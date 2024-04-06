Local
Comings & Goings
Freedman-Gurspan takes senior role on Buttigieg’s staff
The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at: [email protected].
Congratulations to Raffi Freedman-Gurspan on her promotion to Principal Deputy Director of Public Engagement, U.S. Department of Transportation – Office of the Secretary, Washington, D.C. She directs the daily operations for the Office of Public Engagement in the Office of Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Prior to this, Freedman-Gurspanwas Deputy States Director with the National Redistricting Action Fund/The All on The Line Campaign. She has also served as Director of External Relations for the National Center for Transgender Equality. She served a stint as Senior Associate Director in the Obama White House, Office of Public Engagement. She was “White House Liaison” to the LGBTQ community, responsible for communication with national, state, and local constituency leadership, and other grassroots stakeholders. Before coming to D.C., she worked in the Massachusetts House of Representatives in the Office of State Rep. Carl Sciortino.
Congratulations also to Lindsey Sugar for joining the board of LPAC, the nation’s leading and only organization dedicated to electing LGBTQ women and nonbinary candidates to public office. Shari Weiner, chair of the LPAC Board said, “Her remarkable expertise and dedication to fostering inclusive environments make her an invaluable asset and her background in building inclusive spaces align perfectly with our mission.”
Upon joining the board, Sugar said, “I am honored to join the LPAC Board to contribute to LPAC’s mission of expanding LGBTQ+ representation across every level of government. Throughout my career, I’ve seen the transformative power of diversity and understand the necessity of having a seat at the table to shape our political landscape, a factor that’s especially crucial in this election year.”
Sugar is an accomplished executive and entrepreneur with more than 20 years of real estate investment, strategic advisory, and capital raising, experience.
Featured Local Savings
Maryland
Md. poised to become trans sanctuary state
Trans Shield Act received final approval this week
A bill that would make Maryland a sanctuary state for transgender people and their health care providers received final approval this week.
The Maryland House of Delegates on April 4 passed a version of Senate Bill 19, the Trans Shield Act, that state Del. David Moon (D-Montgomery County) introduced. The Maryland Senate earlier this year passed SB 19 that state Sen. Clarence Lam (D-Anne Arundel and Howard Counties), Shelly Hettleman (D-Baltimore County) and Jeff Waldstreicher (D-Montgomery County) introduced.
The Washington Blade previously reported Maryland would become the 12th state to implement such a law if Democratic Gov. Wes Moore signs it. D.C. has enacted a similar statute.
District of Columbia
Town nightclub sues landlord to terminate lease for church building
LGBTQ club says subsidiary of Douglas Development failed to renovate building
Town 2.0, the company that planned to reopen the popular D.C. LGBTQ nightclub Town in a former church on North Capitol Street, filed a lawsuit against the building’s owner on April 2, accusing the owner, Jemal’s Sanctuary LLC, of failing to upgrade the more than 100-year-old building more than four years after it signed a lease for the building.
Jemal’s Sanctuary is a subsidiary of the Douglas Development Corporation, one of the city’s largest real estate development firms. The company purchased the building that was once Saint Phillips Baptist Church at 1001 North Capitol St., N.E., about a half mile north of the U.S. Capitol, in 2017 after the church moved its congregation to Maryland.
What was initially known as Town Danceboutique operated from 2007 to 2018 in a large, converted warehouse building on 8th Street, N.W. just off Florida Avenue. It closed when the building’s owner sold it to a developer who has since built a condo apartment building in its place.
In 2019, the Town owners announced plans to reopen what they called Town 2.0 in the church building on North Capitol Street in a lease agreement before the building was to be renovated mostly by its owner, with Town providing some interior renovations.
In its lawsuit filed in D.C. Superior Court, Town 2.0 calls for the termination of the lease and at least $450,000 in damages on grounds that Jemal’s Sanctuary violated the terms of the lease by failing to complete required renovation work on the building that was required to be completed by a Sept. 1, 2020 “delivery date.”
Among the work the lawsuit says Jemal’s Sanctuary failed to carry out is repairing and maintaining antique stained-glass windows; roof replacement and related structural repairs; re-pointing of the building’s brick walls; repair and replace cornices, chimney, and exterior stairs; and ensuring the “structural integrity of walls, foundation, and roof.”
“According to the agreed-upon terms of the lease, Jemal’s Sanctuary was obligated to perform critical life safety structural work and other work on the premises,” a statement released by a spokesperson for Town 2.0 says. “However, after more than four and one-half years past the signing of the lease on September 9, 2019, Jamal’s Sanctuary has failed to fulfill its obligations, including but not limited to performing specific ‘Landlord Work’ required by the lease,” the statement says.
