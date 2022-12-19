Opinions
Walker candidacy insults intelligence of Black voters
Being ‘melanated enough’ isn’t going to automatically win you support
The official end of Hershel Walker’s Senate candidacy earlier this month brings to a close another failed saga in the Republican Party spin machine’s attempts to deploy tokenism to cloak a platform of blatant racism and open flirtation with white Christian nationalism in the disguise of a diversity pitch.
Many saw Walker’s nomination for a Senate seat in Georgia for what it was: a poorly planned political attempt to create a new narrative about race while courting potential crossover voters in predominantly Black regions of the state. It’s no secret that the GOP did everything it could to try and wrestle back control of the Senate. And Walker’s nomination was absolutely a tactic designed to confuse Black voters.
Let’s be clear: The GOP has fully embraced racism, and using Walker as a token Black friend is a prominent example of that.
I’m glad that Black voters in Georgia saw right through the spin and voted for a candidate who actually lives in Georgia and is passionate about fighting for his constituents and their shared values. Black voters overwhelmingly — 90% percent — voted for Rev. Warnock, refusing to fall for the chimera candidate in the GOP’s Black man versus Black man trap.
Walker wasn’t chosen for his ability to do the job or his political experience. Instead, Walker got the nod because of his loyalty to former President Donald Trump, his willingness to parrot party lines on cue and, most importantly, because he’s Black (enough).
One of Walker’s prime cheerleaders on the campaign trail was Sen. Lindsey Graham, who spent a lot of his time campaigning by doubling down on the topic of race, suggesting that a Walker win would acquit the GOP of racism.
During an appearance on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News in October of this year, Graham said, “Walker changes the entire narrative of the left.”
“What happens when the Republican Party elects and nominates Herschel Walker, an African-American, Black, Heisman Trophy winner?”
As cringeworthy as Graham’s comments are, it shows that Graham and fellow conservatives are using Walker’s skin color for their own political gain, which is ironic considering how loud conservatives like Graham get whenever there is any discussion of race being weaponized in politics.
Graham also claimed that, “they’re scared to death of Herschel Walker because if Herschel Walker becomes a Republican, maybe every other young child in America of color might want to be a Republican.”
Judging by his insulting and ignorant comments, what Graham and his colleagues fail to realize is that Black people in this country have been avoiding racial Trojan Horses on the ballot like Walker since the classic Civil Rights Movement.
Choosing Walker, in fact, shows how ignorant and bigoted the GOP is when it comes to Black voters and how out of touch they are with the changing political landscape.
Black voters are not a monolith and being “melanated enough” isn’t going to automatically get you a vote. And assuming that “being Black” is a sufficient political platform is insulting to the intelligence of Black voters.
Recent history and voting trends show that Black voters tend to vote for candidates that fight for democracy, even when our community is being overlooked.
The GOP’s tactics during this race produced nothing short of a meritless, unresearched circus act. If the GOP had done the bare minimum, they would have realized that Walker is so out of touch with the Black community and last-ditch efforts to push him on voters in predominantly Black and Democratic areas was a waste of everyone’s time.
In the end, the racial polarization in Georgia was crystal clear in exit polls showing Warnock winning 90 percent of Black voters and the barely sentient Walker winning 70 percent of white voters.
Commentary
How can the State Department’s gay spokesperson defend Saudi Arabia?
Ned Price spoke at Victory Fund’s D.C. conference on Dec. 3
Last Tuesday, President Biden signed into law the Respect for Marriage Act, protecting marriage equality in the U.S. But the same day, his administration went to bat for Saudi Arabia, one of the most violently homophobic countries on Earth.
Under Saudi law, “consensual same-sex sexual conduct is punishable by death or flogging,” reports the U.S. State Department.
While we celebrate the Biden administration as a champion for LGBTQI+ rights domestically, how can we allow support in our name for regimes around the world that kill members of our community? How can we turn a blind eye to Saudi Arabia’s oppression of women rights activists, journalists, and their neighbors in Yemen, who they have bombed and blockaded into starvation?
