Arts & Entertainment
Valentine’s gifts for the queers you love
Elevated chocolates, top-shelf liquors, and more
Spread the love this Valentine’s Day with these festive, fun, and sometimes frisky gifts to fill all your special someone’s hearts with happiness and appreciation.
Love Script Pillows
PillowScript’s royal-hued love script pillows – in muted green, red, blue or gray – imbue your personal space with optimism, openness and a velvety softness smoother than Cupid’s bare bottom. $50, PillowScript.com
Tale as Old as Time
At once slim and sleek, the Vincero Kairos and Eros Petite mesh and leather-banded watches look stunning on a beauty or a beast. $99-$178, VinceroCollective.com
Fondue Feasts
You dip, she dips, they dip bite-size savories and sweets into BOSKA’s cheese and chocolate fondue sets equally suited for a sophisticated date night at home or as the centerpiece of a ’70s-inspired Galentine’s party. Better dust off the orgy lamp. $33-$44, USA.Boska.com
Covered in Love
Kisses and hugs and on-the-couch snugs are instantly cozier in Sunday Citizen’s XOXO throw or the Mamas Blanket x Calhoun & Co.’s pink-and-red girl-power blanket for wrapping up near-and-dear babes and broads. $170, SundayCitizen.co; $138, AustinMotelStore.com
Playboy Pleasure
You might assume that a synonymous-with-sex brand like Playboy would already have a leg (or two) up on the adult-toy industry, but its recently launched, first-foray Playboy Pleasure line couldn’t be rushed: The inaugural collection includes vibrators with heating, tapping, and thrusting functions; a spinning butt plug; multi-motor cock rings; toys with flickering tongues; solo strokers, and a first-of-its-kind flapper shaft for the G-spot. You’re gonna need a bigger tarp. $26-$200, LoversStores.com
Chinola x Vesta Chocolate
Skip the Stover’s and improve your chocolate-gifting game with limited-edition Chinola bonbon and ganache chocolates, the melt-in-your-mouth collab between Dominican-sourced Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur and Vesta Chocolate, co-founded by Chef Roger Rodriguez. $25-$48, VestaChocolate.com
Lace Charms
Customize your kicks with splashes of sparkle when you outfit their laces with burnished beads and baubles – like Lace Charms’ Digital Pink Bundle, featuring gold stars and rosy bling-blings – fit for sneakerhead kweens and king-kings. $30-$75, LaceCharms.com
Happy Juice
You’ll get your lips kissed when you twirl a Sunkist on the stylish Verve Culture artisan citrus juicer (available in gold, rose gold, and black), your new go-to hand-operated appliance that gilds the lily of an already decadent holiday brunch in bed. $98-$150, VerveCulture.com
Power Flowers
If Miley can buy herself flowers, so can you: Treat your resilient self to Perfect Plants’ bounty of blooms – including houseplants, trees, shrubs, hedges and a wide selection of coveted Drift rose bushes – that’ll keep your space fresh long after love stales. $40+, MyPerfectPlants.com
Gas You Up
Motivational neon signs that empower you to “Rise & Grind,” “LISTEN TO YOUR HEART,” “Hu$tle,” and “BE A BAD ASS WITH A GOOD ASS” not only add pops of radiating light and liveliness to your home and office, but they just might reduce your therapy bill too. $200-$600, CustomNeon.com
Big AND Beautiful
Lizzo launched a thousand hips with her body-positive lyrics and lifestyle, and you can continue that self-satisfying trend with Le Chic Miami’s hand-painted, more-to-love basswood Venus hoop earrings, available in three everywoman skin tones. $27, LeChicMiami.store
All the Restaurants
Former New Yorker magazine editor turned self-taught artist John Donohue recognizes that most Americans’ first dates take place at restaurants (Starbucks is #1 while In-N-Out Burger clocks in at #2, according to a survey of Clover app users), which is why he’s made it his mission to commemorate the occasion with signed, limited-edition prints of your fave romantic dining destinations, including Manhattan’s 12 Chairs Café and Abilene Bar, Jaleo in D.C., and London’s Noble Rot. $95, AllTheRestaurants.com
Bye-Bye Dry January
Build a more discerning home bar in 2023 with a curated selection of luxury liquors, including Empress 1908 and Jaisalmer gins, Rampur Double Cask and Bearface Triple Oak whiskies, Tequila Ocho Plata, and L’etoile du Nord vodka. Prices vary, Drizly.com; TotalWine.com
Jaisalmer Gin Negroni
1.25 oz Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin
1 oz Camapri
.75 oz Cocchi Torino Vermouth
Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice and stir until proper chill and dilution are achieved. Strain into a double rocks glass. Add a few large pieces of clear ice. Garnish with an orange twist.
