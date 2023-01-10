Out & About
30 LGBTQ events this week
‘Gear up’ for Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Drag Bingo
Tuesday, January 10
7 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Join host Desiree Dik for a fun night of bingo and drag at Red Bear Brewing Co.
It’s A Pride Affair: Volunteer Mixer
Wednesday, January 11
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Number Nine
1435 P Street, N.W.
Facebook
Meet up and volunteer for Capital Pride. It’s an excellent place to meet new friends and to give back to the community. With WorldPride 2025 coming to D.C., volunteers are needed now more than ever.
Queer Trivia with the Mistresses
Wednesday, January 11
7-9 p.m.
The Dew Drop Inn
2801 8th Street, N.E.
Facebook
Show your LGBTQ history and culture skills of with friends with a game of trivia at the Dew Drop Inn on Wednesday.
Drag Bingo! Hosted by Brooklyn Heights
Wednesday, January 11
8-11 p.m.
Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Brooklyn Heights hosts a night of drag bingo at the popular LGBTQ sports bar Pitchers DC on Wednesday.
Geared Up: A Kinky Kickoff to Leather Weekend
Thursday, January 12
7 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Here is a great way to start Leather Weekend with DJ Dean Sullivan (on at 9 p.m.).
Vernonza Extravaganza Lipsync Battle
Thursday, January 12
8 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Monica Vernonza and Lady London host a lipsync battle at Dupont Italian Kitchen on Thursday.
Sleaze: Triple Sweat
Thursday, January 12
9 p.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$15
Facebook | Eventbrite
Dance the night away at this monthly LGBTQ party at DC9.
Bootcamp: MAL Kick-Off
Thursday, January 12
10 p.m.
Soundcheck
1420 K Street, N.W.
$15
Facebook | Tickets
Kinetic has done it again with a full weekend packed with parties. The official MAL kick off party starts at Soundcheck on Thursday.
Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend
January 13-16
Hyatt Regency Washington
400 New Jersey Avenue, N.W.
Facebook | Website
Loads of events take place during this kinky weekend. While the all-weekend passes are sold out, on-site day passes are still available to buy at the Centaur store. Be sure to check out the Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather competition on Sunday.
Kinky Bears
Friday, January 13
5:30-9:30 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover
Facebook
At the intersection of bears and leather comes Kinky Bears at UPROAR.
Staches and Lashes
Friday, January 13
Showtime 10:30
The Lodge
21614 National Pike
Boonsboro, Md.
Facebook
Catch a show hosted by Chase Anthony, Ivanna Rights and Bayley out at the Lodge. Doors open at 7:30 for a RuPaul’s Drag Race watch party. $8 cover charge after 10 p.m.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Viewing Party
Friday, January 13
8-9 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Citrine hosts a RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 viewing party at JR.’s on Fridays.
Leather Weather: MAL Drag Celebration
Friday, January 13
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Watch a leather-inspired drag show at Red Bear on Friday hosted by Desiree Dik and featuring Crystal Edge, Amara Lee Dupree, Evry Pleasure and Dr. Torcher.
Hanky’s Out: A Highwaymen TNT Special BarNite
Friday, January 13
9:30 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
Do you know the hanky code? Google it. Join the Highwaymen TNT for a ‘BarNite Special: MAL Edition’ at UPROAR Lounge on Friday.
UNCUT XL
Friday, January 13
10 p.m.
BLISS Nightclub
2122 24th Place, N.E.
$60-$115
Facebook | Eventbrite
Kinetic MAL Official Events continue with UNCUT XL at BLISS Nightclub on Friday.
Strip-TEAs Drag Burlesque
Friday, January 13
10 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
No cover / 21+
Facebook
A drag burlesque and fetish show not to be missed starring Ricky Rosé, Blaq, Molasses and special guest Majic. The event is hosted by Citrine and music is provided by DJ Dez.
ONYX Cocktail Party & Gear Auction
Saturday, January 14
2-6 p.m.
Hyatt Regency Washington
400 New Jersey Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
The 12th annual Leather Cocktails event will benefit SMYAL.
Tara Hoot’s Bingo and Show
Saturday, January 14
7 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
$10
Facebook | Eventbrite
Tara Hoot hosts a night of drag bingo with a show starring Shelita Ramen and Cassi at Crazy Aunt Helen’s on Saturday.
Candela Leather (Cuero) MAL
Saturday, January 14
9 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover / 21+
Facebook
Jayzeer Shantey and Lady J Monroe entertain at the Candela Leather event at UPROAR on Saturday. Music by DJ Milko.
Vanguard 5 Year Anniversary Party
Saturday, January 14
9 p.m.
Safari DC Lounge
4306 Georgia Avenue, N.W.
$7 advance / $10 door
Facebook | Eventbrite
The Vanguard Dark Dance Party holds its 5th year anniversary at Safari DC Lounge on Saturday featuring DJ Roy Retrofit, DJ Johnny Panic, DJ Ultra Violet Rah and DJ Villainess.
BENT: Leatherette
Saturday, January 14
10 p.m.
9:30 Club
815 V Street, N.W.
$25
Facebook | Tickets
This month’s BENT party is leather-centric at the 9:30 Club on Saturday.
KINETIC: Kink with Alyssa Edwards
Saturday, January 14
10 p.m.
Echostage
2135 Queens Chapel Road, N.E.
$50-$65
Facebook | Tickets
Kinetic’s MAL events continue with the Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend Main Event Dance Party at Echostage featuring “RuPaul’s” Alyssa Edwards.
Freeform 2.0: Leather and Lace
Saturday, January 14
11 p.m.
