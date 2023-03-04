Africa
Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania move to further curtail LGBTQ rights
Ugandan MPs considering another anti-homosexuality bill
Three East African countries are tightening the noose on the so-called promotion of homosexuality through new laws and banning LGBTQ-specific content.
Lawmakers in Uganda and Kenya have introduced bills that would curtail the promotion of LGBTQ-specific activities with stiff penalties above their respective penal codes that criminalize consensual same-sex sexual relations. Tanzania has recently banned LGBTQ-specific books.
Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2022, would sentence anyone who identifies with “lesbianism, gay, transgender, queer or any other sexual or gender identity contrary to the binary categories of male and female” to 10 years in prison.
The proposed law that was set to be tabled any time after its postponement on Wednesday for further preparation would impose a 5-year prison sentence or a fine of around $27,000 or both to anyone who is found guilty of promoting homosexuality in Uganda. The measure’s definition of promotion includes production, procuring, marketing, broadcasting, disseminating using electronic devices, publishing LGBTQ pornography and funding or sponsoring homosexuality.
Uganda’s latest move follows a growing number of LGBTQ-specific activities in the country that include the painting of rainbow colors at a children’s park in January that a local council removed because it went “against the norms of the people of Uganda.”
Moreover, Uganda’s NGO Bureau, which monitors NGOs that operate in the country, in January recommended a new law that “prohibits the promotion of LGBTQ activities in the country.”
Also, the move results from the Church of England’s decision earlier this year to allow its priests to bless same-sex couples. This angered the Anglican Church of Uganda and Muslims who called upon MPs to crack down on homosexuality through legislation.
Anyone convicted of providing a house, a brothel or any other place in which LGBTQ-specific activities can take place could face up to seven years in jail under the new bill.
“Where the offender is a corporate body or a business or an association or a non-governmental organization, on conviction its certificate of registration shall be canceled and the director, proprietor or promoter shall be liable to two years imprisonment on conviction,” the bill reads.
Anyone found guilty of conducting a same-sex marriage could face up to two years in prison and the business that hosts such a ceremony could lose their business license.
The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights has cautioned Uganda’s Parliament against proceeding with the bill, while noting that the “State has a duty to ensure full protection of all people from violence and discrimination regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.”
Frank Mugisha, a Ugandan LGBTQ and intersex rights activist, has raised concerns about a rising number of homophobic attacks committed by people and security officials in the country since January.
“The LGBTQ community continues to face a harsh operational environment, an increase in direct and indirect attacks, and surveillance in its spaces. This has made it difficult for LGBTQ organizations to do advocacy and deliver services to the communities because of the fear of being arrested by security agencies,” Mugisha said in a statement.
He has documented dozens of harassment and assault incidents to LGBTQ and intersex people, including one on February 18 where a transgender woman residing in Kampala, the Ugandan capital, was assaulted at a friend’s party after discovering her gender.
In Kenya, a bill that would further criminalize and punish people who engage in homosexuality and promote it is poised to be introduced in the country’s Parliament.
“The proposed law intended to further the provision of Article 45 (2) of the Constitution of Kenya and to protect the family will not only consolidate the existing laws relating to unnatural sexual acts but also increase the penalty for those convicted of engaging or promoting the acts to imprisonment for life or consummate sentence,” reads the notification. “Article 45 (2) of the constitution provides that every adult has the right to marry a person of the opposite sex based on the free consent of the parties to start a family, which is recognized as the natural and fundamental unit of society.”
Last week’s Supreme Court ruling that allows an LGBTQ and intersex rights group, the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission, to register as an NGO after years of court battles with the country’s NGOs Board has elicited criticism from religious leaders, lawmakers, the president and Kenyans themselves.
“We respect our court’s decisions but in Kenya, we have our culture, traditions, and religious beliefs. We can’t go the road of women marrying women or men marrying men. Same-sex marriage will happen somewhere else and not in Kenya,” President William Ruto stated on March 2 at a women’s function in Nairobi, the country’s capital.
Pressure is mounting on the seven Supreme Court judges to reverse the ruling, with Attorney General Justin Muturi vowing to challenge it. Muslim and Christian groups have planned a March 17 protest against the ruling.
