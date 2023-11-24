Nightlife
Thurst Lounge to honor Black, queer experience
New bar set to open in December offering live performances
In a plurality Black city, Washington, D.C. in 2023 has zero Black-owned-and-operated queer bars – until now. Thurst Lounge is set to open in early December, “our love letter to D.C.’s Black queer community,” say co-owners Brandon Burke and Shaun Mykals.
“We wanted to create a space that represents and honors the unique and culturally rich Black gay experience,” they say (both are gay).
Thurst Lounge, located on 14th Street in the old Sakerum restaurant just north of U Street, will be a two-story establishment serving food, drinks, music, and vibes. They note that there hasn’t been a Black-owned space for D.C.’s queer community since The Bachelor’s Mill closed in 2021.
Burke and Mykals got their start in the nightlife scene more than a decade ago when they started Thursday Bliss: An Open Mic Experience.
Initially launched as a one-time occasion for their musician friends, they realized the potential of the event, and turned it into a weekly thing. While Thursday Bliss wasn’t created for a queer audience, the duo soon came to see that it was the LGBTQ community that was most supportive.
Thursday Bliss began in the humble space in the downstairs level of Bohemian Cavern on U Street, but soon outgrew the small environs and moved upstairs. It later relocated to two different clubs in the K Street area. But they never felt like they belonged anywhere. “All these steps made us feel like we needed our own space,” they note.
While building a weekly rotating event helped develop an audience, owning a business took some additional work – and soul-searching. First, they both realized that with ever-increasing gay clientele, they often received wayward glances or uneasy and uneven service at the straight-owned bars and event spaces. While noting that most operators were welcoming, this sort of treatment underscored the need for a place of their own.
Mykals, a singer and musician, began Thursday Bliss to showcase the talents of his friends. As the gay clientele grew, Mykals realized he needed to grow into more of a starring role. “At the time, I wasn’t really an activist or loud in the gay community. When we started, I knew I had to be more public about my identity and confront anything – I had to be ready to be present. And now Thurst is a true LGBTQ space.”
Mykals today is leaning into this part of his identity. “It might be a shock for some since I come from a strong church background. I have to say out loud who I am. But I’m happy to make this choice.”
Burke expressed a similar sentiment. “I’ve been open about being gay, but never in such a public way,” before expanding the weekly event and starting to plan Thurst Lounge. “I realized that when we leaned into being a gay space is when opportunities opened up, and we kept on gaining an audience.”
“People were responding to authenticity, to being with people who live their truth.”
Coming out of the pandemic and since the start of the Black Lives Matter movement, they saw the increased need and clamor for Black and Brown people to have their own spaces that center them, and finally decided to found their own bar.
The duo worked with Mosab Salih and Doaa Aloori of Zooza Restaurant & Lounge, who managed previous locations where they held the Thursday Bliss events, to find the right location.
The first floor of Thurst gives a “darker, sexy vibe,” says Mykals. He installed a spacious stage, since, of course, Thursday Bliss will be held at Thurst, noting that the Thurst already has a built-in audience with those who attended the weekly event. In the back, a bar extends through the length of the space, surrounded by high tops and plush banquettes.
Three Insta-worthy purple neon signs illuminate patrons: “Thursty for More?”, “Thurst Trappin’” and, upstairs, is “Love, Loud, and Proud.”
The duo chose purple as their hue because “purple in African cultures is a sign of royalty.” The color elevates the bar’s look and feel while offering the historical reference.
In fact, they ensured that history and culture were not lost on patrons. Photos of Black gay activists and heroes line the staircase, from Bayard Rustin to James Baldwin to Marsha P. Johnson. “We want to ‘give them their flowers’ and recognize their legacy,” they say.
And upstairs, Black divas take up space. The top level, bathed in natural light during the day under soaring skylights, is also bathed in the glow of divas and performers (and one-namers) like Whitney, Beyonce, and Rihanna – people who had and continue to have enormous influence in Black culture.
