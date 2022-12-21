Opinions
Marriage bill ceremony a full-circle moment after 20 years at the Blade
Enjoy this moment then prepare for the fights that lie ahead
Last week’s White House ceremony in which President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act in front of hundreds of LGBTQ activists from around the country was a historic, surreal, full-circle moment for me after 20 years at the Washington Blade.
It was a moving walk down memory lane making my way across the White House lawn, greeting longtime activists and politicos, many of whom have retired or moved on from LGBTQ activism. It reminded me of my first White House event — President Obama’s 2009 Pride reception and all the unfinished business at that time. What a thrill to be around to witness history as President Biden, who famously leapfrogged his old boss Obama in endorsing marriage equality, sign the bill codifying federal recognition of interracial and same-sex marriages.
When I joined the Blade in December of 2002, marriage equality didn’t exist and almost no one was talking about the possibility. George W. Bush was president and busy trying to ban recognition of our relationships in the Constitution. Fast-forward 20 years and the progress is truly breathtaking — inclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity in the federal hate crimes law, repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” the Bostock ruling boosting employment protections, marriage equality in all 50 states, electing the first Black president and first woman vice president, and so much more.
Amid the celebrations last week were reminders of the work ahead.
“When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of a restaurant in the afternoon, this is still wrong,” said Biden. “We must stop the hate and violence.”
To address the ongoing issue of workplace and other discrimination, we still need Congress to pass the Equality Act, which ended up stranded in the Senate. The measure is surely DOA with Republicans taking control of the House next month.
There are other problems that surfaced last week, ironically on the White House South Lawn just feet away from where Biden was making history. Several mainstream media photographers were overheard using anti-gay slurs at the ceremony. Two Washington Blade contributors who were on — and adjacent to — the risers where video and still photographers were stationed on the White House lawn overheard a stream of slurs and invective directed at guests and performers.
The brazen nerve of these photographers to traffic in anti-gay slurs while covering President Biden’s historic signing of the marriage bill is shocking and repulsive. Their behavior disrespects not just the LGBTQ community and the president, but the hard work by countless advocates over 20 years to arrive at this moment. It should have been a moment of celebration and joy but it was marred by the blatant, overt homophobia of a few bad apples.
Editors at mainstream outlets like the Washington Post and Associated Press should investigate and compel their staffs to take sensitivity training or be fired.
That incident notwithstanding, the ceremony marked an important milestone that so many of us fought for over 20 years, enduring disappointing court rulings and election results and other setbacks to arrive at this moment and witness the president validate our unions joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Harris delivered a powerful speech emphasizing the interconnectivity of the moment. She said the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision is a reminder that “fundamental rights are interconnected, including the right to marry who you love, the right to access contraception, and the right to make decisions about your own body.”
Biden noted Congress passed the Respect for Marriage Act “because of an extreme Supreme Court has stripped away the right important to millions of Americans that existed for half a century.”
Indeed the Dobbs decision brought a renewed sense of urgency to passing the Respect for Marriage Act after Justice Clarence Thomas expressed a desire to revisit the Obergefell ruling in his concurring opinion in Dobbs.
It was a beautiful, sunny day featuring uplifting performances, insightful speeches, and emotional tributes. We should enjoy this moment as we prepare to gather for the holidays. Then we should return in 2023 ready for the battles ahead to protect and expand on our many victories.
Kevin Naff is editor of the Washington Blade. Reach him at [email protected].
Democrats must begin 2024 congressional campaign today
If we focus early and correctly we can win
If Democrats want to take back the House and keep the Senate in 2024, they must begin the campaign today. Republicans, especially those Trumpers newly elected in the midterm elections, like Santos in New York, must be held accountable for their votes and statements, and voters need help to focus on them. In the way Media Matters (proud to say I was a founding incorporator) does nationally. We should help local Democratic organizations focus on local district seats we can take back. It will be crucial if we want to motivate voters of all ages to come out in 2024 and vote their interests.
