PHOTOS: PrEP for Pride

Charles County, Md. holds first LGBTQ celebration

Published

12 hours ago

on

Over 100 marched in the Charles County Pride Walk. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Charles County Department of Health sponsored the county’s first LGBTQ Pride Festival in White Plains, Md. on Saturday. Performers at the event included Dana Nearing of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington and musical selections by the performers from the the University of Southern Maryland’s production of “Rent.”

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Summer Kickoff Party

The Washington Blade holds annual event in Rehoboth

Published

13 hours ago

on

May 21, 2023

By

Del. state Sen. Marie Pinkney attends the Blade's Summer Kickoff Party at the Blue Moon on Friday. (Washington Blade photo by Daniel Truitt)

The Washington Blade held its 16th annual Summer Kickoff Party at the Blue Moon in Rehoboth Beach, Del. on Friday. Speakers at the event included Del. state Sen. Marie Pinkney.

(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)

PHOTOS: Capital Pride Pageant

Frieda Poussay, Xavier Hodge win 2023 titles

Published

2 days ago

on

May 19, 2023

By

From left, Xavier Hodge won the title of Mr. Capital Pride 2023 and Frieda Poussay won the title of Miss Capital Pride 2023 at a Capital Pride Alliance pageant at Penn Social on Thursday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Capital Pride Alliance held a pageant for Mr. and Miss Capital Pride (no contestants competed for the “Mx.” title this year) at Penn Social on Thursday, May 18. Frieda Poussay was crowned Miss Capital Pride 2023 and Xavier Hodge won the title of Mr. Capital Pride 2023.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Spring A-CHER

Chad Michaels performs at Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington annual gala

Published

5 days ago

on

May 16, 2023

By

'RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars' winner Chad Michaels performs at the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington's Spring A-Cher on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington held its annual Spring Affair, this year titled “Spring A-Cher,” at the Ritz-Carlton on Saturday, May 13. “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars” winner Chad Michaels performed. Awardees included the Wanda Alston Foundation, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), and Chorus members Timothy Allmond and Robert Klein.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