One Love
Dateless for V-Day? Toast your single status – self-imposed independence should be celebrated (just ask Shakira) – with a bottle of Beau Joie Rosé Champagne and poppable Doughp cookie dough bites, in upbeat flavors like Cinnamood, Brownie Beast, Cookie Monsta, and Red Velvet Vixen. $135, TotalWine.com; $12-$16, Doughp.com
Mikey Rox is an award-winning journalist and LGBTQ lifestyle expert whose work has been published in more than 100 outlets. Connect with Mikey on Instagram @mikeyroxtravels.
Sports
New York Rangers forgo Pride jerseys and stick tape for team Pride night
NYC Pride organizers responded to omission
New York LGBTQ Rangers fans were disappointed after the National Hockey League team forwent wearing the team’s special warm-up jerseys and using Pride stick tape during the team’s 7th annual Pride Night Friday.
The Rangers had promoted Friday night’s Madison Square Garden home game against Vegas Golden Knights, saying players “will be showing their support by donning pride-themed warm-up jerseys and tape in solidarity with those who continue to advocate for inclusivity.” But ultimately the team wore their “Liberty Head” jerseys in warmups instead.
The Rangers scrapped plans to wear rainbow-themed warmup jerseys for Friday’s “Pride Night” at Madison Square Garden, prompting confusion and disappointment from the LGBTQ community. https://t.co/8vQEkz838f— 97.1 The Ticket: (@971theticketxyt) January 29, 2023
After the game, a 4-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, the Rangers released a statement: “Our organization respects the LGBTQ+ community and we are proud to bring attention to important local community organizations as part of another great Pride Night. In keeping with our organization’s core values, we support everyone’s individual right to respectfully express their beliefs.”
In an emailed statement to the Washington Blade Sunday Dan Dimant, media director for NYC Pride | Heritage of Pride, Inc. said:
“In recent years, numerous National Hockey League (NHL) franchises including the New York Rangers have introduced a series of ‘Pride Nights’ to engage the LGBTQ+ community. NYC Pride has been honored to take part in these celebrations, including as recently as last night at Madison Square Garden.
NYC Pride was not made aware in advance of our participation in last night’s ceremonial puck drop that Pride jerseys and rainbow tape would not be worn as advertised. We understand and appreciate that this has been a major disappointment to the LGBTQ+ community in New York and beyond. We are communicating these concerns with NY Rangers and NHL leadership as we continue to discuss the ways these organizations can work toward inclusion.
NYC Pride has a duty to both support our partners and hold them accountable. We are committed to continuing our relationships with the NY Rangers and the NHL and maintaining substantive dialogue with them about meaningful allyship with the LGBTQ+ community.”
ESPN reported that the team’s annual Pride Night was celebrated throughout the game in other ways. Fans were given a pride-themed fanny pack as a giveaway. The exterior and interior lights at Madison Square Garden were illuminated in rainbow colors. The Rangers also made a charitable donation to the Ali Forney Center on Pride Night, the largest agency dedicated to LGBTQ homeless youths in the country.
The Rangers’ Pride Night was held 10 days after Ivan Provorov, the alternate captain for the National Hockey League’s Philadelphia Flyers, opted out of participating in the team’s Pride Night charity event before the game Tuesday, claiming a religious exemption based on his Russian Orthodox faith.
Provorov, 26, was the only member of the Flyers to not take part in the pre-game exercise on the ice. A video tweeted by the team’s official account shows the rest of the players wore special Pride Night-themed black jerseys with the traditional Flyers logo on the front and rainbow-colored names and numbers on the back; many of the players practiced using hockey sticks wrapped in rainbow-colored tape known as Pride tape. Both the sticks and the jerseys were auctioned off after the game with the Anaheim Ducks, to raise money for local LGBTQ charities.
The defenseman, who was born in Russia, told reporters after their victory, “I respect everybody and respect everybody’s choices,” adding that he declined to take part in the warmup “to stay true to myself and my religion.”
After Provorov opted out of participating in the Flyer’s Pride Night charity event the NHL put out a statement that said players can decide which team and league initiatives to support.
