Out & About
White House Correspondents’ Dinner set for Saturday
Colin Jost serving as emcee
The annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner is set for Saturday, April 27 at the Washington Hilton with Colin Jost serving as emcee.
President Biden is scheduled to speak and numerous celebrities are expected around D.C. all weekend for related parties and events.
The Washington Blade is the only LGBTQ outlet that is a member of the Association and is hosting a table of VIPs, including actor Billy Porter and Congressman Robert Garcia (D-Calif.).
“We look forward to the Dinner each year to celebrate our press freedoms and to thank a range of allies and supporters for their work on behalf of the LGBTQ movement,” said Blade Editor Kevin Naff.
Out & About
Drag Underground returns
Indiana Bones, Bombalicious Eklaver, Shi-Queeta Lee, Cake Pop! to perform
Dupont Underground and the Washington Blade have teamed up to host “Drag Underground” on Friday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Dupont Underground.
Performers include Indiana Bones, Bombalicious Eklaver, Shi-Queeta Lee and Cake Pop.
Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Calendar
Calendar: April 26-May 2
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, April 26
Center Aging Monthly Luncheon with Yoga & Intergenerational Hangout will be at 12 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. Chair yoga will be at noon. Lunch will be provided by the Gay Professional Men of Color at 1 p.m. Guests can bring a beverage of choice. For more information, email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social in the City” at 7 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott Dupont Circle. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ community, including allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].
Saturday, April 27
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Brunch” at 11 a.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Sunday, April 28
AfroCode DC will be at 4 p.m. at Decades DC. This event will be an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes and a crossover of genres and a fusion of cultures. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Dinner” at 6:30 p.m. at Federico Ristorante Italiano. This event is ideal for making meaningful new connections and community building or just to unwind and enjoy extended happy hour. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, April 29
Center Aging: Monday Coffee & Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of their choice. For more details, email [email protected].
Tuesday, April 30
Pride on the Patio Events will host “LGBTQ Social Mixer” at 5:30 p.m. at Showroom. Dress is casual, fancy, or comfortable. Guests are encouraged to bring their most authentic self to chat, laugh, and get a little crazy. Admission is free and more details are on Eventbrite.
“5th Tuesdays Open Mic” will be at 8 p.m. at Busboys and Poets at 14th Street, N.W. For two hours, audiences can expect a diverse chorus of voices and a vast array of professional spoken word performers, open mic rookies, and musicians. The event will be hosted by Charity Blackwell. Tickets cost $8 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, May 1
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Thursday, May 2
Virtual Yoga with Charles M. will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. For more details, visit the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s website.
Out & About
Rehoboth Women’s Fest is underway
Fay Jacobs to launch party for new book
The annual Rehoboth Women’s Fest opens this week with a range of events and performances. Author Fay Jacobs hosts a launch party for her new book, “Big Girls Don’t Fry” on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Convention Center. Lea DeLaria and Chrys Matthews co-headline Friday night’s events with a performance at the Convention Center from 7:30-11 p.m.
Visit camprehoboth.com for a full list of events, including a golf tournament, dance parties, author readings, and more.
