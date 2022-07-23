100 Black artists to celebrate dance in the DMV

More than 100 Black performing dance and drum artists will gather to celebrate “Dance in the DMV” in a five-day festival beginning on Sunday, July 24 at various locations throughout the DMV including the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.

The week of festivities will include dance performances, discussions, panels, workshops and master classes.

The festival will conclude with a host of events including “Culture Caucus Summer Festival: Carol Foster” on Saturday, July 30 at 2 p.m. at the Kennedy Center. At this event, Kennedy Center Culture Caucus member Carol Foster will present an arts market, movement class, panel discussion, cabaret and Millennium Stage performances, and more at the REACH.

For more information about the week, visit Dance in the DMV’s official website.