The bathrooms, finally, honor the legacy of DC Black Pride, with photos and posters of those who were instrumental in that annual event.
The bar will take advantage of Sakerum’s kitchen and serve small plates and appetizers like wings and seafood. Drinks, however, will be the focus, with beer, wine, and craft cocktails.
Thurst will also make an effort to be a community space, already connecting with organizations like the Gay Men’s Health Alliance, to host events and fundraisers. There will also be drag shows and other weekly parties.
Thurst will be open Wednesday-Sunday, until 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 a.m. Wednesday and Sunday.
Nightlife
As You Are, Trade among Esquire’s Best Gay Bars 2023
Magazine picks 42 queer spaces to celebrate
The number of Washington, D.C., bars on Esquire magazine’s Best Gay Bars in America has doubled from 2022 to 2023. Trade, which made the list last year, has been joined by As You Are bar.
The national lifestyle magazine has chosen 42 bars, up from 32 last year, that embody places where patrons “can, like have fun.” Acknowledging that in public life, so much of the queer narrative is based on trauma and challenges, especially in the context of increased legal backsliding, these bars “celebrate being alive to face what’s ahead… for building the dance floor off to the side of the cruel world.”
Esquire celebrates Trade for several reasons, not least of which because “Trade is the rare, gloriously gay dive where absolutely everyone is welcome to just kick back.” They note the lengthy hours of operation (5 p.m. opening weekdays, 2 p.m. opening weekends), and “loud and loose” parties. The writers are especially excited about the lengthy XL Happy Hours, pop star and diva theme nights, drag events, talented DJs, and diverse crowds.
On its Instagram account, Trade posted that, “It might go without saying, but TRADE would not exist without the ongoing efforts of our amazing, hardworking staff and our crazy, extended family of performers and DJs. And, of course, a big thank you to all of you for continuing to make TRADE the best, weird, quirky and QAF little bar it could be.”
Ed Bailey, owner of Trade, notes that “as a small business, like a bar, you work really hard to try to make something that’s fun and interesting, and when someone recognizes you for that effort, it’s just so reaffirming that maybe you are actually doing something right.”
He says that, “to be recognized by a highly regarded, national publication on such a short list is pretty mind-boggling. This amazing recognition came as a surprise to us too, which made it even more special. It’s really just a testament to the Trade staff and all the hard, long hours that they put in to make Trade so weird and special.”
Trade opened in December 2015, and has maintained its XL happy hour since that first day. It also achieved notoriety during the pandemic, when it fulfilled its D.C. government-mandated obligation to serve food with drinks by having a menu that consisted of stale popcorn and a slice of wrapped American cheese with white bread.
Esquire goes on to celebrate As You Are, which “had a lot to live up to when it first opened its doors… Luckily, co-owners Jo McDaniel and Rachel Pike were up to the task and had the experience necessary to manage such an ambitious project.” As You Are, Esquire notes, is more than just a bar; it’s an event center, café, lounge, karaoke bar, and safe space.
McDaniel says that her bar is “absolutely thrilled to have been selected as one of Esquire’s 42 best in the country. We believe fervently in our community and what we’re all building at As You Are.”
She reinforced the community, convening aspect that Esquire wrote about is alive and well, and the most important part of As You Are. “This place was built by and for the community, and continues to evolve to our ever-changing needs. This mission requires a lot of work and a lot of flexibility, so to be recognized by a national publication this way is incredibly affirming. We’re honored.”
In a previous Blade article in April of this year celebrating the bar’s one-year anniversary, McDaniel noted that, “We’re looking to change bar culture — not just queer bars, but all social spaces,” said McDaniel. “We want to help people socialize safely, to empower those who have been taught to be pleasing.”
Esquire notes that these bars, while reaching across America, from West Hollywood to Washington, D.C., and places like St. Louis in between, are places where patrons can “swing open the doors and walk into the places where we can feel at home whether we know a soul or not.”
