a&e features
Pride season arrives!
LGBTQ community events planned across region
Pride season has already begun. Last month’s Roanoke Pride filled the Virginia city’s Elmwood Park with rainbow flags. Pride events begin in D.C. this month and continue through June. Regionally, some cities have opted to hold their Pride events as late as the fall.
May
Organizers of Trans Pride D.C. (transpridewashingtondc.org) plan a full day of workshops and events on Saturday, May 20 at Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Library (901 G Street, N.W.). These events are currently listed on Facebook and Eventbrite as running from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The HIV/PrEP Programs at the Charles County Department of Health are hosting PrEP for Pride 2023 at 4545 Crain Highway in White Plains, Md. on Saturday May 20 from 12-7 p.m.
The festival is free, though those who RSVP will be entered into a door prize drawing. PrEP for Pride’s Eventbrite page advertises a pride walk, a PrEP Mini Ball, music, art, health & wellness information, food options and other vendors.
Equality Prince William Pride (equalitypincewilliam.org) will be held on Sunday, May 21 at the Harris Pavillion (9201 Center Street, Manassas, Va.) from 12-4 p.m., according to its Facebook events page.
The event is billed as a family-friendly event with music, vendors and kids activities. Performers include musician John Levengood, BRUU Band & Choir and the drag artists Coco Bottoms, Muffy Blake Stephyns and Ophelia Bottoms.
D.C. Black Pride (dcblackpride.org) events are held throughout the city May 26-29 primarily at the Renaissance Washington DC Downtown Hotel (999 9th Street, N.W.).
Official events include a Unity Ball, a vendor expo, a talent showcase, forums, parties and the annual Pride Festival in the Park at Fort Dupont Park on May 29 from 12-7 p.m.
The third Caroline County Pride Festival (carolinepride.com) “A Carnival Adventure” will be held in downtown Denton, Md. (301 Market Street) on Saturday, May 27 from 3-8 p.m. according to the group’s Facebook event page.
June
Baltimore Trans Pride (baltimoresafehaven.org/transpride) kicks off the month at 2117 North Charles Street in Baltimore, Md. on Saturday, June 3, according to Baltimore Safe Haven’s Facebook event page.
The Baltimore Trans Pride 2023 Grand March is to be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday along North Charles Street between 22nd and 23rd. The Block Party continues at 3 p.m. with performances beginning at 4 p.m.
Afterparties are scheduled at The Crown (1901 North Charles Street) and Ottobar (2549 North Howard Street). Baltimore Safe Haven also hosts a kickoff ball on Friday, June 2 at 2640 Saint Paul Street at 6 p.m.
Annapolis Pride (annapolispride.org) holds its annual parade and festival on Saturday, June 3 from 12-5 p.m. on Inner West Street in Annapolis, Md. according to the Facebook event page.
Reston Pride (restonpiride.org) holds its annual festival at Lake Anne Plaza (1609 Washington Place) in Reston, Va. on Saturday, June 3 from 12-6 p.m., according to the Facebook event page.
Ellicott City, Md. holds OEC Pride (visitoldellicottcity.com/events/oec-pride) on June 3-4 in Old Ellicott City. Events include a mascara run up and down Main Street and a movie presentation of “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert”.
Suffolk, Va. holds its third annual Suffolk Pride Festival (facebook.com/SuffolkPrideVA) on Saturday, June 3 from 5-8 p.m. at Bennetts Creek Park (3000 Bennetts Creek Park Road, Suffolk, Va.), according to the Facebook event page.
Portsmouth Pride Fest ’23 (portsmouthprideva.com) is the second annual LGBTQ community celebration in Portsmouth, Va. The festival is to be held on Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Portsmouth Festival Field next to Atlantic Union Pavilion, according to the Facebook event page.
The Alexandria LGBTQ Task Force presents the sixth annual Alexandria Pride (alexandriava.gov/LGBTQ) at Alexandria City Hall in Market Square of Old Town Alexandria, Va. (301 King Street) on Saturday, June 3 from 1-5 p.m.
Newport News, Va. has its first I Am What I Am (IAWIA) Pride Festival on Sunday, June 4 from 12-7 p.m. at Tradition Brewing Company (700 Thimble Shoals Boulevard, Newport News, Va.), according to the Facebook event page.