The Democratic National Committee and the president need to work with the left wing of the party to have them understand while they support many of their goals, the general election voter is moderate to moderate right. We can see that by looking at recent election results. We must accept were it not for the total insanity of some of the Trump candidates, Democrats would have had a much worse result in the midterm elections. It is clear if a moderate Republican candidate had run for governor of Arizona, or for Senate in Pennsylvania and Georgia, and these are just three examples, those seats would now be in Republican hands. We only need to look at two congressional races in South Texas, one being that of Henry Cuellar (D) who won his seat by 13% after a close primary election where he had to face a run-off against a left-wing candidate. Then in the Texas 15th progressive Michelle Vallejo, eked out a win in the primary, then lost the general election by 9%. If progressive Democrats are smart, they will understand it isn’t just primaries they have to win, but Democrats must be able to win general elections if they hope to make progress on the issues they care about. Again, they must accept the general election voter is moderate to moderate right. If they don’t, Republicans will win and take the nation backwards. The Democratic Party can only hope the Bernie Sanders and AOCs and their followers will accept that.
We must win if we are to continue to fight in Congress to move the nation forward. President Biden has done a great job and progress has been made on issues crucial to the nation. But it’s important to remember that the way our founders set up our government in nearly every case progress is incremental. Remember in 1992 Hillary Clinton fought for universal healthcare and it wasn’t until 2009 that we got any form of national healthcare, even just the beginning with the Affordable Care Act, which only passed the House by one vote.
To continue to make progress on issues like climate change, equality for the LGBTQ community, women’s rights, and civil rights, we better elect Democrats and the only way to do that is by putting up moderate candidates who can relate to the communities in which they are running. One example was the candidate who ran against Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). He lost by only 500 votes in a Republican-leaning district. That is a race we can focus on in 2024 and maybe win. Adam Frisch “campaigned on a largely conservative platform and against what he dubbed Boebert’s “antics” and “angertainment.” The former city council member in the posh town of Aspen hoped to entice disaffected Republicans and build a bipartisan political coalition. He rarely mentioned he was a Democrat on the campaign trail and backed removing Democrat Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House, saying he wanted to lower the partisan temperature in Washington. It was an indirect dig at Boebert that resonated with voters in a highly rural district that, though conservative, have often backed pragmatists.
“We have shown the country that extremist politicians can be defeated, loud voices are not invincible, and shouting will not solve problems,” said Frisch. Yes, in that district a candidate like Frisch needs to be supported because when it comes to being in Congress he will vote for a Democratic speaker and the predominance of the Democratic platform. Democrats must look at this district by district and determine what kind of a candidate can defeat the Republican.
The nation is divided and we must look at the reality of what that means. Just think, a complete moron like Herschel Walker, who can’t even tell you how many kids he has, got more than 1.7 million Republican votes. They voted for him because they believed he would simply rubber stamp the Republican doctrine.
If we focus early and correctly, Democrats can win.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Walker candidacy insults intelligence of Black voters
Being ‘melanated enough’ isn’t going to automatically win you support
The official end of Hershel Walker’s Senate candidacy earlier this month brings to a close another failed saga in the Republican Party spin machine’s attempts to deploy tokenism to cloak a platform of blatant racism and open flirtation with white Christian nationalism in the disguise of a diversity pitch.
Many saw Walker’s nomination for a Senate seat in Georgia for what it was: a poorly planned political attempt to create a new narrative about race while courting potential crossover voters in predominantly Black regions of the state. It’s no secret that the GOP did everything it could to try and wrestle back control of the Senate. And Walker’s nomination was absolutely a tactic designed to confuse Black voters.
Let’s be clear: The GOP has fully embraced racism, and using Walker as a token Black friend is a prominent example of that.
I’m glad that Black voters in Georgia saw right through the spin and voted for a candidate who actually lives in Georgia and is passionate about fighting for his constituents and their shared values. Black voters overwhelmingly — 90% percent — voted for Rev. Warnock, refusing to fall for the chimera candidate in the GOP’s Black man versus Black man trap.
