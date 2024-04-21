Photos
PHOTOS: Night of Champions
Team DC holds annual awards gala
Team DC, the umbrella organization for LGBTQ-friendly sports teams and leagues in the D.C. area, held its annual Night of Champions Awards Gala on Saturday, April 20 at the Hilton National Mall. The organization gave out scholarships to area LGBTQ student athletes as well as awards to the Different Drummers, Kelly Laczko of Duplex Diner, Stacy Smith of the Edmund Burke School, Bryan Frank of Triout, JC Adams of DCG Basketball and the DC Gay Flag Football League.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Featured Local Savings
Photos
PHOTOS: National Cannabis Festival
Annual event draws thousands to RFK
The 2024 National Cannabis Festival was held at the Fields at RFK Stadium on April 19-20.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the @NatlCannaFest at RFK Stadium for @WashBlade . Stop by the LGBTQ+ booth and pick up a paper if you are here. pic.twitter.com/is7hnsaPns— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) April 20, 2024
Photos
PHOTOS: Crush
New gay bar holds opening party
The new LGBTQ venue Crush held a party for friends, family and close supporters on Tuesday. For more information on future events at Crush, go to their Instagram page @crushbardc.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Victory Fund National Champagne Brunch
Sen. Butler delivers keynote address
The LGBTQ+ Victory Fund held its annual National Champagne Brunch at the Grand Hyatt on Sunday, April 7. Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-Calif.) delivered the keynote address.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
State Department releases annual human rights report
Dominica High Court of Justice strikes down sodomy law
Smithsonian staff concerned about future of LGBTQ programming amid GOP scrutiny
Upcoming Ugandan Census will not count intersex people
Three of five LGBTQ candidates win race for DNC delegate from D.C.
New D.C. LGBTQ+ bar Crush set to open April 19
Daniel Zamudio murderer’s parole request denied
Montgomery County police chief discusses arrest of trans student charged with planned school shooting
Court records raise concerns about right-wing TikTok investor’s influence
World ‘isn’t much different today’
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
District of Columbia5 days ago
New D.C. LGBTQ+ bar Crush set to open April 19
-
South America3 days ago
Daniel Zamudio murderer’s parole request denied
-
Maryland4 days ago
Montgomery County police chief discusses arrest of trans student charged with planned school shooting
-
Politics5 days ago
Court records raise concerns about right-wing TikTok investor’s influence