Songbyrd Music House
540 Penn Street, N.E.
No cover / 18+
Facebook
Guest host Dirty Sanchez presents and open stage drag event and dance party with music by Kristy La Rat. Shows start at 11:30.
Drag Queen Roulette Brunch
Sunday, January 15
12 p.m.
Hello Betty Bethesda
940 Rose Avenue
North Bethesda, Md.
Facebook | Website
Reserve your table and catch a game of Drag Roulette. The audience picks the songs and the queens lip sync and dance for the win. This week’s challengers: Dustyn Dawn, Chanel Belladonna, Angel DeVero, Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson and Numi Von.
Disney Drag Me To Brunch
Sunday, January 15
12-2 p.m.
Three Monkeys Pub and Chophouse
9329 Main Street
Manassas, Va.
$10
Facebook | Eventbrite
Ophelia Bottoms hosts this Disney-inspired drag show in Manassas.
Kinky Beer Bust + UPROAR 7th Anniversary
Sunday, January 15
4-9 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
Show of your leather and gear at this Kinky Beer Bust for MAL Weekend. The event is complete with a pig roast and a cigar tent.
Pretty Boi Drag Presents #PrettyBoiAnniversary
Sunday, January 15
4-6 p.m.
Union Stage
740 Water Street, S.W.
$25-$40
Facebook | Tickets
D.C.’s premiere drag king troupe performs at Union Stage on Sunday for its anniversary.
Dinner N Drag
Sunday, January 15
8 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook | Reservations
Reserve your spot for some dinner and drag hosted by Kristina Kelly.
Flashy: Leather Edition
Sunday, January 15
8 p.m.
Flash
645 Florida Avenue, N.W.
$40
Facebook | Eventbrite
The Flash parties always bring you the city’s best DJs, and this time with a leather theme.
Babylon Sunday
Sunday, January 15
11:30 p.m.
Privilege DC Nightclub
1115 U Street, N.W.
$0-$100
Facebook | Eventbrite
Davon Hamilton Events brings you the Babylon Sunday Basement Dance Party at Privilege with sounds by DJ Apollo and DJ Obie.
Out & About
D.C. arts club to start the year with poetry residencies
Five free workshops begin Jan. 17
For the next six months, the Arts Club of Washington will sponsor five free poetry workshops beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The workshops will be led by five talented and diverse LGBTQ writers-in-residence.
The first class will be on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Arts Club. Poet Kim Roberts will lead “They Walk on the Sea: Personification and Gender.” In this workshop, participants will look at some of the complex ways that gender operates as they create a voice for an inanimate object or abstract concept.
Residents will teach classes that allow the public to focus on an aspect of poetic inspiration. Classes will also allow participants to read and discuss selected poems, then write the draft of a poem in response. No prior poetry writing experience is required
There is no cost to participate, but advance registration is required. For more information, visit the Arts Club’s website.
Out & About
Maryland Lyric Opera opens 2023 with Verdi
Baritone Brian Major portrays Ford in ‘Falstaff’
The Maryland Lyric Opera will host its third engagement of the 2022-2023 season with a performance of “Falstaff” by Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi on Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. at The Music Center at Strathmore.
The opera is a profound meditation on humanity from Verdi reflecting on his life and career.
The performance will be sung in Italian, with projected English supertitles. Running time is 2 hours 20 minutes, with one 20-minute intermission.
Tickets are $60 and $10 with a student ID. For more information, visit the Lyric Opera’s website.
Calendar
Calendar: January 6-12
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, January 6
Center Aging: Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests can bring their beverage of choice. For more information, email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social” at 7 p.m. at The Commentary. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea sharing and community building. For more details, visit Eventbrite.
Saturday, January 7
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom and in person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space the strives to be safe and judgment free. For more details, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
Sunday, January 8
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Dinner + Conversation” at 5 p.m. at Teaism Penn Quarter. This event is ideal for making new friends, conversation and community building. Guests are to order dinner or tea on their own. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, January 9
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. This event will be hosted by Logan Stone and will feature a rotating cast of local DMV performers. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, January 10
Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a peer-facilitated discussion group and a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more details, visit the Coming Out Discussion Group Facebook page.
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for transgender people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more information, email [email protected].
Wednesday, January 11
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
“Queer Trivia Night” will be at 7 p.m. at The Dew Drop Inn. This monthly event is about all things nerdy and LGBTQ. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, January 12
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
“Wasted & Gay Thursdays” will be at 9 p.m. at Wasted Lounge. The event will be hosted by Nelly Nellz and there will be music by DJ Ro. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Federal court rules UMMS discriminated against transgender man
Va. bill would force school personnel to out transgender students
Attorney with group that filed Santos FEC complaint expects commissioners will block investigation
30 LGBTQ events this week
Federal judge upholds W.Va. law that bans trans youth from female school sports teams
Prominent Kenyan activist brutally murdered, body stuffed in metal box
Buttigieg faces selective outrage by Fox News after overseas trip
‘Safe Word’ explores Dom-sub relationship
Comings & Goings
Maryland Lyric Opera opens 2023 with Verdi
Popular
-
Africa4 days ago
Prominent Kenyan activist brutally murdered, body stuffed in metal box
-
Politics4 days ago
Buttigieg faces selective outrage by Fox News after overseas trip
-
Theater4 days ago
‘Safe Word’ explores Dom-sub relationship
-
Local4 days ago
Comings & Goings
-
Out & About4 days ago
Maryland Lyric Opera opens 2023 with Verdi
-
Congress3 days ago
FEC questions George Santos campaign funds
-
South America2 days ago
Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazilian Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace
-
District of Columbia2 days ago
Casa Ruby receiver files complaint against Ruby Corado, former board members