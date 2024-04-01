Photos
PHOTOS: Bonnet Ball
JR.’s holds annual Easter tradition
JR.’s held the annual Bonnet Ball on Sunday, April 31. Performers included Citrine Queen, Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson and Darcy De La Cuadra.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Awesome Con
‘Pride Alley’ featured at annual convention
Awesome Con, an annual convention for science fiction, fantasy and comics enthusiasts, was held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on March 8-10. “Pride Alley” on the expo floor served as a gathering place for LGBTQ fans, artists and representatives of community organizations.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Drag Me to the Disco
Four ‘RuPaul’ contestants join local performers at Howard Theatre event
District Disco presented “Drag Me to the Disco” at Howard Theatre on Saturday. Performers included Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Jaida Essence Hall, Vanessa Vanjie Matteo and Luxx Noir London of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” as well as local drag performers Crimsyn, Cake Pop!, Crystal Edge and Druex Sidora. Music was provided by DJ Camb and DJ Boyyyish.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Pride Reveal
‘Totally Radical’ announced as this year’s theme
The Capital Pride Alliance held its annual Pride Reveal party at Penn Social on Feb. 29. “Totally Radical” was announced as this year’s theme for Pride.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
