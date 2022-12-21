Marriage bill ceremony a full-circle moment after 20 years at the Blade

Last week’s White House ceremony in which President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act in front of hundreds of LGBTQ activists from around the country was a historic, surreal, full-circle moment for me after 20 years at the Washington Blade.

It was a moving walk down memory lane making my way across the White House lawn, greeting longtime activists and politicos, many of whom have retired or moved on from LGBTQ activism. It reminded me of my first White House event — President Obama’s 2009 Pride reception and all the unfinished business at that time. What a thrill to be around to witness history as President Biden, who famously leapfrogged his old boss Obama in endorsing marriage equality, sign the bill codifying federal recognition of interracial and same-sex marriages.

When I joined the Blade in December of 2002, marriage equality didn’t exist and almost no one was talking about the possibility. George W. Bush was president and busy trying to ban recognition of our relationships in the Constitution. Fast-forward 20 years and the progress is truly breathtaking — inclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity in the federal hate crimes law, repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” the Bostock ruling boosting employment protections, marriage equality in all 50 states, electing the first Black president and first woman vice president, and so much more.

Amid the celebrations last week were reminders of the work ahead.

“When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of a restaurant in the afternoon, this is still wrong,” said Biden. “We must stop the hate and violence.”

To address the ongoing issue of workplace and other discrimination, we still need Congress to pass the Equality Act, which ended up stranded in the Senate. The measure is surely DOA with Republicans taking control of the House next month.

There are other problems that surfaced last week, ironically on the White House South Lawn just feet away from where Biden was making history. Several mainstream media photographers were overheard using anti-gay slurs at the ceremony. Two Washington Blade contributors who were on — and adjacent to — the risers where video and still photographers were stationed on the White House lawn overheard a stream of slurs and invective directed at guests and performers.

The brazen nerve of these photographers to traffic in anti-gay slurs while covering President Biden’s historic signing of the marriage bill is shocking and repulsive. Their behavior disrespects not just the LGBTQ community and the president, but the hard work by countless advocates over 20 years to arrive at this moment. It should have been a moment of celebration and joy but it was marred by the blatant, overt homophobia of a few bad apples.

Editors at mainstream outlets like the Washington Post and Associated Press should investigate and compel their staffs to take sensitivity training or be fired.

That incident notwithstanding, the ceremony marked an important milestone that so many of us fought for over 20 years, enduring disappointing court rulings and election results and other setbacks to arrive at this moment and witness the president validate our unions joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Harris delivered a powerful speech emphasizing the interconnectivity of the moment. She said the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision is a reminder that “fundamental rights are interconnected, including the right to marry who you love, the right to access contraception, and the right to make decisions about your own body.”

Biden noted Congress passed the Respect for Marriage Act “because of an extreme Supreme Court has stripped away the right important to millions of Americans that existed for half a century.”

Indeed the Dobbs decision brought a renewed sense of urgency to passing the Respect for Marriage Act after Justice Clarence Thomas expressed a desire to revisit the Obergefell ruling in his concurring opinion in Dobbs.

It was a beautiful, sunny day featuring uplifting performances, insightful speeches, and emotional tributes. We should enjoy this moment as we prepare to gather for the holidays. Then we should return in 2023 ready for the battles ahead to protect and expand on our many victories.

Kevin Naff is editor of the Washington Blade. Reach him at [email protected].