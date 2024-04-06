The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at: [email protected].

Congratulations to Raffi Freedman-Gurspan on her promotion to Principal Deputy Director of Public Engagement, U.S. Department of Transportation – Office of the Secretary, Washington, D.C. She directs the daily operations for the Office of Public Engagement in the Office of Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Prior to this, Freedman-Gurspanwas Deputy States Director with the National Redistricting Action Fund/The All on The Line Campaign. She has also served as Director of External Relations for the National Center for Transgender Equality. She served a stint as Senior Associate Director in the Obama White House, Office of Public Engagement. She was “White House Liaison” to the LGBTQ community, responsible for communication with national, state, and local constituency leadership, and other grassroots stakeholders. Before coming to D.C., she worked in the Massachusetts House of Representatives in the Office of State Rep. Carl Sciortino.

Lindsey Sugar (Photo courtesy of Sugar)

Congratulations also to Lindsey Sugar for joining the board of LPAC, the nation’s leading and only organization dedicated to electing LGBTQ women and nonbinary candidates to public office. Shari Weiner, chair of the LPAC Board said, “Her remarkable expertise and dedication to fostering inclusive environments make her an invaluable asset and her background in building inclusive spaces align perfectly with our mission.”

Upon joining the board, Sugar said, “I am honored to join the LPAC Board to contribute to LPAC’s mission of expanding LGBTQ+ representation across every level of government. Throughout my career, I’ve seen the transformative power of diversity and understand the necessity of having a seat at the table to shape our political landscape, a factor that’s especially crucial in this election year.”

Sugar is an accomplished executive and entrepreneur with more than 20 years of real estate investment, strategic advisory, and capital raising, experience.