The 2023 Cumberland Pride Festival (cumberlandpride.org) will be held at Canal Place (13 Canal Street, Columbia, Md.) Sunday, June 4 from 12-4 p.m., according to the Facebook event page.
Culpepper County in rural Virginia will be getting its very first pride celebration with Culpepper Pride Festival (culpeperpride.com) on Sunday, June 4 from 12-5 p.m. at Mountain Run (10753 Mountain Run Lake Road, Culpepper, Va.). An after-hours 21+ drag show will be held.
Equality Loudoun’s “Across the Decades” 2023 Loudoun Pride Festival (eqloco.com) will be held on Sunday, June 4 from 1-7 p.m. at Claude Moore Park (21668 Heritage Farm Ln, Sterling, Va.). This is a ticketed event with a $5 general admission.
Delaware Pride (delawarepride.org) is being celebrated as a festival on Saturday, June 10 at Legislative Hall (411 Legislative Avenue, Dover, Del.) from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. according to the Facebook page.
D.C.’s massive Capital Pride (capitalpride.org) includes the 2023 Capital Pride Parade on Saturday, June 10 and the 2023 Capital Pride Festival on Pennsylvania Avenue on Sunday, June 11. On top of the many official events, there are a great number of parties in venues throughout the city over the week, including the not-to-be-missed Pride on the Pier and Fireworks Show, held 2-9 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 at the Wharf. There are two timed VIP sessions that include catered food and open bar. The region’s only Pride fireworks display, sponsored by the Leonard-Litz Foundation, takes place at 9 p.m. Visit prideonthepierdc.com for tickets and information.
The Third annual Pride in the ViBe, will be held at ViBe Park (1810 Cyprus Avenue, Virginia Beach, Va.) on Sunday, June 11 from 1-6 p.m., according to the Facebook event page.
Scenic Chesapeake, Va. is the backdrop for Pride in the ‘Peake 2023 at City Park Section B next to the basketball courts on Sunday, July 11, according to an allevents.in posting.
Eastern Panhanlde Pride is to be held on Saturday, June 17 from 12-5 p.m. in downtown Martinsburg, W.Va., according to EPP’s Facebook page.
The Delmarva Pride Center presents DELAMRVA Pride (delmarvapridecenter.com) with events from June 16-18. The DELMARVA Pride Festival is to be held on Saturday, June 17 along South Harrison Street in downtown Easton, Md. Other events include a drag show and a Sunday brunch, according to the Pride Center’s Facebook page.
The Ghent Business Association presents Ghent Pride “Party at the Palace Shops” on Tuesday, June 20 from 6-10 p.m. at The Palace Shops and Staton (301 West 21st Street, Norfolk, Va.), according to the Facebook event page. This is a ticketed event with general admission $13.
The Human Rights Commission of the City of Rockville holds the seventh annual Rockville Pride (rockvillemd.gov/2276/Rockville-Pride) on Saturday, June 24 from 1-4 p.m. at Rockville Town Square (131 Gibbs Street, Rockville, Md.).
Arlington Pride (arlvapride.com) holds events from June 23-25 that include a pageant, a brunch, a festival and an afterparty. The Arlington Pride Festival returns for its second year on June 24 from 12-7 p.m. at the Rosslyn Gateway Park (1300 Lee Highway, Arlington, Va.), according to the Eventbrite listing.
Fredericksburg Pride (fxbgpride.org) holds events throughout the month, but everything culminates in the Pride March and then Festival on Saturday, June 24. The Pride March is held at Riverfront Park (705 Sophia Street, Fredericksburg, Va.) at 10 followed by the Festival at 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Old Mill Park (2201 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, Va.).
The 10th anniversary Frederick Pride (frederickpride.org) is to be held at Carroll Creek Linear Park on Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. with food, music, drag, vendors and more, according to the Facebook event page.
The Salisbury Pride (salisburyprideparade.com) Parade and Festival is on Saturday, June 24. The Parade begins at 2 p.m. at West Main Street and Camden Street. The parade moves along Main with the festival following the parade at 2:30. Magnolia Applebottom is the headliner and grand marshall, according to Salisbury Pride’s Facebook page.