The ruling has put the judges in a bind since a Supreme Court decision is final and cannot be appealed in any court in the country. The East African Court of Justice, which is based in Arusha, Tanzania, can consider an appeal.
Critics of the ruling argue that the queer group does not deserve an association, since Kenya’s penal code criminalizes homosexuality and the Supreme Court decision gives leeway for legalizing it from an appeal pending in the country’s second highest court.
Thirteen groups that include the American Jewish World Service, Amnesty International-Kenya, the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission and the Kenya Human Rights Commission on Thursday issued a joint statement in support of the ruling.
“The judgment has demonstrated the great strides that Kenya has taken to promote the rule of law, democracy, and human rights,” it reads.
The groups insist that granting the LGBTQ and intersex community the right to form associations is in line with the spirit of Kenya’s constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression under Article 33 and freedom of association under Article 27 without any form of discrimination.
Tanzania, which also criminalizes same-sex relations, has joined neighboring Kenya and Uganda in restricting LGBTQ and rights.
President Samia Suluhu last month described LGBTQ rights as “imported cultures” as she cautioned university students against it.
The Tanzanian government recently banned a popular series of children’s books from schools that contain LGBTQ-specific content.
“The Diary of a Wimpy Kid” by U.S. author Jeff Kinney and another book, “Sex Education: A Guide to Life” were removed from libraries in public and private schools. The government has also committed to increasing its surveillance on books with LGBTQ-specific content.
Africa
Kenyan Supreme Court rules LGBTQ, intersex group can register as NGO
Former NGLHRC executive director brought case in 2013
The Kenyan Supreme Court on Friday in a 3-2 ruling said an LGBTQ and intersex rights group must be allowed to register as a non-governmental organization.
Eric Gitari, the former executive director of the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission, in 2013 challenged the Kenya NGO Coordination Board’s decision not to allow him to register the NGLHRC as an NGO because it contained the words “gay” or “lesbian.”
The Kenyan High Court and the country’s Court of Appeal ruled in Gitari’s favor in 2015 and 2019 respectively.
“The court was of the view that the appellant’s decision was discriminatory and that it would be unconstitutional to limit the right to associate, through denial of registration of an association, purely on the basis of the sexual orientation of the applicants,” reads the ruling. “The court noted that by refusing to register the NGO, the persons were convicted before they contravened the law. The court however pointed out that all persons, whether heterosexual, lesbian, gay, intersex or otherwise, will be subject to sanctions if they contravene existing laws, including Sections 162, 163 and 165 of the Penal Code.”
NGLCC in a tweet described the ruling as a “victory for Kenya’s LGBTIQ+ community.”
BREAKING: Victory for Kenya’s LGBTIQ+ community as the Supreme Court affirms the right of the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission to register as an NGO. #EqualityWins #FreedomOfAssociation #Victory #JusticePrevails pic.twitter.com/Uk4Pg2NXeV
— #Repeal162 because #LoveIsHuman (@NGLHRC) February 24, 2023
“The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the lower courts’ rulings is a triumph for justice and human rights,” said NGLHRC Executive Director Njeri Gateru in a press release the Human Dignity Trust, a London-based human rights group, issued. “At a time where the Kenyan LGBTIQ+ community is decrying the increased targeting and violence; this decision affirms the spirit and intention of the Constitution to protect all Kenyans and guarantee their rights.”
Kenya is among the countries in which consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized.
The Washington Blade earlier this month reported the Kenyan government is cracking down on foreign books with gay content that it feels targets teenagers. Discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity remains commonplace, but the country’s law that extended legal recognition and protections to intersex people took effect last summer. Kenya, according to the U.N. Refugee Agency, is the only country in the region that offers asylum to those who are fleeing anti-LGBTQ persecution.
The Supreme Court issued its ruling on the same day U.S. first lady Jill Biden arrived in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.
President Joe Biden in 2021 signed a memo that committed the U.S. to the promotion of LGBTQ and intersex rights abroad as part of his administration’s overall foreign policy. State Department spokesperson Ned Price, who is openly gay, in a previous interview with the Blade noted the decriminalization of consensual same-sex sexual relations is a priority under this directive.
