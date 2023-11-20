The White House
Biden recognizes Transgender Day of Remembrance
President notes 26 trans Americans have been murdered in 2023
President Joe Biden on Monday honored Transgender Day of Remembrance with a statement, writing “there is no place for hate in America and no one should be discriminated against simply for being themselves.”
“Today, on Transgender Day of Remembrance we are reminded that there is more to do meet that promise, as we grieve the 26 transgender Americans whose lives were taken this year,” the president said, adding, “While each one of these deaths is a tragedy — the true toll of those victimized is likely even higher, with the majority of those targeted being women of color.”
Biden’s statement continues: “It’s unacceptable and it’s why my administration has taken action to strengthen the rights, and protect the safety of transgender and all LGBTQI+ Americans. My administration ended the ban on transgender Americans serving our country and I signed historic executive action to strengthen civil rights protections for all LGBTQI+ Americans.
The Department of Homeland Security, with support from the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services, have launched the LGBTQI+ Community Safety Partnership that works hand-in-hand with LGBTQI+ community organizations to provide critical safety resources.
We must never be silent in the face of hate. As we mourn the loss of transgender Americans taken too soon this year, we must also recommit ourselves to never stop fighting until all Americans can live free from discrimination.”
Alongside U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii); U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.), co-chairs of the Congressional Equality Caucus’ Transgender Equality Task Force, announced their introduction of a resolution on Monday recognizing the annual observance.
“As the proud mom of an incredible trans child, I know how important this fight is, and I will never waiver in the effort to ensure that all trans individuals can live without the constant fear of violence and hate,” Jayapal said. “This resolution honors the lives of the trans people we have lost to senseless violence and stands as a symbol of their resilience and our commitment to creating a just and equal society for all.”
“Our bicameral resolution sends a strong message to all transgender people that they’re not alone and it honors all the transgender people we’ve lost to senseless, hateful violence,” Jacobs said. “We will keep pushing until all LGBTQ+ people, including the transgender and gender non-conforming communities, feel safe, welcome, respected and celebrated in our country and around the world.”
“This resolution honors the memory of the transgender and gender non-conforming people whose lives were lost in acts of violence and raises awareness of the dangers trans people face today,” Hirono said. “Trans rights are human rights, and I will continue fighting so people in Hawaii and across the country — regardless of their gender identity — can live their lives freely and authentically.”
“The work to address violence against transgender people cannot be limited to just one day a year,” said U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), chair of the caucus. “I am committed to fighting every day for the rights of the transgender community so all transgender people can live their lives free from violence and persecution.”
The White House
White House climate change advisor makes history
Jerome Foster, 21, is youngest administration aide in history
A 21-year-old LGBTQ activist who advises the Biden-Harris administration on climate change-related issues is the youngest White House advisor in history.
Jerome Foster, II, works for the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council. He told the Washington Blade during a recent interview that climate anxiety sparked his passion for climate.
“Growing up in Gen Z, our planet was on fire and we’re seeing communities be completely ignored because of politicians prioritizing profit, greed, and money over basic human lives,” said Foster.
Foster when he was 16 began to skip school to protest in front of the White House to give a voice to concerns for climate change. Foster said the movement’s growing visibility right outside of the White House, along with young activists testifying in front of the D.C. Council, helped spur passage of the Clean Energy DC bill.
The experience inspired Foster to continue organizing, which led him to an opportunity to intern for the late-U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.). Foster says he deepened his understanding of intersectionality, saying he learned “climate change really exacerbates every slow rolling crisis that we’ve seen so far, and just lights it on fire.”
The intersection between the LGBTQ community and the climate crisis is experienced primarily through homelessness and lack of representation in policy making. According to the National Coalition for the Homeless, about 40 percent of homeless youth are LGBTQ, despite the community only making up 10 percent of all young people. Members of the LGBTQ community also risk being turned away from shelters, being left exposed to harsh environments as climate change continues.
Foster’s journey as an LGBTQ climate activist has had its struggles.
Foster said he wasn’t out for most of it, and when he did come out, it was a “shaking” experience.
“I remember just crying because I didn’t know how to feel,” he said. “I didn’t even feel safe even as an activist.”
Foster, who met his now husband at COP-26 in Glasgow, Scotland, was shocked to see COP-27 was being held in Egypt, a country that persecutes LGBTQ people.
They wrote a letter to Patricia Espinosa, the former executive secretary for U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change requesting they relocate COP-27. Foster said the response they received was they would be fine as long as they were inside the walls of the conference.
Foster did not accept this response.
“It wasn’t about our lives. It was about the lives of the people that live there every single day […] It’s about punishing a country that’s punishing a community for being who they are,” he told the Blade.
Foster and his partner did not end up going to COP-27 out of solidarity with individuals in Egypt who continue to struggle under their country’s repressive regime.