I asked State Department spokesperson Ned Price just that at the Victory Institute LGBTQ Leaders Conference closing panel in Washington earlier this month. Mr. Price, a fellow gay man, has been rightfully celebrated for his role in the administration, but the LGBTQI+ community has been largely silent on the policies he and others end up promoting within their positions — and on the Biden administration’s diplomacy in general.
How can Mr. Price defend the U.S. alliance with Saudi Arabia, a dictatorship that kills gay people like him, violates women’s rights, and starves children in Yemen? He responded that the U.S. should preserve its relationship with Saudi Arabia to influence its behavior.
“When we do have that engagement…” Mr. Price said, “We can push the kingdom — try to push the kingdom — and its decision makers, in a more constructive route, when it comes to human rights…”
There’s a term for what Mr. Price described: Constructive engagement. Developed by the Reagan administration as an excuse for continuing to support apartheid South Africa, constructive engagement is a policy that is morally abhorrent and that also failed to achieve its purported aims. Through quiet conversations with white South African apartheid regime leaders, the U.S. told the international community that the country could change.
Of course, it did not work, and few actually believed it would work at the time. It actually prolonged apartheid and resulted in the loss of human lives. What did end apartheid in South Africa was a global grassroots movement, solidarity with our Black siblings in South Africa, and strong civil society campaigns that forced a formerly recalcitrant Congress to overturn Reagan’s veto of a bill that held the apartheid regime accountable.
Indeed, the administration’s cozy approach toward Saudi Arabia stands in stark contrast to its rhetoric regarding other countries with homophobic laws. Just last week, for example, Mr. Price strongly criticized Russia’s recent crackdown on LGBTQI+ rights, as the Washington Blade reported. I have yet to hear Mr. Price critique Saudi Arabia’s violence against our community with similar vehemence. It appears that the State Department talks about human rights — or doesn’t talk about them — at least partially in service of its geopolitical aims, with a decision to prioritize those over human rights.
Saudi Arabia’s horrific treatment of marginalized groups extends past its own borders and our LGBTQI+ community. Yemeni communities, women’s rights activists and journalists have long been subject to horrendous abuses by the dictatorship. In Yemen, the Saudi-led coalition, with U.S. support, is responsible for indiscriminate attacks on civilian populations and a blockade that limits fuel, medical supplies and other essential good to people suffering through a humanitarian crisis. Instead of seeking accountability for Saudi Arabia, the Biden administration successfully pressed Sen. Bernie Sanders to withdraw his bill to end U.S. military support for the Saudi-led intervention.
Amnesty International recently reported an increase in Saudi Arabia’s use of a counterterrorism law to prosecute activists, as in the case of Salma al-Shehab. Ms. al-Shehab’s crime consisted of using Twitter and retweeting activists supportive of women’s rights. A Saudi court upped her prison sentence from 6 to 34 years, apparently to make an example of her.
Experts agree that Saudi dictator Mohammed bin Salman directly ordered the murder of Jamal Khashoggi of the Washington Post. On the campaign trail, Biden promised to hold bin Salman accountable, and make Saudi Arabia a “pariah state.” But he has since broken that promise, shamefully granting immunity to bin Salman over a lawsuit regarding Khashoggi’s murder.
“It’s beyond ironic that President Biden has single-handedly assured [bin Salman] can escape accountability when it was President Biden who promised the American people he would do everything to hold him accountable,” tweeted Sarah Leah Whitson, the executive director of Democracy for the Arab World Now, a plaintiff in the lawsuit. “Not even the Trump administration did this.”
But back to Biden’s State Department spokesperson, Mr. Price. In response to my Dec. 3 question, he described the Trump administration’s engagement with Saudi Arabia as a “blank check” and “total bear hug,” suggesting the Biden administration was pursuing a different tack.
At that moment, no longer in possession of a mic, I raised my voice to be heard, “So, fist pumps, not bear hugs?”
To this, the moderator chided, “This conference is not about Saudi Arabia.”