“Business partners John Guggenmos, Ed Bailey, and Jim Boyle are experienced entrepreneurs in the nightlife and entertainment industry and have a proven record of successfully owning and operating venues catering to the LGBTQIA community in the District of Columbia since 1990,” the statement says. “The establishment of Town 2.0 was envisioned as a culmination of their illustrious careers,” it says.
A spokesperson for Jemal’s Sanctuary LLC couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. The company is expected to file an official response to the lawsuit in court.
District of Columbia
Gay D.C. gym owner pleads not guilty to distributing child porn
Judge approves request for more time to negotiate plea offer
Gay D.C. gym owner Michael Everts, who was arrested Nov. 29, 2023, on a charge of distributing child pornography, pleaded not guilty on Thursday, April 4, at his arraignment hearing in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
At the request of Everts’s defense attorney and the lead prosecutor with the Office of the U.S. Attorney for D.C., U.S. District Court Judge Tanya S. Chutkan agreed to give Everts more time to consider whether to accept an offer by prosecutors to plead guilty to a lower charge that would avoid bringing the case to trial.
Chutkan scheduled a status hearing for 9 a.m. on June 10 at which time the two parties were expected to disclose whether a plea agreement was reached or whether the case would go forward for a trial.
News that a plea bargain offer was in the works surfaced in January when the U.S. Attorney’s office and Everts’s defense attorney filed a joint motion asking another judge presiding over the case at that time to postpone a preliminary hearing and arraignment for Everts on grounds that prosecutors were about to issue a plea offer and the two sides needed more time to discuss the offer.
Everts has been held without bond since the time of his Nov. 29 arrest on a single charge of distribution of child pornography following a joint D.C. police-FBI investigation that led to his arrest. Chutkan ordered that Everts remain in custody until at least the time of the June status hearing.
He was escorted into the courtroom at Thursday’s arraignment wearing an orange prison jumpsuit. In response to questions by the judge, he said he understood he is being charged with a single count of distribution of child pornography and is entitled to a full trial by jury if he chooses a trial rather than accept a plea offer by prosecutors.
Everts has owned and operated the FIT Personal Training gym located at 1633 Q St., N.W., near Dupont Circle since its opening in 2002.
The lead prosecutor in the case, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jocelyn Bond, on Dec. 1 filed a 20-page Memorandum in Support of Pretrial Detention for Everts, which the judge approved. The memorandum provides details of the investigation and its findings that prosecutors say showed that Everts distributed images of underage boys engaging in sexual acts to an undercover D.C. police detective posing in an online gay hookup site as someone interested in underage boys for sex.
According to the prosecutors’ memo, Everts allegedly sent the undercover officer video and photo images of child pornography. The memo and a separate police-FBI affidavit in support of Everts’s arrest state that the investigation found, through information from a tipster, that Everts was exchanging messages on a gay sex hookup site expressing interest in exchanging images of underage boys for sexual gratification. That information prompted the joint D.C. police-FBI sting operation that led to Everts’s arrest.
Under the criminal statute Everts is charged with – distribution of child pornography – those convicted of that charge face a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Aside from a prison sentence an individual convicted of this charge must register as a sex offender for life.
David Benowitz, Everts’s defense attorney, when approached by the Washington Blade following Thursday’s arraignment, said he would consider a request by the Blade for comment on the case and whether he or Everts dispute any of the allegations against Everts brought by prosecutors.
Do you need title insurance?
Comings & Goings
Lavender Mass and the art of serious parody in protest
Md. poised to become trans sanctuary state
Melania Trump to host Log Cabin Republicans event
Medical Examiner: Two beloved D.C. gay men died of accidental drug ‘toxicity’
Meet Shawn Harris, the Democrat who seeks to oust Marjorie Taylor Greene
White House, officials condemn Ugandan court’s Anti-Homosexuality Act ruling
Gay D.C. gym owner pleads not guilty to distributing child porn
Ugandan Constitutional Court upholds country’s Anti-Homosexuality Act
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
Medical Examiner: Two beloved D.C. gay men died of accidental drug ‘toxicity’
-
Politics3 days ago
Meet Shawn Harris, the Democrat who seeks to oust Marjorie Taylor Greene
-
The White House3 days ago
White House, officials condemn Ugandan court’s Anti-Homosexuality Act ruling
-
District of Columbia2 days ago
Gay D.C. gym owner pleads not guilty to distributing child porn