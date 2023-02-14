Politics
Former NGLCC staffer joins Commerce Department
Jonathan Lovitz appointed to Economic Development Administration
Jonathan Lovitz, former special advisor to and senior vice president of the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, has begun his new role as senior advisor and director of public affairs at the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration.
In the new role, Lovitz will further economic development endeavors in regions across the U.S.
“I am now so deeply honored to be asked by President Joe Biden’s team to support the incredible leadership of [Commerce Department] Secretary Gina Raimondo and Assistant Secretary Alejandra Y. Castillo in making the American economy work for everyone by empowering entrepreneurs, innovators, and job creators from coast to coast,” Lovitz told the Washington Blade by email.
“I can’t wait to work with the EDA team and partners across the federal government, local communities, and the private sector to create good economic policy, provide transformational grants and training programs, and tell the stories of American ingenuity,” Lovitz said.
Ben LaBolt to become first gay White House communications director
Kate Bedingfield is expected to work on Biden’s reelection campaign.
Ben LaBolt will become the first openly gay White House communications director, succeeding Kate Bedingfield, who is expected to leave at the end of February, advisors to President Joe Biden announced on Friday.
Bedingfield is expected to work on Biden’s reelection campaign. LaBolt has worked for the president since the Obama administration, most recently leading communications around matters like the nomination and confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the American Rescue Plan, and the Inflation Reduction Act.
The move comes shortly after Biden’s Chief of Staff Ron Klain and top economic advisor Brian Deese announced their departures from the White House.
LaBolt was previously senior national spokesperson for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign and White House national press secretary in 2012.
Karine Jean-Pierre made history in May 2022 with her appointment as the first Black and the first openly LGBTQ White House press secretary.
Congress
Angie Craig ‘physically okay’ after attack in her D.C. apartment building
Congresswoman is Minnesota’s first LGBTQ member of Congress
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) is “physically okay” after suffering an attack Thursday morning in the elevator of her D.C. apartment building, according to a statement from her chief of staff.
News of the attack broke this morning with a statement from the congresswoman’s office, but more details came with a Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by NBC News that revealed the assailant “punched [Craig] on the chin area of her face, and later grabbed her neck.”
Craig defended herself and threw her cup of hot coffee at him, per the police report. The U.S. Capitol Police subsequently said it is also investigating the attack, but that “there is no indication that the congresswoman was targeted because of her position.”
An out lesbian, Craig, who was first elected in 2018, is the first openly LGBTQ member of Congress from Minnesota.
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) tweeted: “To give you a sense of how strong @AngieCraigMN is, she went straight to the Hill this morning and attended a meeting in the Senate with the governor and me and several members of our delegation about legislation for the people of her district. No one messes with Angie.”
To give you a sense of how strong @AngieCraigMN is, she went straight to the Hill this morning and attended a meeting in the Senate with the Governor and me and several members of our delegation about legislation for the people of her district.— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 9, 2023
No one messes with Angie. https://t.co/D7TizOeTQ9
“This is despicable,” U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) wrote on Twitter. “Angie is tough, and it’s no surprise she defended herself against a violent, unprovoked attack. We must invest in mental health support and upstream crime prevention. We must.”
This is despicable. Angie is tough, and it’s no surprise she defended herself against a violent, unprovoked attack. We must invest in mental health support and upstream crime prevention. We must. https://t.co/sit5BL5sfV— Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) February 9, 2023
“The @Equality_Caucus is sending our well wishes to Co-Chair @RepAngieCraig after this egregious attack,” tweeted the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus. “Violence of any kind is unacceptable. We are happy to hear she is doing well and will continue to support her as she recovers.”
The @Equality_Caucus is sending our well wishes to Co-Chair @RepAngieCraig after this egregious attack.— Congressional Equality Caucus (@EqualityCaucus) February 9, 2023
Violence of any kind is unacceptable. We are happy to hear she is doing well & will continue to support her as she recovers. https://t.co/J8iIjjt0h0
House Democrats led by Garcia file motion to expel Santos from Congress
‘We cannot wait for [Santos] to be indicted’
House Democrats led by U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) introduced a resolution Thursday to expel New York Republican Rep. George Santos from Congress – a move that was seen as symbolic, given House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) resistance to calls for the embattled congressman’s resignation.
The motion was backed by a number of other lawmakers who, like Garcia and Santos, are LGBTQ: U.S. Reps. Becca Balint (D-Vt.), Eric Sorensen (D-Ill.), Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) and David Cicilline (D-R.I.). Joining them were U.S. Reps. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) and Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.).
According to Axios, Garcia had consulted with Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) ahead of the announcement.
“We cannot wait for him to be indicted or for an ethics investigation,” Garcia said, because neither would “address the things he has already admitted to lying about.”
Santos faces multiple law enforcement investigations over alleged financial crimes — from pilfering crowdsourced money for a homeless veteran’s service dog’s oncology surgery to working for a company that is accused of operating a Ponzi scheme to breaking campaign finance laws.
At the same time, the congressman has admitted to lying about a wide range of matters concerning his life, identity and career — from falsely claiming to have Jewish heritage to inventing degrees and jobs he never held to telling constituents he owned 13 properties when in reality he was living at his sister’s place.
Goldman said Santos is “not just a simple liar,” but a “conman who does not belong in Congress,” and therefore, “we are left with no choice but to put a resolution on the House floor to expel him from Congress.”
