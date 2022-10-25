Virginia
Transgender rights attacked during Yesli Vega rally
Glenn Youngkin among speakers at Dumfries church
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Monday attacked transgender people and their supporters during a rally for Virginia congressional candidate Yesli Vega that took place at a Prince William County church.
“Virginia is a parent state … this is a battle between sanity and insanity,” said the Texas Republican during the rally that took place at the Montclair Tabernacle Church in Dumfries. “These people are nuts. They can’t figure out what a woman is. The last I checked, that was not a trick question.”
Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Vega, who is challenging Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, during the rally referenced a bill that sought to expand the definition of child abuse in Virginia to include the infliction of “physical or mental injury” on a child because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
The Virginia General Assembly in 2020 tabled state Del. Elizabeth Guzmán (D-Prince William County)’s bill. The Prince William County Democrat earlier this month said a news report that suggested parents would face charges if they did not “affirm their child’s sexual orientation and gender identity” was inaccurate.
“Who would have thought that we would be having conversations about parents in jail if they do not conform to woke culture,” said Vega. “That’s insanity.”
“When someone says parents should be arrested for not conforming to woke views, Abigail Spanberger steps out of the way and says nothing,” stressed Youngkin after Vega spoke. “Yesli Vega will not step out of the way and say nothing. She stands up for parents.”
Virginia
Va. Department of Education holds hearing on proposed revision of trans, nonbinary student protections
Equality Virginia strongly opposes Republican governor’s proposal
The Virginia Department of Education on Thursday heard testimony on Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed revisions to guidelines for transgender and nonbinary students.
The majority of speakers who spoke at the meeting expressed their opposition to the proposed revisions. They included students and parents who are worried about their trans and nonbinary children.
“If you enact these policies, children will die,” said trans student Guin Hartinger.
Nancy Kunkel said she lives in constant fear of losing her trans daughter to suicide.
The policies that are being proposed would force students to use bathrooms that correspond with their biological sex, rather than their gender identity. Trans students and their allies across Virginia have protested Youngkin’s proposed revisions to the guidelines that his predecessor, Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, signed into law in 2020.
Equality Virginia and their supporters attended Thursday’s meeting and have expressed their opposition to the proposed policy revisions online.
The public comment period ends on Oct. 26.
Virginia
Gay school board member loses race for Va. House of Delegates
Special election called to fill vacant seat
Gay Fairfax County School Board member Karl V. Frisch finished second on Oct. 8 in a two-candidate race for the Democratic nomination for a special election to fill a vacant seat in the Virginia House of Delegates that includes parts of Fairfax County.
Frisch lost to public school teacher and community activist Holly Seibold at a Democratic Party caucus held in three locations on Saturday, Oct. 8, by a margin of 1,410 votes for Seibold to Frisch’s 1,143 votes, according to results released by the Fairfax Democratic Party.
Seibold will now run as the Democratic nominee in a Jan. 10 special election to fill the House of Delegates seat in the 35th District. The seat became vacant when Democratic incumbent Mark Keam resigned to take a position in the administration of President Joe Biden. The district includes the towns or cities of Dunn Loring, Oakton, Tysons, and Vienna.
“I’m proud of the campaign we ran and grateful for all who volunteered, endorsed, contributed, and otherwise supported us,” Frisch said in a statement. “Losing is always difficult – especially when so many people invest their time, talent, and hard-earned money to support your cause,” he said.
“That said, losing is a little easier to digest when it’s to someone as capable as Holly Seibold,” said Frisch. “She will be a great delegate. We have three months until the Special Election to fill Mark Keam’s seat, and I will do whatever I can to help her succeed.”
Frisch won election to the Fairfax County School Board in 2019 to represent the county’s Providence District, becoming the first openly LGBTQ person elected to a local office in Fairfax, which is Virginia’s largest county.
During his tenure on the school board Frisch has been an outspoken supporter of the rights of LGBTQ students, including transgender students at a time when Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin (R) has proposed a controversial public school policy considered by activists to be hostile to trans students.
Virginia
Suspect, 19, charged in stabbing death of gay Va. hairstylist
Victim’s family says beloved stylist and accused killer were dating
A 19-year-old Herndon, Va., man has been charged with Second-Degree Murder and Grand Larceny-Auto Theft for allegedly fatally stabbing gay hairstylist Carroll Davis, 62, inside Davis’s home in Leesburg, Va. and allegedly stealing Davis’s car on Sept. 30.
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and court records, Mario Hernandez-Navarrate was arrested one day later on Oct. 1 after he crashed Davis’s 2017 Mercedes on Interstate-66 at Gallows Road in Fairfax County.
News 4 Washington reported that Davis’s niece, Carroll Davis, told the TV news station that her uncle and Hernandez-Navarrate had been dating for a few months, but Davis’s family members knew very little about the accused killer.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 5 News it received a call from the hair salon where Davis worked on Sept. 30 asking them to check on Davis because he did not show up for work. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to Davis’s home on Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg and found Davis’s body and a bloody knife on a counter.
Fox 5 News reports that court documents state that at the time of his arrest, Hernandez-Navarrate had “dried up blood on his feet and under his fingernails” and admitted to being at Davis’s home on the day Davis’s body was found.
Online court records obtained by the Blade show that at the time he was charged with Davis’s murder Hernandez-Navarrate had been awaiting trial for a July 27, 2022, arrest on charges of robbery with a weapon and possession of illegal drugs.
“Now, Davis is being remembered as someone whose talents as a master hairstylist brought laughter and joy to many people,” News 4 DC’s Jackie Bensen reported in an Oct. 3 broadcast. “Many of his clients had been coming to him for decades, and he was regarded as family by those who sat in his chair,” Bensen reported.
Court records show Hernandez-Navarrate, who was being held without bond, was scheduled to appear for an arraignment at Loudoun County General District Court on Oct. 11.