Africa
South African authorities arrest four men linked to targeting Grindr users
Advocacy organizations have welcomed arrests
Access Chapter 2 and the Triangle Project are two of the South African LGBTQ and intersex rights organizations that have welcomed the arrest of four men who authorities say used Grindr to extort and victimize LGBTQ and intersex South Africans.
Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, a spokesperson for the Gauteng Police, said a 26-year-old man “who had been chatting to one of the suspects” on Feb. 13 “was lured to an area where he was hijacked, kidnapped and robbed of his personal belongings, including bank cards.”
“The suspects proceeded to make several purchases with the victim’s bank cards,” noted Mathe. “When the matter was reported to the Mondeor Police Station, the anti-kidnapping task team operationalized information and swooped on the four men who were meeting at the restaurant on the same day of the kidnapping.”
In response to the recent developments, Access Chapter 2 spokesperson Mpho Buntse said the organization commended the arrest by the South African Police Service.
“AC2 would like to take this opportunity to congratulate SAPS (South African Police Service) for the groundbreaking arrest of the terror-striking and so-called Grindr gang,” said Access Chapter 2.
Access Chapter 2 noted in 2022 it “kick-started a campaign to highlight the persistent cases of kidnapping, extortion and robbery in the hands of a group of Johannesburg men who used Grindr to lure gay men across the Gauteng province.”
“We are excited that this arrest may bring some form of justice and recourse for many victims and survivors,” said Access Chapter 2. “These incidents have instilled fear among users of the app, as a result, rang a terror alarm among the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Although this arrest may signal some victory, we are still committed to working with SAPS to ensure that no other groups will emerge. We continue to urge the community to come forward should there be any similar incidents in the future.”
Thabo Ndlovu, 33, Ndumiso Mahlangu, 27, Sibusiso Tshabalala, 27 and Elson Nyati, 25, are the four men who have been arrested.
Buntse said Access Chapter 2 is “confident in the work of SAPS, as well as the judicial arm, in particular, the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure” the four men “are prosecuted and an exemplary precedence is set for future similar cases.”
We also call on Grindr to take a leap of responsibility in ensuring the safety of its users,” added Buntse.
The Washington Blade last August reported on a number of Grindr users who had been kidnapped.
One victim, Jake, told Exit, an LGBTQ and intersex newspaper, he agreed to meet a man he met on the gay hookup app at his home. Four men arrived and threatened to kill him if he didn’t give them money. Jake said the men released him six hours later after he paid them $600.
“We have always held a position that Grindr is a volatile space in itself and as much as people are free to engage in any digital space without fear or prejudice, we equally strongly advice that those that choose to use the space, do so with the highest caution and safety,” said Buntse. “Moreso, safety in South Africa is a matter of concern for everyone, every community, sector or wherever you may be at this juncture. So in essence, no one is feeling completely safe in South Africa. The overwhelming socioeconomic factors and the fact that we are the most unequal society in the world, are just some realities that lead to the high rates of violence and murders”
Ruth Maseko, convenor of the Triangle Project, nevertheless said Grindr was still one of the best dating apps and cited those who take advantage of the app should be prosecuted to the fullest.
“Some people may argue that apps like Grindr are an invitation to get hurt, but these apps provide freedom to many 2SLGBTQIA+ folk who cannot be out,” said Maseko. “They may have no other option to engage in socializing and finding friends who are part of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. No matter what you think of Grindr, it is about finding connection and community. Those who are taking advantage of that and targeting the 2SLGBTQIA+ community are criminals. They are targeting an already vulnerable group who are susceptible to violence in South Africa every day.”
“Moreover, when it comes to the safety of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, we unfortunately must be hyper vigilant,” added Maseko.
The Triangle Project offers these suggestions to hook up app users:
• Where possible try and get background information of the person you are meeting or hooking up with
• Tell a friend or family member about your date or party you will be attending
• There are apps where you can let a friend or family member track where you are
“2SLGBTQIA+ folk are also human beings, this means we have the right to safety and security as we navigate our lives,” said Maseko.
SAPS recently released its latest quarterly crime statistics which have left many scratching their heads.
South Africa between last October and December recorded 12,419 rapes and 7,555 murders with an average of 82 murders per day during that period.
