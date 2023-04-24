25 LGBTQ events this week

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Spike Hellis & Void Vision w/ Struggle & DJ Mindjacket

Monday, April 24

8:30 p.m.

The Runway DC

3523 12th Street, N.E.

$10-$15

Facebook | Eventbrite

Vanguard Dark Dance Party and EBM Worldwide present Spike Hellis and Void Vision with Struggle and DJ Mindjacket at Runway DC tonight.

Reign: Drag Variety Show

Monday, April 24

8:30 p.m.

Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar

1637 17th Street, N.W.

Eventbrite

Every Monday, wind down with some carefree drag at Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar.

JR.’s Showtunes

Monday, April 24

9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

JR.’s Bar

1519 17th Street, N.W.

Facebook

You can belt out your favorite songs among friends at Showtunes Monday tonight.

Party & Prance: Ballet Class and Kiki

Tuesday, April 25

6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Trade

1410 14th Street, N.W.

Facebook

Haus of bambi holds a free queer ballet class and kiki at Trade! Come sip, spin, and learn some ballet fundamentals with your sibs and a drink in your hand. All are welcome to join in or cheer on from the sidelines.

Impulse Group College Game Night

Tuesday, April 25

7-10 p.m.

Party HQ

15606 Emerald Way

Bowie, Md.

Eventbrite

The Impulse Group is holding ‘LGBTQ+ College Game Night’ with games food, drinks, bowling and laser tag at Party HQ on Tuesday.

Drag Bingo

Tuesday, April 25

7 p.m.

Red Bear Brewing Company

209 M Street, N.E.

Facebook

Desiree Dik leads a game of Drag Bingo at Red Bear Brewing Company on Tuesday at 7.

Goldilocks Trivia

Tuesday, April 25

8-9:30 p.m.

JR.’s Bar

1519 17th Street, N.W.

Facebook

Go to JR.’s on Tuesday when you are in the mood for a trivia game that is ‘Not too easy. Not too hard.’

Daddy Issues

Wednesday, April 26

9 p.m.

Kiki

915 U Street, N.W.

Instagram

Crystal Edge hosts the weekly drag show at Kiki on Wednesday.

“How We Won the War for LGBTQ Equality” book signing

Thursday, April 27

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

The Corner at Whitman Walker

1701 14th Street, N.W.

Facebook | Eventbrite

Kevin Naff, author of ‘How We Won the War for LGBTQ Equality’ and editor of the Washington Blade, speaks about his new book at a book signing at The Corner at Whitman Walker on Thursday.

Team DC Spring Sports Mixer

Thursday, April 27

6-8 p.m.

Kiki

915 U Street, N.W.

Facebook

The umbrella LGBTQ sports organization Team DC holds a mixer at Kiki on Thursday.

DC Boys of Leather April Happy Hour

Thursday, April 27

6-9 p.m.

Trade

1410 14th Street, N.W.

Facebook

Wear your gear for an evening out at Trade on Thursday.

Thirst Trap Thursdays

Cake Pop! performs at Pitchers DC. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Thursday, April 27

10 p.m.

Pitchers DC

2317 18th Street, N.W.

Instagram

Cake Pop! and Venus Valhalla host a fabulous drag show every Thursday at Pitchers.

Trans/Queer+ Empowerment Boxing Classes

Friday, April 28

6-7 p.m.

Healey Family Student Center

3700 Tondorf Road, N.W.

Facebook | Eventbrite

Take a class among friends at Trans/Queer+ Empowerment Boxing on Friday.

Miss Gay Arlington 2023

Friday, April 28

7 p.m.

Freddie’s Beach Bar

555 23rd Street S

Arlington, Va.

Facebook

India Larelle Houston will be honored at ‘A Night in Rio’ at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Crystal City. The pageant will see a new Miss Gay Arlington crowned.

Miss Gay Western Maryland 2023

Friday, April 28

Doors 8 p.m. / Pageant 9 p.m.

The Lodge

21614 National Pike

Boonsboro, Md.

Facebook

If you live on the other side of the DMV, the Miss Gay Western America pageant features Miss Gay America Tatiyanna Voche’, Miss Gay Maryland America Amethyst Diamond, as well as the current reigning Miss Gay Western Maryland Dezi Minaj.

Kicks & Giggles Glow/Crazy

Friday, April 28

9 p.m.

The Green Lantern

1335 Green Court, N.W.

Facebook

Kicks & Giggles present a glow party at Green Lantern on Friday.

Trans Agenda

Friday, April 28

10 p.m.

As You Are

500 8th Street, S.E.

Instagram

Mas Vusi hosts a show with Mota, Bootsy Omega and Silver Ware Sidora to support Transformations. Music is provided by Franxx.

Class Act Drag Brunch

Saturday, April 29

Doors 11:30 a.m. / Show 12:30 p.m.

Sign of the Whale

1825 M Street, N.W.

Eventbrite

Tiffany D. Carter hosts the Class Act Drag Brunch at Sign of the Whale on Saturday.

Annie’s 75th Anniversary

Saturday, April 29

12-6 p.m.

Annie’s Paramount Steak House

1609 17th Street, N.W.

Facebook

Storied community restaurant Annie’s Paramount Steak House celebrates its 75th anniversary with a party on Saturday.

HUMP Film Festival

Saturday, April 29

– Doors 6:30 / Show 7 p.m.

– Doors 9 p.m. / Show 9:30 p.m.

Black Cat

1811 14th Street, N.W.

$25

Facebook | Tickets

Dan Savage’s HUMP! Film Festival comes to Washington, D.C. on Saturday with two showings at the Black Cat.

Mx. Tater Tot

Saturday, April 29

7 p.m.

Crazy Aunt Helen’s

713 8th Street, S.E.

Eventbrite

Tara Hoot and Logan Stone host this month’s Mx. Tater Tot Pageant on Saturday at Crazy Aunt Helen’s. This month’s contestants include Alec Tricity, Blas Femme, D’manda Martini, Shoujo-A-Go-Go and Venetian.

Afterglow: An Epic EDM Journey

Saturday, April 29

7 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Bunker

2001 14th Street, N.W.

No cover happy hour. Priority entry tickets $30

Tickets

Come by early for the happy hour and get in free, or avoid the line later by getting a priority ticket: either way a late night of dancing to music by J Warren is slated to be “an epic EDM journey.”

Freddie’s Follies

Destiny B. Childs performs at Freddie’s Follies. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, April 29

9 p.m.

Freddie’s Beach Bar

555 23rd Street S

Arlington, Va.

Facebook | Website

The ever-popular Freddie’s Follies holds a show on Saturday hosted by Destiny B. Childs.

Brunchin’ at St. Arnolds

Sunday, April 30

11:30 a.m.

St. Arnold’s on Jefferson

1827 Jefferson Place, N.W.

Reservations

Logan Stone hosts “Brunchin’ at St. Arnolds” on Sunday.

Drag Star Search

Sunday, April 30

Happy hour 7 p.m. / Showtime 8 p.m.

Dupont Italian Kitchen

1637 17th Street, N.W.

Catch a showcase of all types of drag in the Drag Star Search show on Sunday.