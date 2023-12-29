Bars & Parties
A roundup of New Year’s Eve parties in D.C.
Celebrate the start of 2024 in style
Xavier Entertainment LLC will host the seventh annual Times Square NYE Celebration at 10 p.m. at Ivy City Smokehouse. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
New Year’s Eve 2024 at Lost Society will be at 7 p.m. at Lost Society. There will be unique entertainment all night along with a journey of the senses through captivating light shows and LED displays, music, and bottle service presentations throughout the evening. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Busboys and Poets will host New Year’s Eve Open Mic and Party at 10 p.m. at 2021 14th St., N.W. This will be an evening of poetry, live DJ, dancing, food, and good company in a vibrant atmosphere where local artists take the stage, showcasing their talents in various genres. The night will be hosted by the talented Charity Blackwell and will feature award-winning poet Black Chakra. Dyanna Monet will deejay. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
QueerTalk DC will host Sapphic New Year’s Celebration at 8 p.m. at FigLeaf Bar & Lounge. The event will celebrate Sapphic, trans, and non-binary communities and feature complimentary hors D’oeuvres, a Champagne toast and DJ sets by DJ Clamazon and DJ Q. For more details, visit Eventbrite.
The Queers Upstairs will host Heels & Ties: A Queer New Years Eve Surprise at 9 p.m. at Aliceanna Social Club. This evening will be an unforgettable LGBTQ New Year’s Eve party where you can sip your favorite cocktails and enjoy small bites while dancing the night away with music from DJ Rosie & DJ Missy. Tickets start at $30 and can purchased on Eventbrite.
BuffBoyzz Gay-Friendly Male Strip Clubs will host a male revue that caters to men and women at 8 p.m. at Buffboyzz Male Strippers. The event will be an exciting, entertaining and sexy show of exotic male dancers in that will entertain your pants off. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
International Events Washington DC will host the 2024 Black Tie New Year’s Eve Gala at 7:30 p.m. at the Willard InterContinental Washington, D.C. There will be free-flowing Champagne, an open bar, a spectacular balloon drop in the Euro Discotheque Ballroom and live bands and DJs. For dinner, guests can choose from an elegant sit-down, three-course dinner with Champagne or a dinner buffet of international cuisine. Tickets start at $189 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Social Architects will host the 12th Annual New Year’s Eve Casino Night at 8 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Arlington, Va. There will be six rooms of entertainment spread across three floors. The DJs will spin hip hop, R&B, salsa, Afrobeats and old school music. Tickets start at $60 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Pitchers and A League of Her Own will host a NYE party with complimentary Champagne toast at midnight, party favors, and a DJ all night long.
Shaker’s plans a drag extravaganza with Tatianna and Crystal Edge among others starting at 10:30 p.m.; the $10 cover includes a glass of Champagne.
Bunker hosts a 12-hour masquerade ball with several DJs, including Joe Gauthreaux. The party starts at 9 p.m. and goes until 9 a.m. on Jan. 1. Tickets start at $45 and are available at bunkerdc.com.
DJ Alex Love spins NYE at Dirty Goose with drink specials at midnight.
Labor Day sees return of SunFestival to Rehoboth Beach
DJs, live auction, comedy and more planned for end-of-summer bash
Labor Day Weekend in Rehoboth Beach brings more than the end of summer — it brings the annual SunFestival celebration benefitting CAMP Rehoboth.
The weekend promises two nights of revelry with entertainers and nationally known DJs creating the “ultimate party to close out summer” Sept. 2-3.
Saturday’s $45 general admission tickets are sold out but you can join a waitlist at the event’s website. That ticket grants you access to a comedy show and an auction where you can bid on six experiences like an eight-day boat tour through Belgium and the Netherlands or a week’s stay in Lisbon, Portugal. Organizations have donated these experiences to CAMP to auction off, with all proceeds going to the organization.