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
Africa
Church of England’s blessings of same-sex couples sparks anger among Anglican churches in Uganda, Kenya
Denominations consider breaking with mother church
The Church of England’s decision to allow clergy to bless same-sex marriages has angered the Anglican churches of Uganda and Kenya to the point that they are considering a total disassociation with it.
The Kenya and Uganda churches are now looking upon a conservative Anglican breakaway group — the Global Anglican Future Conference (Gafcon) — to which they also belong to give them direction on their association with their mother Church of England in April. Anglican Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba revealed this while condemning the General Synod of the Church of England, its top governing body, for, in his words, embracing sin by recognizing homosexuality against God’s word.
Gafcon’s 4th conference will begin in Kigali, Rwanda, on April 17. More than 1,000 people, who include “Bible-believing” archbishops, bishops and Anglicans from across the world are expected to attend.
The General Synod, which comprises hundreds of elected members who meet at least two times a year, on Feb. 9 supported the proposal for priests to bless gay couples. Two hundred and fifty bishops, clearly and lay people voted for it, while 181 opposed it and 10 abstained.
The meeting took place in London.
“The Church of Uganda has more than 200 members traveling to Kigali in April,” Kaziimba said. “We shall pray, sit together and discern the mind of Christ for the way forward. We need the wisdom of Solomon to know how to faithfully respond to the crisis at hand.”
Kaziimba through his press statement in response to the Church of England’s decision demands it to abandon the Anglican Communion and form a Canterbury Communion with other liberal Anglican churches that include the Episcopal Church in the U.S. and others in Brazil, Scotland and Canada.
All country Anglican churches have the freedom of conducting their affairs independently.
The Anglican Church of Uganda started to distance itself from the fellowship of the Church of England when the Episcopal Church in 2003 consecrated now retired New Hampshire Bishop V. Gene Robinson, who is openly gay. The Archbishop of Canterbury refused to take any disciplinary action against the Episcopal Church, which led to Gafcon’s emergence in 2008.
Kaziimba accuses the Church of England of departing from the Anglican faith and turning into “false teachers” by condoning same-sex marriages, while noting the Bible only recognizes marriage as between a man and a woman.
Archbishop Foley Beach, who chairs Gafcon, in a statement also criticized the Church of England and called for Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby’s resignation for breaking his vows to forbid “all erroneous and strange doctrine contrary to God’s word” in the church.
“This decision by the Church of England raises questions regarding the relationship of Anglican Provinces around the world with the Church of England and the continued role of the Archbishop of Canterbury,” Beach stated.
He noted that “we shall have more to say and do about these matters” in the Kigali conference.
The Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit also criticized the Church of England’s decision of blessing gay couples as “devious.”
He noted the liberal Anglican churches have lost all theological and doctrinal legitimacy and have resorted to using their political dominance to secularize the church by normalizing all manner of sin.
“It is ridiculous that the Church of England affirms to remain faithful to the traditional teachings of marriage yet it has sanctioned the so-called prayers of love to be used in its churches to bless unions between persons of the same sex,” Sapit said.
He warned what he described as political and secular correctness that exists in liberal Anglican churches only seeks to undermine the true Gospel, thereby rendering them irrelevant after losing their church identity.
Sapit maintained the Anglican Church of Kenya recognizes marriage as the union between a “man and a woman, monogamous and heterosexual.” He added that any deviation from this Godly union is sinful and unacceptable.
“If there are people who are not called to marriage and are faithful followers of Christ, let them embrace celibacy, and live a life obedient to the teachings of the bible as they so profess to believe in,” Sapit said.
Kenya and Uganda criminalize consensual same-sex sexual relations. The churches have been at the forefront of supporting these laws.
For instance, Kaziimba on Feb. 13 challenged Ugandan lawmakers not to relent in the fight against homosexuality in order to protect the country’s morality.
His comments come against the backdrop of plans to introduce a new bill in the Ugandan Parliament that seeks to further curtail homosexuality by criminalizing LGBTQ and intersex organizations and activities in the country. Uganda’s NGO Bureau, which monitors NGOs that operate in the country, last month recommended a new law that “prohibits the promotion of LGBTQ activities in the country.”