The “Break Free 23” Hampton Roads Pride (hamptonroadspride.org) is set for Saturday, June 24 at Town Point Park (113 Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Va.) and includes the famous boat parade.
The Pride Center of Maryland hosts a number of Baltimore Pride (baltimorepride.org) events June 19-25. The big events include the annual parade and block party on Charles Street on Saturday, June 24 and the festival at Druid Hill Park on Sunday.
July and beyond
You can look forward to LGBTQ pride celebrations in Harrisburg, Pa. and the Maryland towns of Hagerstown and Westminster as well as Black Pride RVA in Richmond, Va. in July. Other municipalities have decided to hold their pride celebrations a little later in the year. These pride events include Winchester Pride in Winchester, Va. (Sept. 9), Shenandoah Valley Pride in Harrisonburg, Va. (Sept. 16), SWVA Pridefest in Vinton, Va. (Sept. 16), Virginia Pridefest in Richmond, Va. (Sept. 23), TriPride in Johnson City, Tenn. (Sept. 23), Staunton Pride in Staunton, Va. (Oct. 7), Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride in Harve de Grace, Md. (Oct. 7), Pride Franklin County in Chambersburg, Pa. (Oct. 8) and Laurel Pride in Laurel, Md. (Oct. 14).
a&e features
Self-identification: What the plus in ‘LGBTQ+’ means
Terminology rapidly expanding into mainstream dialogue
For a long time, many Americans refrained from talking about sexual orientation and gender identity because it was taboo. While these conversations are still uncomfortable for some people, others stay quiet simply because they’re afraid of saying the wrong thing.
Among allies, there is fear that misgendering someone or misspeaking about another person’s sexuality will be viewed as being less inclusive. Meanwhile, older generations, even those within the LGBTQ+ community, also struggle to keep up as terms beyond “LGBTQ” rapidly enter mainstream lingo.
In either scenario, the plus in “LGBTQ+” can be misunderstood. But as awareness of these terms continues to rise, it’s important to know what they mean.
Below are some of the most popular but misunderstood terms of self-identification, compiling gender identities (one’s concept of self as male, female, a blend of both or neither and what they call themselves) and sexual orientation (how one identifies in terms of whom they are romantically and/or sexually attracted to).
Asexual refers to someone who lacks a sexual attraction or interest in sexual activities with others. Often called “ace(s)” for short, asexual individuals exist on a spectrum, wherein someone can be completely or partially asexual, meaning they may experience no, little, or conditional sexual attraction to another person. Little interest in sex, however, doesn’t diminish a person’s desire for emotionally intimate relationships.
Cisgender, or simply “cis,” describes a person whose gender identity aligns with the sex assigned to them at birth. The terms cisgender and transgender originate from Latin-derived prefixes of “cis,” meaning “on this side of,” and “trans,” meaning “across from.” Just as “trans” can be added to terms describing gender to identify someone as a trans-woman or trans-man, the same can be done to say cis-woman or cis-man to identify someone as adhering to the sex associated with their gender at birth.
Meanwhile, gender non-conforming refers to someone who doesn’t behave in line with the traditional expectations of their gender. These individuals may express their gender in ways that aren’t easily categorizable as a specific gender. While many gender non-conforming people also identify as transgender, that isn’t the case for all gender non-conforming people.
Under the larger umbrella of gender non-conforming identity, non-binary describes a person who does not identify exclusively as a man or a woman. Non-binary people may identify as being both a man and a woman, somewhere in between, or completely outside of those labels.
Some non-binary people identify as transgender, but non-binary also references other identities such as agender (a person who does not identify as any gender), bigender (a person with two gender identities or a combination of two gender identities), genderqueer or gender-fluid.
Genderqueer people commonly reject notions of rigid categories of gender and embrace a fluidity of gender identity and sometimes sexual orientation. People with this identity may see themselves as being both male and female, or neither as they fall outside of binary gender norms. Gender-fluid is also within this range of non-conformity as these individuals don’t identify with a single fixed gender.