Nightlife
D.C.’s hottest new LGBTQ nightclub is — Bunker
‘A real playground with energy that’s unlike anything else’
D.C.’s hottest new nightclub is — Bunker. Opening within the next month, Bunker takes over the space vacated by Tropicalia at the busy corner of 14th and U streets, N.W. And filling a need for a dedicated dance club, Bunker is set to take D.C. LGBTQ nightlife to the next level.
Owned by the producers of KINETIC Presents, Zach Renovatés and Jesus Quispe, Bunker will be open Thursday-Sunday, each night featuring a distinct theme.
Bunker takes up the mantle of celebrated nightlife spots that have closed in recent years: Cobalt, Town Danceboutique, Secrets, and DC Eagle.
“As a longtime DC resident, it was devastating,” says Renovatés. “ There was no guaranteed space to have that night out for dancing, just for our community.”
Running KINETIC Presents, Renovatés has been producing events for the LGBTQ community for nearly a decade. He works with business partner Quispe to host rotating parties at various venues, like Echostage and Bliss.
KINETIC, however, has become not just a company that throws parties, but a safe space. For example, KINETIC partners with Capital Pride Alliance in June and throughout the year, and produced the official nighttime parties during this year’s Mid-Atlantic Leather in partnership with Centaur MC. During the monkeypox outbreak, KINETIC provided attendees with health information and guidance. With its own space, Renovatés can leverage a physical location as a more substantive platform to gather and share.
Yet as KINETIC grew, so did the need for a dedicated, LGBTQ-owned-and-operated location for guests to get together.
Bunker presented itself as that location.
“This is a space that’s 100% for the LGBTQ community and by the LGBTQ community,” he says.
“Our goal,” he says, “is to grow nightlife, to bring more talent and more tourists. We want to support the economic growth of the city, and know that LGBTQ patrons can help do that with Bunker.”
What also sets Bunker apart is the live DJ sets that spin every night it’s open. “You can expect production levels similar to venues that KINETIC was in,” he says. “What is important to me is that it has unique music every night.”
Bunker will source local, national, and international DJs representing various genres. Pop, house, circuit, and disco will all be featured. In the works is also Sunday “disco daddy” tea day-to-night party. Other events include a nightly 7-9 p.m. happy hour as a social lubricant for the rest of the evening, whether that’s at Bunker or another location. Renovatés notes that he has strong relations with other gay bars in the city, and looks forward to being located within walking distance of many of them.
Renovatés says that drag and other entertainment are also in the works.
As for the actual space itself, “when I descended those stairs since I saw it as Tropicalia, the first thing I saw was beautiful concrete walls – that’s why we went with the name. We embraced that.”
“With Bunker, we’ve taken the interior down to its essentials and are rebuilding it exactly for what our community needs.” He shied away from leaning in too hard on the underground aesthetic. While plenty of concrete delivers the bunker vibe, “where Bunker shines is bringing in murals, lighting, sound, and more. It represents the color and vibrance of community.” The 11-foot ceilings certainly helped.
A custom-built, 600-pound steel door that “looks like it was blasted into the side of a mountain” welcomes partygoers. While inside is lots of steel and rock, it still has character. “It’s like a ‘60s Cold War shelter made fabulous,” he says. Lively murals by various artists are splashed across the space, with relaxed seating meant to be used earlier in the evening.
“Our goal is that every single night, someone local or visiting can get an incredible DJ and lighting experience in a safe space that’s so important today,” says Renovatés. Bunker is not only a place to dance, he notes, it is the embodiment of the community space that was so lacking.
As Bunker’s website teases few details on the club, Renovatés hints that Instagram may be the platform for more information as the grand opening gets closer.
As soon as that concrete door lets guests in, Renovatés wants people to expect “a real playground with energy that’s unlike anything else in D.C.”