The $95 pass to both nights is also sold out. But general admission tickets for the Sept. 3 dance party starting at 7 p.m. with DJs Robbie Leslie and Joe Gauthreaux remain available. CAMP Rehoboth promises a “state-of-the-art club-like atmosphere,” with new design elements and video imaging.
Visit camprehoboth.com for tickets and more information. The weekend’s schedule is below:
Saturday, Sept. 2: A Night of Comedy, Drag, and Song, plus a LIVE Auction! (Doors Open at 6:30 p.m. Auction and show promptly start at 7:30 p.m.) Featuring Dixie Longate and Randy Roberts.
Serving up Tupperware lady realness, join in Dixie’s living room party and all its hilarity. Randy Roberts brings thrills with uncanny impersonations of iconic female vocalists and cabaret.
Experience a night filled with laughter and song as these talented performers will lift your spirits and tickle your funny bone. And not to be missed: the live auction. Check out the live auction items camprehoboth.com/sunfest2023live.
Sunday Sept. 3: A Night of Dance. (Doors open at 7 p.m. Dance ends at 1 a.m.) Featuring DJ Robbie Leslie and DJ Joe Gauthreaux.
Both DJs will offer an unforgettable musical journey starting with classic mirror ball memories, dance floor anthems, and the latest club beats, according to a CAMP Rehoboth statement. Events are held at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, which CAMP promises will be transformed “into the ultimate dance party to close out the summer.”
There’s a tea party in town — and it’s for the ladies
Hank’s Oyster Bar holds event in Dupont Circle
Hank’s Oyster Bar will host “Ladies Tea Party” on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. at its location at Dupont Circle.
The Ladies Tea Party at Hank’s Dupont Circle was created in 2015 as a safe space for lesbian and queer womxn to gather and meet over drinks on a monthly basis.
This event is free with no tickets or cover charge. More details are available on Hank’s website.
20 LGBTQ events June 11
Happy Pride! Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do today (Sunday, June 11) in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community. The biggest item on the list is the Capital Pride Festival today.
Capital Pride Official Afterhours Presented by Cherry Fund
Sunday, June 11
3:30 a.m.-9 a.m.
Flash
645 Florida Avenue, N.W.
$50
Eventbrite
The Cherry Fund presents the Capital Pride Official Afterhours in the wee hours of the morning at Flash from 3:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Unhinged Pride
Sunday, June 11
3:30 a.m.-9 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
Some tier 2 priority entry tickets available (includes clothes check) at $50
Tickets
Party early into the morning at Bunker at Unhinged Pride from 3:30 a.m.-9 a.m. There are some tier 2 priority entry tickets available (includes clothes check) at $50 on Bunker’s website.
Class Act Drag Brunch
Sunday, June 11
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sign of the Whale
1825 M Street, N.W.
$0-$100
Eventbrite
Wake up to Tiffany D. Carter leading the Class Act Drag Brunch at Sign of the Whale today.
Elevate Drag Brunch: Pride Edition
Sunday, June 11
11 a.m. seating
Officina at the Wharf
1120 Maine Avenue, S.W.
$25
Eventbrite
The Elevate Drag Brunch: Pride Edition has seatings at 11 a.m. this morning at Officina at the Wharf. Dabatha Christie hosts a show featuring Dustyn Dawn, Christina Doll, Nubia Love Jackson and Baphomette.
Brewed Up Drag Brunch
Sunday, June 11
12 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
$25
Eventbrite
Desiree Dik hosts the Brewed Up Drag Brunch Pride Brunch today at noon. Performers include Sweet Pickles, Thea Trickality, Laronica Vegas, Ricky Rosé.
Capital Pride Festival and Concert
Sunday, June 11
12-10 p.m. (Concert 1-8 p.m. / Sunset Dance Party 8-10 p.m.)
Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.
Free (A few VIP tickets are available close to the Festival Stage for $55)
Website
The Capital Pride Alliance presents the 2023 Capital Pride Festival today from noon until 10 p.m. along Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W. The event is free and open to the public, but you can purchase VIP passes from Capital Pride’s website to get closer to the stage for the concert. The Pride Concert is held from 1-8 p.m. with a Sunset Dance Party from 8-10 p.m.