In terms of sexuality, pansexual refers to someone with the potential for emotional, romantic, or sexual attraction to people of any gender. These feelings don’t necessarily arise simultaneously or to the same degree, and sometimes the term is used interchangeably with bisexual.
More recently, the two-spirit gender identity has enjoyed more mainstream use. Chosen to describe certain North American Indigenous and Canadian First Nation people who identify with a third gender, the term implies a masculine and feminine spirit in one body.
Other gender expressions such as masc, referring to representations of masculinity without necessarily claiming a relationship to manhood, and femme, meaning expressions of femininity regardless of gender and relations to womanhood, are also used to describe how people dynamically express gender outside of gender norms.
Yet, just as terminology for self-identification is introduced, so are also new ways to describe how an individual feels about their identity. One term that everyone can relate to or aspire to have is gender euphoria – the joyful experience and sense of self that occurs when a person’s authentic gender is expressed and acknowledged by themselves and/or by others.
Most importantly, though, LGBTQ+ people use a variety of terms to identify themselves, some of which may not be mentioned in this article. Always listen for a person’s self-identification to use the preferred terms for them.
(The Human Rights Campaign and Johns Hopkins University contributed to this report.)
a&e features
Longtime Annie’s employees reflect on 75th anniversary
Staffers on their best tips, favorite menu items, and fondest memories
Local institution Annie’s Paramount Steak House, founded in 1948, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. There will be a special event on April 29 from 12-6 p.m. commemorating the amazing milestone for the beloved local restaurant featuring music, games, and, of course, award-winning food.
The Blade and Annie’s have had a long relationship.
“It was as if Annie’s and the Washington Blade grew up together, almost like coming out together,” owner Paul Katinas told us in 2019. He’s the son of founder George Katinas, and nephew of namesake Annie.
Father George opened the Paramount Steakhouse in 1948, at the corner of 17th and Church Streets, N.W. He and his five sisters transformed what started out as a relaxed beer joint into a more formal restaurant. George Katinas began to cut all the steak in-house, and his sister Annie moved to front-of-house and bartender duties. She became a hit, “vivacious, fun and known to entertain,” Paul Katinas told us.
It was Annie Kaylor who helped create the community space for which restaurant has become celebrated. The nascent gay community in the Dupont Circle area in the early ’60s saw the steakhouse as a warm, liberating, open place.
In honor of Annie and her spirit, George Katinas renamed the restaurant for her.
To mark the occasion of the 75th anniversary, the Blade asked several longtime employees to answer a few questions about their time working at Annie’s.
SCOTT, bartender (he/him)
How long have you worked at Annie’s?
23 years
What’s your happiest memory working at Annie’s?
Working with Annie behind the bar
Most memorable customer? And/or best tip?
Once on my birthday, a regular left me a $1,000 tip. New customer-wise, Kidd O’Shea and Kyle have become new favorites!
What makes Annie’s so special?
The sense of community. It’s like your second home.
What’s your favorite dish on the menu?
The ribeye steak
AL, server (he/him)
How long have you worked at Annie’s?
20 years
What’s your happiest memory working at Annie’s?
My happiest memory is a met my partner Brett here! That was a good day!
Most memorable customer? And/or best tip?
I’ve had lots of good tips! Jackie Kelly, who was 91, just passed away. She was a wonderful person.
What makes Annie’s so special?
It’s a family, and the customers are part of that family too.
What’s your favorite dish on the menu?
Mac and cheese bites!
DAN, bartender (he/him)
How long have you worked at Annie’s?
13 years
What’s your happiest memory working at Annie’s?
My happiest memory at Annie’s was the Supreme Court legalizing gay marriage. Everyone was just so happy. People were crying. Lots of older customers were saying that they never thought they would live to see that day happen.
Most memorable customer? And/or best tip?
My most memorable customer would have to be AOC, when she came upstairs for happy hour. She had just been elected and she couldn’t have been more gracious. The whole room was electric that night.
What makes Annie’s so special?
What makes it so special is its inclusiveness. We say that everyone is welcome here, and I try to live up to that. I’ve seen lives change from when someone comes in for the first time, to becoming regulars. I hear stories about how this place has changed my life; I came here after the riots, it was the first gay place I ever went to, I met my now husband here. So many good things have happened here and I’m happy to be a part of it.