Talking about the rights of our siblings around the world is exactly what an international conference for LGBTQI+ leaders should be about. Representation of our community matters — but policies do, too. What is the point of representation if members of our community end up promoting relationships with the very governments that kill us? When we look at what changed the apartheid system in South Africa, it was not the Reagan administration’s backroom conversations with the racist, white elites who ruled the country and set up the apartheid regime. It was the massive, global, grassroots mobilization of people around the world who organized for justice in the face of appalling injustice.
It is with this spirit that our community must confront the injustices in Saudi Arabia. We need to listen to what our sisters, brothers — siblings — around the world want and need, people whose lives might be at risk because of our silence. Following their lead, we must hold our leaders accountable — to our community, to their own words and to those around the world asking for our help.
Isaac Evans-Frantz is the executive director of Action Corps, an advisory board member of Freedom Forward, and co-leader of a national coalition to stop the Saudi blockade of Yemen.
Respect for Marriage Act is law, but the fight is not over
Enacting the RFMA will provide protection for millions of families – yet we must do better
The Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) was signed into law by President Biden this week. It repeals the Defense of Marriage Act that prevented the federal government from recognizing same-sex couples, federally protecting marriage equality across the country. We were first introduced to an iteration of this bill back in the 114th Congress, and nearly eight years later and after months of negotiations a new version of the bill has survived both the House and Senate.
U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.), Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) released a joint statement in support of same-sex couples – specifically targeting discrimination against LGBTQ folks who have faced decades of hatred because of who they love (without previous federal protections). On the House side, we saw Speaker Pelosi standing with both her Democratic and Republican colleagues to finish this fight for equality – for now. It is a rare sight to see the two parties, in both chambers, come together and agree on the importance of protecting human rights for our community, something that those who are no longer with us worked their entire lives to witness.
In last month’s midterm elections, Gen Z voters took their voices from social media to the voting booths – where we saw the second highest influx of youth voter turnout across the country in the last 30 years according to NPR. The common misconception about young people is that we are too “addicted” to technology and that jades us from reality, when really our generation is the most plugged in. Gen Z activists use their social media accounts to bring people together and create conversations, but that does not mean that our only source of information comes from TikTok. The election reminded us that regardless of political affiliation, youth voters will continue to show up and vote when it comes to issues that our generation feels are common sense, should be non-partisan, and protected.
This idea that young people are “woke” and “brainwashed,” is merely just the fear of those who are afraid of long-overdue changes to our policies – especially those that directly affect human rights. Seventy-one percent of Americans have shared that they support marriage equality, and that number is even higher in the millennial and Gen Z communities according to Gallup. As support continues to grow for human rights issues, we must embrace bipartisan efforts to increase federal protections for overlooked communities as a whole.
This year has seen concurring opinions from Justice Clarence Thomas regarding a possible rollback of protections for LGBTQ Americans and more than 300 anti-LGBTQ bills surfacing across the country according to Politico. Young voters on both sides of the aisle were not taking a chance in allowing those who overwhelmingly disapprove of human rights protections to declare victory. These constant threats have amplified activists to pressure policymakers into working together and creating bipartisan legislation for basic human rights protections, like the RFMA.
If this election showed us one thing, it’s that every single vote matters. Certain elections were decided by only a handful of votes, and some are still being counted. When we think of who we want to elect, it’s imperative that we remind ourselves that those who are opposed to bipartisan efforts to support equality and basic freedoms have no place in our government.
Our voices need to stay loud and we need to keep applying pressure. Passing the RFMA will now provide protection for millions of families – yet we can still do better.
While enacting the Respect for Marriage Act is a step in the right direction, it is not the answer to all of our problems. We still need to prepare for the Supreme Court’s potential overturning of Obergefell, which gave the fundamental right to marry same-sex couples. If we lay out the history of the Senate, it has quite a rocky track record and has stood in the way of progress.
Aside from this success, today, we are awaiting to see how another LGBTQ rights issue pans out in the Supreme Court. A web designer wants to limit her services to heterosexual couples, yet a state law prohibits this discrimination in businesses open to the public in Colorado. To our community, this is another case in which our rights are being questioned at the highest levels of government.