Walker wasn’t chosen for his ability to do the job or his political experience. Instead, Walker got the nod because of his loyalty to former President Donald Trump, his willingness to parrot party lines on cue and, most importantly, because he’s Black (enough).
One of Walker’s prime cheerleaders on the campaign trail was Sen. Lindsey Graham, who spent a lot of his time campaigning by doubling down on the topic of race, suggesting that a Walker win would acquit the GOP of racism.
During an appearance on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News in October of this year, Graham said, “Walker changes the entire narrative of the left.”
“What happens when the Republican Party elects and nominates Herschel Walker, an African-American, Black, Heisman Trophy winner?”
As cringeworthy as Graham’s comments are, it shows that Graham and fellow conservatives are using Walker’s skin color for their own political gain, which is ironic considering how loud conservatives like Graham get whenever there is any discussion of race being weaponized in politics.
Graham also claimed that, “they’re scared to death of Herschel Walker because if Herschel Walker becomes a Republican, maybe every other young child in America of color might want to be a Republican.”
Judging by his insulting and ignorant comments, what Graham and his colleagues fail to realize is that Black people in this country have been avoiding racial Trojan Horses on the ballot like Walker since the classic Civil Rights Movement.
Choosing Walker, in fact, shows how ignorant and bigoted the GOP is when it comes to Black voters and how out of touch they are with the changing political landscape.
Black voters are not a monolith and being “melanated enough” isn’t going to automatically get you a vote. And assuming that “being Black” is a sufficient political platform is insulting to the intelligence of Black voters.
Recent history and voting trends show that Black voters tend to vote for candidates that fight for democracy, even when our community is being overlooked.
The GOP’s tactics during this race produced nothing short of a meritless, unresearched circus act. If the GOP had done the bare minimum, they would have realized that Walker is so out of touch with the Black community and last-ditch efforts to push him on voters in predominantly Black and Democratic areas was a waste of everyone’s time.
In the end, the racial polarization in Georgia was crystal clear in exit polls showing Warnock winning 90 percent of Black voters and the barely sentient Walker winning 70 percent of white voters.
Commentary
How can the State Department’s gay spokesperson defend Saudi Arabia?
Ned Price spoke at Victory Fund’s D.C. conference on Dec. 3
Last Tuesday, President Biden signed into law the Respect for Marriage Act, protecting marriage equality in the U.S. But the same day, his administration went to bat for Saudi Arabia, one of the most violently homophobic countries on Earth.
Under Saudi law, “consensual same-sex sexual conduct is punishable by death or flogging,” reports the U.S. State Department.
While we celebrate the Biden administration as a champion for LGBTQI+ rights domestically, how can we allow support in our name for regimes around the world that kill members of our community? How can we turn a blind eye to Saudi Arabia’s oppression of women rights activists, journalists, and their neighbors in Yemen, who they have bombed and blockaded into starvation?
I asked State Department spokesperson Ned Price just that at the Victory Institute LGBTQ Leaders Conference closing panel in Washington earlier this month. Mr. Price, a fellow gay man, has been rightfully celebrated for his role in the administration, but the LGBTQI+ community has been largely silent on the policies he and others end up promoting within their positions — and on the Biden administration’s diplomacy in general.
How can Mr. Price defend the U.S. alliance with Saudi Arabia, a dictatorship that kills gay people like him, violates women’s rights, and starves children in Yemen? He responded that the U.S. should preserve its relationship with Saudi Arabia to influence its behavior.
“When we do have that engagement…” Mr. Price said, “We can push the kingdom — try to push the kingdom — and its decision makers, in a more constructive route, when it comes to human rights…”
There’s a term for what Mr. Price described: Constructive engagement. Developed by the Reagan administration as an excuse for continuing to support apartheid South Africa, constructive engagement is a policy that is morally abhorrent and that also failed to achieve its purported aims. Through quiet conversations with white South African apartheid regime leaders, the U.S. told the international community that the country could change.