When it comes to advocating for climate justice, Foster says the best place to start is in the workplace, making sure those around us with power as well as ourselves are “standing up for an interest that is beyond just profit.”
“Activists are instruments of disruption in any space that we’re in,” he said. “The most powerful thing we can do is to shake up the system anywhere we can.”
The White House
Biden-Harris administration commemorates Intersex Awareness Day
Blade speaks with senior State Department advisor Kimberly Zieselman
Thursday is the annual Intersex Awareness Day.
Intersex Awareness Day commemorates the world’s first-ever intersex protest that took place in Boston on Oct. 26, 1996. The Washington Blade this week spoke with Kimberly Zieselman, a senior policy advisor to Jessica Stern, the special U.S. envoy to advance the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex persons.
BLADE: What is intersex?
ZIESELMAN: Intersex is an umbrella term used to describe a person with one or more sex characteristics (including genitals, internal reproductive organs, chromosome patterns and hormone levels) that do not fit typical binary notions of male or female bodies. In some cases, intersex traits are visible at birth while in others they are not apparent until puberty. Some intersex variations may not be physically apparent at all.
According to experts, between 0.05 percent and 1.7 percent of the population is born with intersex traits — the upper estimate is similar to the number of red-haired people or people with green eyes and is more common than identical twins. Approximately 136 million people meet the definition.
BLADE: What are some common misconceptions about intersex people?
ZIESELMAN: Two common misconceptions include assuming all intersex persons have nonbinary gender identities or bisexual orientations. A third common mistake is confusing intersex with transgender.
Being intersex relates to biological sex characteristics and is distinct from a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. An intersex person may be straight, gay, lesbian, bisexual or asexual and may identify as female, male, both or neither. Intersex individuals may identify as men, women, transgender, nonbinary or any of the range of diverse gender identities — just like everyone else.
BLADE: What is Intersex Awareness Day?
ZIESELMAN: Intersex Awareness Day falls annually on Oct. 26 and marks the first public demonstration by intersex persons in North America that took place back in 1996 in Boston, Massachusetts, outside a conference of the American Academy of Pediatrics. In 2003 activists began using the date to raise awareness, and today 20 years later, it has become an internationally recognized date, and the period between Oct. 26 and Nov. 8 (Intersex Day of Solidarity) has increasingly become a period of both education and awareness raising across the world.
BLADE: Why is Intersex Awareness Day important?
ZIESELMAN: Despite not being that rare (after all, it is more common than cystic fibrosis or identical twins), intersex has largely remained invisible due to the shame and stigma many cultures and societies have attached to it. Because their bodies are seen as different or even disordered (medical practitioners commonly refer to intersex persons as having “disorders of sex development”), intersex children and adults are often stigmatized and their human rights undermined, including related to their health and physical integrity, equality and nondiscrimination and freedom from harmful medical practices.
Intersex infants and young children are frequently subjected to unnecessary harmful medical practices (including cosmetic genital surgery) for the purpose of trying to make their appearance conform to binary sex stereotypes. These medically unnecessary procedures can cause permanent infertility, pain, incontinence, loss of sexual sensation and life-long mental suffering, including anxiety and depression, post-traumatic stress and even suicide. In some cases, intersex persons may even grow up not identifying with the sex they were surgically assigned in infancy.
In essence, much of society has historically tried to erase intersex persons.
These medical procedures undermine bodily integrity and subject intersex persons to harmful practices. They are regularly performed without the full, free and informed consent of the intersex person concerned. Moreover, they are frequently performed on individuals under age two and children who are too young to be part of the decision-making.
Parents and caregivers are often not given all necessary information to make a fully informed decision and may be pressured by doctors and other community members to permanently “fix” their healthy child. Such procedures are frequently justified by harmful norms and discriminatory beliefs about intersex persons and their integration into society.
In short, Intersex Awareness Day is important because many are still unaware that intersex persons exist and/or that they are often subjected to human rights abuses. Sharing information and stories can help change hearts and minds and lead to changes in harmful treatment.
BLADE: How is the State Department planning to commemorate Intersex Awareness Day?
ZIESELMAN: Last year State hired me as the first intersex policy advisory to assist with advancing the human rights of intersex persons in foreign policy.
Last month, State, under the leadership of the Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons, hosted five intersex activists to share their perspectives and activism work in five diverse regions of the world. The intersex experts met with a range of State Department staff as well as other agencies and NGOs while in D.C.
Now the special envoy’s team is working on new resources for all State Department employees providing information on key issues of concern related to intersex persons and suggestions for working together with civil society and local governments to not only raise awareness but also to work towards the advancement of human rights.
In celebration and recognition of Intersex Awareness Day, State will release a statement once again affirming the United States’ commitment to promoting the human rights of intersex persons globally.
