Former NGLCC staffer joins Commerce Department

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) is “physically okay” after suffering an attack Thursday morning in the elevator of her D.C. apartment building, according to a statement from her chief of staff.

News of the attack broke this morning with a statement from the congresswoman’s office, but more details came with a Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by NBC News that revealed the assailant “punched [Craig] on the chin area of her face, and later grabbed her neck.”

Craig defended herself and threw her cup of hot coffee at him, per the police report. The U.S. Capitol Police subsequently said it is also investigating the attack, but that “there is no indication that the congresswoman was targeted because of her position.”

An out lesbian, Craig, who was first elected in 2018, is the first openly LGBTQ member of Congress from Minnesota.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) tweeted: “To give you a sense of how strong @AngieCraigMN is, she went straight to the Hill this morning and attended a meeting in the Senate with the governor and me and several members of our delegation about legislation for the people of her district. No one messes with Angie.”

To give you a sense of how strong @AngieCraigMN is, she went straight to the Hill this morning and attended a meeting in the Senate with the Governor and me and several members of our delegation about legislation for the people of her district.



No one messes with Angie. https://t.co/D7TizOeTQ9 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 9, 2023

“This is despicable,” U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) wrote on Twitter. “Angie is tough, and it’s no surprise she defended herself against a violent, unprovoked attack. We must invest in mental health support and upstream crime prevention. We must.”

This is despicable. Angie is tough, and it’s no surprise she defended herself against a violent, unprovoked attack. We must invest in mental health support and upstream crime prevention. We must. https://t.co/sit5BL5sfV — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) February 9, 2023

“The @Equality_Caucus is sending our well wishes to Co-Chair @RepAngieCraig after this egregious attack,” tweeted the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus. “Violence of any kind is unacceptable. We are happy to hear she is doing well and will continue to support her as she recovers.”