list of 10 events that will be held in Delaware this year to help you make the most of Pride month 2022.
June 4: 2022 Delaware Pride Parade. A staple of Pride month each year, Delaware Pride is hosting its annual Pride Parade from 9 to 10 a.m. in Dover, Del., ending at Martin Luther King Blvd S. at its Main Pride Celebration. Local vendors and parade participants are sure to kick off another Pride Month with a fun and memorable celebration.
June 4: 25th Anniversary Delaware Pride Festival. Delaware Pride has invited local comedians, performers, vendors, food trucks and more for its main festivities this Pride Month, held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the State Capitol located at 411 Legislative Ave. in Dover, Del.
June 4: Pride Kids & Youth Cabaret. The Milton Theatre, located at 110 Union St. in Milton, Del., welcomes community members of all ages to a cabaret starting at 2 p.m.
June 8: Milton PRIDE Pre-Party & Art Show. From 6-9 p.m., Inn the Dog House Tiki Bar at 428 Chestnut St. in Milton, Del., is hosting an art show and Pride celebration including local art vendors and handcrafted specialty cocktails.
June 11: Queer Queens of Comedy. The Milton Theatre is bringing LGBTQ comedians Poppy Champlin, Katie Robinson, Samantha Vega, Tavares Royale and Reih Rogers, for a night of Pride comedy and drag beginning at 8 p.m.
June 11: 2nd Annual Pride Walk and Festival. Community members in Middletown, Del. will host a Pride festival, including a community walk and an array of local vendors, from 12-5 p.m.
June 12: Conversations with Caffeine. Delaware Pride welcomes the local LGBTQ community to Panera Bread located at 3650 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington, Del., for a chance to chat over coffee and snacks from 1-3 p.m.
June 18: Delaware Pride Bowling. Held the third Saturday of each month, Delaware Pride will host a bowling night from 7-9 p.m. at Bowlerama located at 3031 New Castle Ave in New Castle, Del., and welcomes bowlers of all skill levels.
June 24: Have A Gay Old Laugh! Pride Stand-Up Comedy Show. The Milton Theatre is welcoming LGBTQ comedians Alejandro Morales, Brandon Jackson, Jess Carpenter and Keith Purnell for a night of laughs beginning at 8 p.m.
June 25: Pride Day at the Brandywine Zoo. From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. the Brandywine Zoo, located at 1001 N. Park Drive in Wilmington, Del., will host educational events, scavenger hunts, crafts, raffles and more to commemorate Pride month this year.
Delaware governor vetoes legalization of marijuana possession
Carney cites impact on youth, public health, law enforcement
Delaware Gov. John Carney on Tuesday vetoed a bill that would have legalized the possession of marijuana in the First State. House Bill 371, which passed the House on May 5 and the Senate May 12, would legalize the possession of up to one ounce of marijuana and remove criminal and civil penalties associated with the non-remunerative transfer of marijuana for individuals ages 21 or older.
“I do not believe that promoting or expanding the use of recreational marijuana is in the best interests of the state of Delaware, especially our young people,” Carney said in his veto statement Tuesday. “Questions about the long-term health and economic impacts of recreational marijuana use, as well as serious law enforcement concerns, remain unresolved.”
Current state laws deem the possession of one ounce of marijuana or less a civil offense resulting in a financial penalty. Still, the possession of more than one ounce of marijuana remains a misdemeanor — a designation that would remain unchanged with the passage of the bill.
In the statement, Carney acknowledged that marijuana can help individuals with certain health conditions, and said that possession and private consumption of the substance should not lead to imprisonment. But he also noted that these beliefs are already reflected in state legislation, following his passage of marijuana decriminalization in 2019.
“I have been clear about my position since before I took office, and I have articulated my concerns many times,” he added.
The Delaware Center for Justice called upon the General Assembly to override the veto in a Tuesday press release, emphasizing that legalizing marijuana is of particular importance to low-income communities and communities of color across the state.
These communities “experience police harassment and arrest for marijuana at disproportionate rates than those of white affluent communities, despite usage rates being almost the same,” DCJ Director of Policy Kailyn Richards noted in the press release. She added that DCJ believes state legislators should further “pass a companion bill that sets up a safe and legal marketplace.”
The American Civil Liberties Union of Delaware also emphasized that the General Assembly should override the veto.
Carney’s veto of the bill “is an affront to the lawmakers, advocates, and residents of Delaware who have shown consistent and overwhelming support for this measure,” Mike Bichner, ACLU of Delaware executive director, said in a statement Tuesday. “The criminalization of cannabis has been a tool of the failed, racist War on Drugs, which has caused irrevocable harm to our Black communities.”
Blade’s 15th annual Rehoboth Summer Kickoff Party set for May 20
Rep. Blunt Rochester to keynote popular fundraising event
After two years of COVID-related postponements, the Blade announced last week the return of its popular Summer Kickoff Party in Rehoboth Beach, Del.
The 15th annual event was moved to September due to pandemic restrictions the past two years but this year marks its return to May.
The Rehoboth Summer Kickoff Party will be held Friday, May 20 at The Pines with a special appearance by U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.). More speakers expected to be announced soon.
Tickets are $20 and include drink tickets and light appetizers. A portion is a tax-deductible donation to the Blade Foundation, 501(c)(3). Visit the Blade’s Facebook page to purchase tickets.