“Hockey is for Everyone is the umbrella initiative under which the league encourages Clubs to celebrate the diversity that exists in their respective markets, and to work to achieve more welcoming and inclusive environments for all fans,” the league said. “Clubs decide whom to celebrate, when and how — with League counsel and support. Players are free to decide which initiatives to support, and we continue to encourage their voices and perspectives on social and cultural issues.”
Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Howard hosts first Pride Night, GMCW performs ‘Judy’ among highlights
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Howard University Basketball Pride Night
Monday, January 30
5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Burr Gymnasium
Howard University
$25
Tickets
The Bison hold their first Pride Night game on Monday as they face off against South Carolina State University.
JR.’s Showtunes
Monday, January 30
9 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
JR.’s holds its weekly Monday Night Showtunes event, so dust off those pipes and sing along.
Meaningful Networking for LGBTQ Professionals
Tuesday, January 31
6 p.m.
Number Nine
1435 P Street, N.W.
$0-$85
Facebook | Eventbrite
Out Professionals holds a networking event at Number Nine on Tuesday. Come by to make business and social connections with fellow LGBTQ professionals.
Sleaze: Poundhog Day
Thursday, February 2
Doors 9 p.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$10
Facebook | Eventbrite
Whether Phil sees his shadow or not, dance the night away at the monthly LGBTQ+ party. Performances by Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson and Jane Saw with DJs THABLACKGOD, Lemz and Kennan Orr.
Kinky Bears
Friday, February 3
5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Nightclub
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover
Facebook
DC Social and UPROAR present Kinky Bears happy hour featuring DJ Popperz.
Desiree’s Dirty 30!
Friday, February 3
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Co.
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Award winning drag queen Desiree Dik celebrates her Dirty 30 with a show on Friday at Red Bear Brewing with Baphomette, Millie Meringue, Mari Con Carne and Evry Pleasure.
District 1st Friday: Traffic Light Underwear Party
Friday, February 3
10 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
$10
Facebook
Be naughty with an all-body-types-welcome underwear attire party.
‘JUDY’ Cabaret
Saturday, February 4
5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
$45
Eventbrite
Members of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington perform “JUDY” celebrating the music of Judy Garland at Crazy Aunt Helen’s with two cabaret shows on Saturday.
Avalon Saturdays: ElectroPOP
Saturday, February 4
10 p.m.
Soundcheck
1420 K Street, N.W.
$25-$30 / 18+
Facebook | Tickets
DJ Xiver and DJ AytonH spin high energy, pop hits and remixes all night long on Saturday at Soundcheck.
Oddball
Saturday, February 4
Meet & Greet 11 p.m. / Show at midnight
The Runway DC
3523 12th Street, N.E.
$25
Facebook | Eventbrite
Join special guest Koco Caine for an Oddball show hosted by Desiree Dik. Performers include Baphomette, Evry Pleasure, Javon Love and Sextia N’Eight.
Photos
PHOTOS: New Year Still Queer
The Washington Blade holds appreciation happy hour at Pitchers
The Washington Blade held a New Year Still Queer appreciation happy hour at Pitchers DC on Friday, January 27.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Va. Senate committee kills six anti-transgender bills
Valentine’s gifts for the queers you love
To many, being referred to as ‘queer’ remains offensive
Activists around the world welcome Pope Francis’ comments against criminalization laws
FBI, SEC launch investigations into alleged George Santos GoFundMe scam
Bachelor’s Mill bar owner, D.C. philanthropist David Lewis dies at 65
Ukrainian ambassador to U.S. highlights support of LGBTQ, intersex rights
Congolese rebel group displaces transgender people
State and local LGBTQ elected officials detail how they battle hate
New York Rangers forgo Pride jerseys and stick tape for team Pride night
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Obituary3 days ago
Bachelor’s Mill bar owner, D.C. philanthropist David Lewis dies at 65
-
World3 days ago
Ukrainian ambassador to U.S. highlights support of LGBTQ, intersex rights
-
Africa3 days ago
Congolese rebel group displaces transgender people
-
Politics3 days ago
State and local LGBTQ elected officials detail how they battle hate
-
Sports3 days ago
New York Rangers forgo Pride jerseys and stick tape for team Pride night
-
News4 days ago
PEPFAR marks 20th anniversary
-
World17 hours ago
Activists around the world welcome Pope Francis’ comments against criminalization laws
-
Congress5 days ago
Justice Department eyes criminal probe of Santos’ campaign finances