Bipartisan support for legislation that further advances equality is the first step, but the fight is nowhere near over. Politicians need to remember that there are people behind the policies that they implement– something Gen Z will not let them forget.
We fought for marriage equality, and now marrying who we love is yet again at risk. We must refuse to step back, after so much progress. It is our duty, as the LGBTQ community, to stay loud and push back.
Brian Femminella is an LGBTQ+ activist and entrepreneur. He is an outspoken voice in the queer community, including his work in the federal government.
Republicans like Marsha Blackburn must be stopped
Military no longer mandating COVID vaccines due to GOP stupidity
We are now in the world of the ridiculous and scary, with Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) thinking she knows more than world-renowned health experts and our country’s military leaders. She won her battle to ensure the military cannot mandate its members be vaccinated against COVID. The amendment accomplishing that was added to the $858 billion National Defense Authorization Act by the Senate and passed by the House to sent to the president to sign. In a way he is hostage to what else we need in the bill so he will not veto it. There is too much at stake.
Intelligent people, Blackburn and her Republican colleagues who supported this not among them, understand COVID is still dangerous and easy to spread. An outbreak among the unvaccinated military can impact their readiness. Mandating vaccines for those in the military is not new. It has been in effect since the Revolutionary War. According to Newsweek there are currently many vaccines the military mandates for its members. Now, due to politics, and Republican stupidity, they are being told by Congress they cannot mandate a COVID vaccination, which calls into question what they will go after next, just as the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade called into question what the court will do next. Will they go after marriage equality or interracial marriage? Congress has passed the Marriage Protection Act, but that doesn’t stop the court from acting. It simply says in states where they are legal, other states and the federal government must recognize them.
This effort by Republicans to override military and health experts is just one of the dumb things we can anticipate Republicans doing in the next couple of years. We can just be thankful voters continued to support having a Democratic Senate. Newsweek reported “The DoD already administers 17 different vaccines to service members — outlined in the “Joint Regulation on Immunization and Chemoprophylaxis for the Prevention of Infectious Diseases.” These are the mandatory vaccinations that all service members are required to receive before initial entry or basic training: Adenovirus, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Influenza, Measles, mumps, rubella, Meningococcal, Poliovirus, Tetanus-Diphtheria, and Varicella. Other vaccines administered depending on risk and occupation: Anthrax, Haemophilus influenzae type B, Japanese encephalitis, Pneumococcal, Rabies, Smallpox, Typhoid fever, and Yellow Fever. Service members can request to opt out of a mandatory vaccination on health, administrative, or religious grounds. These exemptions can be temporary or permanent.
Recently Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said vaccination against COVID-19 is “necessary to protect the force and defend the American people.” Others have pointed out that the U.S. military has long mandated immunizations, with a vaccination program dating back to the Revolutionary War when George Washington ordered mandatory inoculation to protect troops in the Continental Army from smallpox.”
These kinds of actions by Republicans in Congress will become more prevalent as we move toward the 2024 elections and will be undertaken not because they make sense, but rather in the hope it will spur voters in 2024 to elect a Republican president and Republican Congress.
One person who just added to the possibility of Republicans taking the Senate in 2024 is Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, now an independent, having announced she has left the Democratic Party. While she says she will not caucus with Republicans, if she runs as an independent and there is a Democratic candidate, it gives Republicans their chance to take the seat. In 2024 there will be 33 Senate seats up for election. Democrats will be defending 23 of them, and a number of those are in red states, including Montana, Ohio, and West Virginia.
Over the next six months President Biden will decide if he intends to run again. Many think he should retire. When history is written Biden will have one of the best records of any president with his string of congressional successes and his ability to stave off losing many House seats and not losing one incumbent Senate seat for his party in the mid-term election. It is a record he and the Democratic Party should be proud of. If he decides to run again, he will have the support of people like me and so many others. But should he decide to leave the field to the next generation, there will be a healthy fight for the nomination with a big field of qualified candidates. We must remember our last three presidents before Biden came out of a primary field being basically unknown before the primaries: Carter, Clinton, and Obama. Either way Democrats can win.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ right and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