Money raised supports the Steve Elkins Memorial Fellowship, named in honor of Steve Elkins, a journalist and co-founder of the CAMP Rehoboth LGBT community center. Elkins served as editor of Letters from CAMP Rehoboth for many years as well as executive director of the center before his death in March of 2018.
The fellow covers issues of interest to the LGBTQ community of Delaware for 12 weeks during the summer months. Stories include coverage of legislative and political issues out of Dover; LGBTQ business issues in Wilmington; the summer beach season in Rehoboth and more. Stories are published in the Washington Blade. This year’s Blade-Elkins fellow is Jack Walker, a a junior at Brown University and senior editor of multimedia at The Brown Daily Herald. He begins his fellowship in early May.
If you are unable to attend you can make a donation to the Blade Foundation at BladeFoundation.org
Sponsors of this year’s event include Delmarva Power and the The Pines.
Anti-trans bill in Delaware expected to die in committee
GOP measure would ban trans girls from competing on women’s teams
A Republican-backed bill introduced in the Delaware Senate earlier this year that calls for banning female transgender students from competing on women’s sports teams in the state’s schools came under fire in a March 23 committee hearing.
The hearing by the state Senate’s Health and Social Services Committee was led by its chairperson, Delaware State Sen. Sarah McBride (D-Wilmington), the nation’s first openly transgender state senator. McBride, in referring to dozens of similar bills introduced in state legislatures across the country, said the Delaware bill was “part of a national strategy” aimed curtailing the rights of transgender people, including trans kids.
“The outcome of this strategy is to make life so difficult for trans kids, to make them feel so alone, that some never grow up to be adults,” she told the committee and the bill’s lead sponsor, Sen. Bryant Richardson (R-Seaford).
Political observers familiar with Delaware politics believe the six-member committee, which consists of four Democrats and two Republicans, with McBride as the chair, is certain to defeat the bill by letting it die in committee without voting to send it to the full Senate. No vote was taken on the bill during the March 23 hearing.
Neither McBride nor a spokesperson for her office could be reached for comment.
Even in the unlikely development that it was to be released by the committee, Delaware gay Democratic activist Mitch Crane, a former chair of the Sussex County, Del., Democratic Committee, said the Democratic-controlled state Senate and House of Representatives would defeat such a bill by a large margin.
Crane said he thought it was significant that three of the Delaware Senate’s seven Republican members did not sign on as co-sponsors of the bill. The 21-member state Senate consists of 14 Democrats and seven Republicans.
In the 41-member Delaware House of Representatives, just three of the 16 House Republicans signed on as co-sponsors of the bill. None of the 25 Democrats in the state House signed on as co-sponsors, nor did any Democrats in the state Senate.
The bill in question, Senate Bill 227, states that “a school district, charter school, member school, or higher education institution may not allow a student to compete for an athletic team or in a sport designated for the biological sex opposite to the student’s biological sex as correctly stated on one of the following…”
It goes on to list two criteria to determine a student’s biological sex – the student’s “official birth certificate” and, “If the student’s birth certificate is unobtainable, another government record.” The bill also states that a document confirming the student’s biological sex, such as a birth certificate, must have been “entered at or near the time of the student’s birth.”
The bill allows cisgender female students, who it says are girls who were born as girls, to compete on boys’ sports teams if there are no girls’ teams for a specific sport such as wrestling.
“The bill was introduced by the most right-wing homophobic Republicans in the legislature,” Crane told the Washington Blade. “The sponsors of this bill knew it could never pass,” he said. “They are just appealing to their base.”
The Delaware General Assembly website identifies the bill’s sponsors as Republican Sens. Bryant Richardson, Colin Bonini, Gerald Hocker, and Dave Lawson and House Republicans Timothy Dukes, Richard Collins, and Jesse Vanderwende.
Richardson, the state senator who introduced the bill, stated during the March 23 committee hearing that his intent was not to discriminate against anyone.
“You can be anything you want to be in this great country,” the online news site Delaware Live quoted him as saying. “The purpose of this bill is not to undermine that privilege,” the site quoted him as saying. “The purpose of the bill is to protect the gains in women’s sports that came about almost 50 years ago under Title IX.”
He was referring to the Title IX provision of the U.S. Education Amendment Act of 1972 that bans sex discrimination in education related programs, including school sports.
The online site reports that Richardson referred to transgender girls as “male-bodied,” and said they have an unfair advantage over biological girls because on average they are bigger and stronger.
“The inclusion of male-bodied athletes in women’s sports inevitably means that more females lost out,” he said, according to Delaware Live. “We have an obligation to defend everyone’s rights. What is wrong is when the rights of some put at risk the rights of others.”
McBride disputed Richardson’s assertions, saying that claims that trans female athletes in school sports have prevented cisgender women athletes from successfully competing in competitive sports have been shown to be wrong in the cities and states where trans athletes have participated in school sports.
“I want to say, as a senator, as the chair of this committee, and as a trans person, to the trans kids and their families watching this hearing – your government sees you and, for the first time ever, really understands you,” McBride said during the hearing. “You are loved and you are worthy,” she said. “Trans people are here to stay.”
Kuwait rebukes U.S. embassy over LGBTQ rights support
Fla. moves to ban medical care for transgender youth
Latinx Pride celebrates ‘Sweet 16’
Former Va. Tech football player found not guilty in beating death of gay man
Biden recognizes Pride month, anti-LGBTQ bills in state legislatures
‘Secret City’ reveals long hidden stories of gay purges in federal gov’t
Another new high reached in support for same-sex marriage: poll
Lovettsville Town Council rejects Pride month proclamation
