Out & About
Blade editor’s book tour kicks off in College Park
April 6 event sponsored by NLGJA
Washington Blade editor Kevin Naff is promoting his new book, “How We Won the War for LGBTQ Equality — And How Our Enemies Could Take It All Away,” with a series of events kicking off next week.
Naff will be on campus at the University of Maryland College Park for a book talk and signing on Thursday, April 6 at 6 p.m. at the Eaton Theater. The event is sponsored by the UMD chapter of the National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association and will be moderated by student Ivy Lyons.
“I’m always excited to talk to young people about the LGBTQ movement,” said Naff. “They will have to defend all of our incredible progress and expand on it in the years to come. I can’t wait to visit the College Park community.”
Naff’s book debuted last week and is available for purchase at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and anywhere books are sold online.
History conference to explore D.C.’s complicated past
Queer icon William Dorsey Swann remembered
The DC History Center, DC Public Library and HumanitiesDC will join forces to host the 49th Annual DC History Conference with a series of panels beginning on Thursday, March 23 and ending on Saturday, March 25 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library.
The program will feature more than 100 presenters across 25 sessions, panels, and presentations that focus on disenfranchisement, Black women’s experience under slavery, displacement, and the fight for disability rights, among others.
On Friday, March 24, there will be a panel titled “Swann Queen: Remembering DC’s first Black Queer Icon, William Dorsey Swann” taking place at 10:15 a.m. Following that, other panels of interest to the LGBT community on Saturday, March 25 include: “The Repersaissance: Honoring DC’s First and Last Professional Black Theater Company” at 10:15a.m., “Queer Rights, Policing, and Public Activism in Lafayette Park As told through the history of the Lafayette Park Lodge” at 11:45 a.m., and “The LGBTQ Significance of Lucy Diggs Slowe: African American Educational Leader” at 3:30 p.m.”
For more information, visit the conference’s website.
Celebrating LGBTQ people in tech
Booz Allen Hamilton resource group to sponsor anniversary event
Out in Tech will celebrate its five-year anniversary on Thursday, March 30 at 8:30 p.m. at Booz Allen Hamilton | Helix (901 15th Street, N.W. 1st Floor).
Guests are encouraged to come meet and network with other members of the organization’s community in-person while enjoying food, drinks, and games provided by event sponsor GLOBE+, the Business Resource Group for LGBTQ+ Employees at Booz Allen Hamilton.
Dress code is business casual or cocktail chic.
The event is free to attend and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Calendar: March 24-30
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, March 24
Center Aging Monthly Lunch and Yoga will be at 12 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. Lunch will be held in the atrium at the Reeves Center. To RSVP, visit the DC Center’s website.
Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will meet at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social discussion group for queer women in the Washington, D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For meeting updates join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This event is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans* people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].
Saturday, March 25
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.
Black Lesbian Support Group will be at 11 a.m. on Zoom. This is a peer-led support group devoted to the joys and challenges of being a Black Lesbian. For more details, email [email protected].
Sunday, March 26
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Go Gay DC will host “Drag Show for Charity” at 8 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. Tips to the drag performers will benefit Arlington Food Assistance Center, which feeds those in need by providing dignified access to nutritious supplemental groceries. Tickets are free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, March 27
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Queer Book Club will be at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. This club to discuss queer books by queer authors. The book to read for this meeting is The Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas. For more details, email [email protected].
Tuesday, March 28
Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This peer-facilitated discussion group is a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more information, visit Facebook.
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This support group is for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just not 100% cis. For more details, email [email protected].
Wednesday, March 29
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Comedy & Cocktails – Open Mic Wednesdays will be at 7:30 p.m. at Pure Lounge. This event is an open mic featuring comedians from the DMV. There will be drinking games, free prizes and music by DJ K-OZ. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, March 30
“Wasted & Gay Thursdays” will be at 9 p.m. at Wasted Lounge. The event will be hosted by Nelly Nellz and there will be a music performance by DJ Ro. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