Of course, it did not work, and few actually believed it would work at the time. It actually prolonged apartheid and resulted in the loss of human lives. What did end apartheid in South Africa was a global grassroots movement, solidarity with our Black siblings in South Africa, and strong civil society campaigns that forced a formerly recalcitrant Congress to overturn Reagan’s veto of a bill that held the apartheid regime accountable.
Indeed, the administration’s cozy approach toward Saudi Arabia stands in stark contrast to its rhetoric regarding other countries with homophobic laws. Just last week, for example, Mr. Price strongly criticized Russia’s recent crackdown on LGBTQI+ rights, as the Washington Blade reported. I have yet to hear Mr. Price critique Saudi Arabia’s violence against our community with similar vehemence. It appears that the State Department talks about human rights — or doesn’t talk about them — at least partially in service of its geopolitical aims, with a decision to prioritize those over human rights.
Saudi Arabia’s horrific treatment of marginalized groups extends past its own borders and our LGBTQI+ community. Yemeni communities, women’s rights activists and journalists have long been subject to horrendous abuses by the dictatorship. In Yemen, the Saudi-led coalition, with U.S. support, is responsible for indiscriminate attacks on civilian populations and a blockade that limits fuel, medical supplies and other essential good to people suffering through a humanitarian crisis. Instead of seeking accountability for Saudi Arabia, the Biden administration successfully pressed Sen. Bernie Sanders to withdraw his bill to end U.S. military support for the Saudi-led intervention.
Amnesty International recently reported an increase in Saudi Arabia’s use of a counterterrorism law to prosecute activists, as in the case of Salma al-Shehab. Ms. al-Shehab’s crime consisted of using Twitter and retweeting activists supportive of women’s rights. A Saudi court upped her prison sentence from 6 to 34 years, apparently to make an example of her.
Experts agree that Saudi dictator Mohammed bin Salman directly ordered the murder of Jamal Khashoggi of the Washington Post. On the campaign trail, Biden promised to hold bin Salman accountable, and make Saudi Arabia a “pariah state.” But he has since broken that promise, shamefully granting immunity to bin Salman over a lawsuit regarding Khashoggi’s murder.
“It’s beyond ironic that President Biden has single-handedly assured [bin Salman] can escape accountability when it was President Biden who promised the American people he would do everything to hold him accountable,” tweeted Sarah Leah Whitson, the executive director of Democracy for the Arab World Now, a plaintiff in the lawsuit. “Not even the Trump administration did this.”
But back to Biden’s State Department spokesperson, Mr. Price. In response to my Dec. 3 question, he described the Trump administration’s engagement with Saudi Arabia as a “blank check” and “total bear hug,” suggesting the Biden administration was pursuing a different tack.
At that moment, no longer in possession of a mic, I raised my voice to be heard, “So, fist pumps, not bear hugs?”
To this, the moderator chided, “This conference is not about Saudi Arabia.”
Talking about the rights of our siblings around the world is exactly what an international conference for LGBTQI+ leaders should be about. Representation of our community matters — but policies do, too. What is the point of representation if members of our community end up promoting relationships with the very governments that kill us? When we look at what changed the apartheid system in South Africa, it was not the Reagan administration’s backroom conversations with the racist, white elites who ruled the country and set up the apartheid regime. It was the massive, global, grassroots mobilization of people around the world who organized for justice in the face of appalling injustice.
It is with this spirit that our community must confront the injustices in Saudi Arabia. We need to listen to what our sisters, brothers — siblings — around the world want and need, people whose lives might be at risk because of our silence. Following their lead, we must hold our leaders accountable — to our community, to their own words and to those around the world asking for our help.
Isaac Evans-Frantz is the executive director of Action Corps, an advisory board member of Freedom Forward, and co-leader of a national coalition to stop the Saudi blockade of Yemen.