What’s your favorite dish on the menu?
I think our burgers are great! When someone asks for a recommendation, I say get the bull in the pan, it’s been on the menu since 1948 so you might as well be part of history.
FARGO, server (he/him)
How long have you worked at Annie’s?
Since 1998
What’s your happiest memory working at Annie’s?
My favorite memories are working with Annie because she was so positive, upbeat, and friendly. Late night/overnights were always very exciting to work.
Most memorable customer? And/or best tip?
Most memorable customers are Carson Kresley, Patti LuPone, and many of the drag queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” My most memorable tip was 300%!
What makes Annie’s so special?
The camaraderie with my coworkers, many have been here since I started. I love where I work.
What’s your favorite dish on the menu?
The Bull in the Pan. It’s a classic. No one does it like we do!
MANO, server (he/him)
How long have you worked at Annie’s?
Since 1975
What’s your happiest memory working at Annie’s?
Every day seeing the customers. Annie always said every person who walks through the door is family.
Most memorable customer? And/or best tip?
Every customer is special to me
What makes Annie’s so special?
The care we take with each and every customer and employee
What’s your favorite dish on the menu?
Bull in the Pan
KIRCHE & BLAGO, servers (he/him)
How long have you worked at Annie’s?
Kirche: I have been working at Annie’s for over 10 years. Blago: I have been working at Annie’s for over five years now
What’s your happiest memory working at Annie’s?
Kirche: Some of the happiest memories are representing Annie’s at the Pride parade with our own unique float, it was just a lot of fun. Another great moment was when we received the prestigious James Beard Award, there are a lot more happy memories but unfortunately I can’t list them all. Blago: Representing Annie’s at the Pride parade event, it was such a blast.
Most memorable customer? And/or best tip?
Kirche: I have met a lot of memorable customers working at Annie’s through the years, and have made some really good friends and it will be hard to point out someone in particular. I definitely remember one of my biggest tips was $1,000. Blago: Working here I have met some wonderful people and made lots of great friendships so I wouldn’t name anyone in particular, I just appreciate all the customers dining here.
What makes Annie’s so special?
Kirche: Annie’s is a great workplace with a unique culture that is our own, often described as fun, congenial, collaborative, positive, passionate, and creative. Our work environment, people, and workplace practices all help create a vibrant, positive, magnetic, and infectious culture that everyone loves as soon as they walk through the door, just the sense of being welcomed, accepted and loved, for me. Annie’s is my second home, my family. Blago: It’s just the atmosphere of the place. There’s something special here, something in the air, as they say, it’s very welcoming to everyone, I can be myself and it resonates with me strongly. I consider Annie’s as my second home and I feel good working here.
What’s your favorite dish on the menu?
Kirche: This is a really tough one but if I really have to choose one it would be the Southern Fried Chicken platter, very filling and delicious, and our key lime pie is to die for! Blago: This is a tough question, since we have so many delicious choices on our menu, but I think our pesto pasta with grilled shrimp is my fave, and I will finish that with a slice of our delicious chocolate cheesecake. If you haven’t tried it you need to get yourself to Annie’s and try it now! Seriously, it is that good.
(Evan Caplan contributed to this article.)
a&e features
National Cannabis Festival to feature an ‘ultimate wedding’
Brides Claresha Pruitt and Romany Newkirk will marry on stage
The National Cannabis Festival brings an elevated joy to Washington, D.C. each year as an event of inclusion and social change – along with a huge same-sex wedding.
The 7th annual celebration brings together more than 25,000 people – advocates, business leaders, patients, enthusiasts – to the city at a pivotal time for the pro-legalization movement. The festival takes place at RFK Stadium Saturday, April 22, following a weeklong series of events. Festival headliners include 2 Chainz, Juicy J, and the Free Nationals, as well as popular DJ Farrah Flosscett, who spins at local gay bars, and who will open the festival. Other musical acts include Everyday Everybody, Cumbia Heights, Backyard Band, Foots x Coles, and Nkula.