BLADE: What has the Biden-Harris administration done to protect intersex people? Can you please highlight a specific example/s?
ZIESELMAN: The Biden-Harris administration has been the first ever to invite intersex Americans to share their stories and voice their concerns. This has occurred during two separate roundtables hosted by the White House as well as via a public call for input this year as part of the development of a soon-to-be-released report on Intersex Health Equity by the Department of Health and Human Services as mandated by Executive Order in 2022.
Also, the State Department and USAID (U.S. Agency for International Development) have released an updated U.S. Strategy to Prevent and Respond to Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Globally that is inclusive of the GBV risks and needs of LGBTQI+ persons, including medically unnecessary and harmful surgeries on intersex persons. Intersex persons, and their needs and concerns, are starting to be addressed.
BLADE: What have other countries done to protect intersex people? What can the Biden-Harris administration do to implement so-called best practices from around the world with regards to intersex people?
ZIESELMAN: Some countries have passed laws banning or significantly restricting harmful cosmetic genital surgeries on intersex infants and children. Malta was the first to do so in 2015 and since then Germany, Greece, Iceland, Kenya, Portugal and Spain have joined the list. In addition, territories in both Australia and India have passed laws in attempt to protect intersex children.
Though these medical practices still occur across most of the world including the United States, the Biden-Harris administration is currently working with intersex persons and families, provide platforms to share their lived experiences, and develop medical practices that affirm and support intersex persons across the lifespan.
**
U.S. Reps. Becca Balint (D-Vt.) and Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), who chairs the Congressional Equality Caucus, on Thursday introduced the first-ever Intersex Awareness Day resolution.
The resolution specifically:
- Supports the goals and ideals of Intersex Awareness Day;
- Encourages the federal government, states, localities, nonprofit organizations, schools and community organizations to observe the day with appropriate programs and activities, with the goal of increasing public knowledge of the intersex community and empowering individuals to celebrate and respect their diversity;
- Encourages health care providers to offer culturally and clinically competent care to the intersex community, and schools to support education regarding the intersex community and connect individuals to resources for young people with intersex variations and their families and
- Encourages the federal government, states, international funding organizations, and United States bilateral and multilateral aid efforts to prioritize the health and human rights of intersex people.
“Intersex people must be recognized as valid and seen within the LGBTQI+ community,” said Balint in a press release. This resolution is an important step in uplifting the intersex community and fighting interphobia.”
Erika Lorshbough, executive director of interACT, a group that advocates on behalf of intersex youth, in a statement applauded the resolution.
“Intersex awareness is not merely a matter of educating the public that people with intersex variations exist; it is additionally about illuminating the harmful legacy — and continuing practice — of unnecessary and unwanted medical interventions on young intersex children, which is increasingly recognized as a human rights violation around the world,” said Lorshbough. “We extend our deep gratitude to Representatives Balint and Pocan for taking action to further these goals.”
The White House
US issues business advisory for Uganda over anti-gay law
Country’s president in May signed Anti-Homosexuality Act
The Biden-Harris administration on Monday issued a business advisory for Uganda in response to the country’s Anti-Homosexuality Act.
The State Department, the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Service and Commerce issued the advisory that “informs U.S. businesses, individuals and other U.S. persons, including health services providers, members of academic institutions, and investors, of potential risks they may face if they are conducting, or contemplating to conduct, business in Uganda.”
“Businesses, organizations and individuals should be aware of potential financial and reputational risks resulting from endemic corruption, described in more detail in the 2023 Investment Climate Statement, as well as violence against human rights activists, media members, health workers, members of minority groups, LGBTQI+ persons and political opponents described in the 2022 Country Report on Human Rights Practices in Uganda,” reads the advisory.
The advisory states the Anti-Homosexuality Act “further increases restrictions on human rights, to include restrictions on freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly and exacerbates issues regarding the respect for leases and employment contracts.”
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on May 29 signed the Anti-Homosexuality Act, which contains a death penalty provision for “aggravated homosexuality.”
The U.S. in June imposed visa restrictions on Ugandan officials.
The World Bank Group in August announced the suspension of new loans to Uganda. Museveni, for his part, in an open letter to Ugandans cites the “provocations by the World Bank and the thoughtless homosexual lobby” and said they “should not provoke us into being, automatically, anti-Western.”
Police in Buikwe, a town that is roughly 35 miles east of Kampala, the Ugandan capital, on Aug. 20 arrested four people who allegedly engaged in “acts of homosexuality” at a local massage parlor. Authorities two days earlier charged a 20-year-old man with “aggravated homosexuality.”
Media reports indicate prosecutors in Jinja, a city that is roughly 50 miles east of Kampala in July charged a 43-year-old man with “aggravated homosexuality.”
