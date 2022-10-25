Transgender rights attacked during Yesli Vega rally

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Monday attacked transgender people and their supporters during a rally for Virginia congressional candidate Yesli Vega that took place at a Prince William County church.

“Virginia is a parent state … this is a battle between sanity and insanity,” said the Texas Republican during the rally that took place at the Montclair Tabernacle Church in Dumfries. “These people are nuts. They can’t figure out what a woman is. The last I checked, that was not a trick question.”

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Vega, who is challenging Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, during the rally referenced a bill that sought to expand the definition of child abuse in Virginia to include the infliction of “physical or mental injury” on a child because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The Virginia General Assembly in 2020 tabled state Del. Elizabeth Guzmán (D-Prince William County)’s bill. The Prince William County Democrat earlier this month said a news report that suggested parents would face charges if they did not “affirm their child’s sexual orientation and gender identity” was inaccurate.

“Who would have thought that we would be having conversations about parents in jail if they do not conform to woke culture,” said Vega. “That’s insanity.”

“When someone says parents should be arrested for not conforming to woke views, Abigail Spanberger steps out of the way and says nothing,” stressed Youngkin after Vega spoke. “Yesli Vega will not step out of the way and say nothing. She stands up for parents.”