The festival has grown well beyond the promotion of and education about cannabis that started in 2015 celebrating progress on marijuana legalization in D.C. The NCF has become reflective of the diversity in culture of the cannabis community.
One of the many events at the festival is the Ultimate Weed Wedding, one of the most popular sessions from last year’s festival. Sponsored by the clothing and lifestyle brand UNI, the Ultimate Weed Wedding brings one couple to say their vows on a stage.
Brides Claresha (Ree) Pruitt and Romany Newkirk will be wed on stage. The couple, from Fayetteville, N.C., submitted a creative entry video via Instagram to win their spot on the stage.
The duo met on Facebook in September 2021. The two doubted they had a chance to win the competition, but after prodding from a friend, they put together the video. NCF, noting their passion and creativity, chose them as the winner – and surprised them with their announcement in Richmond. Claiming they were interviewing other couples, NCF brought in Pruitt and Newkirk for an in-person video interview in front of a camera – and brought out Champagne and sparkles congratulating them on winning.
To be on the stage in front of so many people as women of color is not a barrier to them. “We are very open about who we are. There’s so much love,” they said. “We’re overwhelmed and excited at the opportunity.” Newkirk added that her “favorite thing about Ree is how fearless she is.” The two, of course, also share a passion for cannabis.
The couple also won passes for guests, accessories, swag, and accommodations at Eaton D.C.
Sponsoring the wedding is Uni, “a brand that represents the everyday cannabis lover, admirer, supporter, and advocate,” according to CEO Desiree Gonzaga De Paula, who started the brand after her father found solace in medical marijuana while ill. After participating as a vendor at last year’s NCF, she sought to increase participation in the festival, and saw the wedding as the right fit. “The wedding aligns with who we are as a brand.”
“As an LGBTQ woman of color, I can be the face of representation,” she said. “The cannabis community can seem exclusive, with few women, or women of color, or LGBTQ people. The NCF is inclusive.”
De Paula only found out about the couple after she’d agreed to sponsor the wedding. She had to quickly pivot from asking her printer to change from ‘Mr. and Mrs’ hats to ones that said ‘til death do us part.’
“This event is so humbling, showing a population that’s been targeted – in a field dominated by cis men, I am able to participate at this magnitude.”
A new feature at NCF this year is the Washington Blade LGBTQIA+ Lounge. The lounge, open all day, is a place where members and allies of the queer community can gather and celebrate. A mixer will take place at 5 p.m.
Beyond the show and the lounge, the festival features six education pavilions covering: Wellness, Policy, Culture, Culinary, Grower’s World, and new this year, Psychedelics Education. Leading up to the festival is 420 Food Week. The NCF is partnering with restaurants and food trucks around the city for various specials priced at either $4.20 or $14.20. Options include the Munchies flavor at Dolcezza, a milk chocolate gelato with chocolate-covered potato chips, peanut butter cups, chocolate-covered pretzels, and other crunchy bits.
Finally, the day before the festival, organizers will hold the National Cannabis Policy Summit at the Ronald Regan Building to discuss current policy issues and advocacy efforts.
Pride season arrives!
D.C. Council needs to start getting it right
Dramatic increase in LGBTQ-supportive companies on Nasdaq: report
Local book festival features Chasten Buttigieg, Blade editor
Missouri sends two anti-trans bills to governor’s desk
Former Brazilian congressman David Miranda dies at 37
Mariela Castro dismisses reports of transgender prisoner’s treatment
Will King Charles III address LGBTQ rights?
Inside Seoul’s hidden lesbian nightclubs
Joe Vogel announces run for Congress
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
South America2 days ago
Former Brazilian congressman David Miranda dies at 37
-
Latin America5 days ago
Mariela Castro dismisses reports of transgender prisoner’s treatment
-
United Kingdom4 days ago
Will King Charles III address LGBTQ rights?
-
Asia3 days ago
Inside Seoul’s hidden lesbian nightclubs
-
Maryland3 days ago
Joe Vogel announces run for Congress
-
Asia3 days ago
South Korea capital cancels queer festival over Christian event
-
Commentary3 days ago
The day Penny Mordaunt became gay culture
-
Arts & Entertainment3 days ago
Drag Isn’t Dangerous Telethon raises over $523,000