Pride Fest Pregame
Sunday, June 11
12-4 p.m.
Dirty Habit DC
555 8th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Head over to the Dirty Habit DC for the Pride Fest Pregame party on today from noon to 4 p.m.
Shi-Queeta Lee’s Illusion Drag Brunch
Sunday, June 11
12-2 p.m.
H Street Country Club
1335 H Street, N.E.
$50
Eventbrite
Famed drag artist Shi-Queeta Lee headlines the Illusion Drag Brunch at H Street Country Club today from noon to 2.
Nellie’s Pride Drag Brunch
Sunday, June 11
1 p.m.
Nellie’s Sports Bar
900 U Street, N.W.
$50
Eventbrite
Nellie’s Sports Bar holds the Nellie’s Pride Brunch today at 1 p.m.
Pride Tea Dance
Sunday, June 11
1-5 p.m.
Republic Restoratives Distillery
1369 New York Avenue, N.E.
$10
Eventbrite
LGBTQ-owned Republic Restoratives Distillery is holding a Pride Tea Dance on today from 1-5 p.m.
Pride Artisan Market
Sunday, June 11
2-5 p.m.
Capitol Cider House
3930 Georgia Avenue, N.W.
Free
Eventbrite
The Pride Artisan Market is free and open to the public at Capitol Cider House from, 2-5 p.m. this afternoon.
Sunday Funday: Pride Week
Sunday, June 11
2 p.m.
The Dirty Goose
913 U Street, N.W.
Instagram
The Dirty Goose holds a Sunday Funday: Pride Week party starting at 2 p.m. this afternoon.
früt Tea Dance
Sunday, June 11
3 p.m.
Kiki
910 U Street, N.W.
Instagram
Kiki holds the früt Tea Dance starting at 3 p.m. this afternoon with DJ Lemz and DJ Jaxknife.
PRIDE Beer Bust
Sunday, June 11
3-9 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge and Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
UPROAR Lounge and Restaurant has a rooftop Pride Beer Bust from 3-9 p.m. today with music from DJ Mike Babbitt.
LGBTQ+ Social
Sunday, June 11
4 p.m.
Puro Gusto Cafe
1345 F Street, N.W.
Eventbrite
Go Gay DC hosts an LGBTQ+ Social today at 4 p.m. at Puro Gusto Cafe.
La Loca Pride Edition
Sunday, June 11
7 p.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
$10
Tickets
Celebrate Latinx culture at La Loca Pride Edition today starting at 7 p.m. at Bunker.
Pride in the Sky with Vanessa Vanjie Mateo
Sunday, June 11
8 p.m.
Hotel Zena
1155 14th Street, N.W.
$35-$75
Eventbrite
RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Vanessa Vanjie Mateo attends Pride in the Sky at Hotel Zena tonight.
Sunday Service at DC9: Charm City Takeover
Sunday, June 11
8 p.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
Instagram
Experience the drag variety review with special guest host Pariah Sinclair tonight at 8 p.m. at DC9 Nightclub.
Davon Hamilton Events/Impulse DC Pride Close-Out Party
Sunday, June 11
10 p.m.-3 a.m.
Sachi Nightclub
727 15th Street, N.W.
$0-$100
Eventbrite
Davon Hamilton Events and Impulse Group DC join forces to produce the DC Pride Close-Out Party on late tonight from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Monday morning at Sachi Nightclub.
KINETIC: DiscoVERS with DJ Alexis Tucci
Sunday, June 11
10 p.m.-3 a.m.
Sax Restaurant
734 11th Street, N.W.
$40-$70
Facebook | Eventbrite
KINETIC Pride events conclude with KINETIC: DiscoVERS with DJ Alexis Tucci tonight from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Monday morning at Sax Restaurant.