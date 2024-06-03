District of Columbia
HIPS announces GoFundMe appeal for purchase of building
Seeks support for down payment for ‘DC’s Harm Reduction Home’
HIPS, the LGBTQ supportive organization that described itself as a leading advocate and service provider for individuals impacted by sex work and substance use in the D.C. area, has launched a GoFundMe appeal to help raise funds for a down payment to enable it to obtain financing to purchase the building it has operated in for the past eight years at 906 H St., N.E.
“Raising $350,000 or more by July 30 will allow us to secure the financing needed to make this purchase,” according to a statement on the HIPS GoFundMe page, which was posted by HIPS Development Manager Bo Belotti.
“Together, we can help HIPS raise the money for the needed down payment on the place that has been our home for the past 8 years,” the statement says. “We’ve done our research, we are in negotiations, and we just need a little help from the community,” it says.
“For the past 30 years, HIPS has been the driving force for harm reduction and respectful, compassionate services to people who do sex work, people who use drugs, and the unhoused LGBTQ+ community in Washington, D.C,” the statement continues. “We envision a world where all people engaged in sex work and drug use are empowered and can live healthy, self-determined, and self-sufficient lives free from stigma, violence, criminalization, or oppression.”
The statement adds, “Once financing is secured, HIPS will have the resources to easily pay the mortgage. In fact, it will allow us to spend more money on programming. We won’t be forced to move due to the inevitable future building sale, and we will be able to plan for the long-term expansion of services and opportunities for the community.”
HIPS Executive Director Cyndee Clay told the Washington Blade that HIPS, which stands for Honoring Individual Power & Strength, currently occupies the entire two-story building it rents at 906 H St., N.E. The building is in what has become known as the H Street, N.E. business and entertainment district that some have said has significantly increased the real estate value of the commercial buildings along that section of H Street, which is served, among other things, by D.C. ‘s Streetcar trolley system.
Clay said HIPS feels this is the time to purchase the building to ensure HIPS can remain in its current location and not be forced to find a new location if the owner of the building, which is listed in D.C. property records as MDP 908 H Street, LLC, decides to place it on the market for sale. She said the sale price of the building is under negotiation.
“HIPS has given so much to the DC community – please help us make our dreams of a DC harm reduction home a reality,” the GoFundMe statement concludes.
The HIPS GoFundMe page can be accessed here.
5 family-friendly Pride events in D.C. area
Basketball, a parade, art museums, and more
Pride month is finally here and with Capital Pride just days away, here are five ways the entire family can celebrate and reflect this June.
Pride Family Day
Kick off the month at the Smithsonian American Art Museum on June 1. There will be an Afro-Brazilian percussion performance, rainbow crafts and a LGBTQ art scavenger hunt through the museum and more. The event is free and up to four people can be registered at a time online.
Pride Amidst Hardship: LGBTQ+ Homelessness and the Road to Equality
Pride Amidst Hardship: LGBTQ+ Homelessness and the Road to Equality
Capital Pride Parade
D.C.’s historic Pride Parade will fall on June 8 with the theme “Totally Radical.” Ryan Bos, Capital Pride’s executive director said, “Having Pride is key to reminding us to continue to fight for equality” in reference to recent legislative threats to roll back queer rights. Even though the entire parade is family friendly, Bos said that there is a specified family fun time area at Stead Park. The free event will include drag story hour, crafts, and cooking demonstrations.
Arlington Reads: George M. Johnson
Take your teens to Arlington on June 13 for an author talk with George M. Johnson, author of “All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir Manifesto.” This event is part of a spring series in celebration of what would have been James Baldwin’s 100th birthday. The Black queer coming-of-age book is one of the most banned books in the United States according to NPR but still rose to a New York Times bestseller.
Washington Mystics Pride Game
The Mystics will take on the Dallas Wings on June 22 for their annual Pride game. The WNBA team is off to a slow start this year with a 0-7 record to begin the season. However, they hope to turn things around and will need to in order to beat the 3-2 Wings led by Arike Ogunbowale. Tickets are nearly sold out but can be purchased online.
DC man charged with killing partner in gay domestic violence case
Charging document says victim, 58, stabbed to death
D.C. police announced they have arrested 54-year-old Ted Anthony Brown on a charge of second-degree murder while armed for allegedly fatally stabbing his domestic partner, Tommy Hudson, 58, inside Brown’s apartment at 517 Harvard St., N.W., on May 26.
A four-page arrest affidavit filed by police and prosecutors in D.C. Superior Court says police arrested Brown two days later on May 28 after an investigation by Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives identified Brown as a suspect in the case through information provided by witnesses.
The affidavit says Brown, following his arrest, waved his Miranda rights to remain silent and confessed to having stabbed Hudson after the two got into an argument and after Brown claimed his partner punched him in the face.
“Brown reported that he and the decedent have been involved in a romantic relationship for a significant period and that he was very jealous of the decedent’s possible infidelities,” the affidavit states. “Suspect 1 [Brown] reported to detectives that he believed the decedent punching him to the face did not justify Suspect 1 stabbing the decedent, which ultimately killed him,” the affidavit continues.
“Suspect 1 reported that he had stabbed the decedent in the past and threatened to kill him if he learned of subsequent cheating within their relationship,” the affidavit says. “Suspect 1 reported that he was the aggressive and argumentative party in their relationship and that the decedent would never like to argue,” it says.
Court records show that a D.C. Superior Court Judge Renee Raymond ordered Brown held without bond pending a detention hearing scheduled for June 17.
A D.C. police statement says that at about 8:57 a.m. on May 26, police responded to a call for a stabbing on the 500 block of Harvard Street, N.W. The arrest affidavit says that upon their arrival, officers found a man later identified as Hudson unconscious while sitting on the steps leading up to the front door of one of two apartments located in a two-story attached row house at 517 Harvard St., N.W.
The affidavit says an autopsy conducted by a physician with the Office of the D.C. Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was a stab wound to the right shoulder that severed an artery. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.
It says a crime scene investigation found a trail of blood leading from the apartment where defendant Brown had been living to the outside steps where Hudson was found and subsequently taken to Washington Hospital Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
The affidavit states that two witnesses told detectives that they knew Brown as a resident of the neighborhood and encountered Brown on the day of the murder. Both witnesses told detectives that Brown told them he stabbed Hudson during an argument.
“Witness 1 reported that IT asked Ted what had transpired inside his residence on Sunday, May 26, 2024, and Ted stated words to the effect of, ‘My boyfriend assaulted me, look at my head, and I stabbed him in the heart!’” the affidavit states.
The affidavit also states that Brown has a history of prior domestic violence complaints lodged against him and that he had been arrested at least once for a prior domestic violence incident targeting Hudson.
Neither the arrest affidavit nor the D.C. police report states whether Hudson had been living in Brown’s apartment. But the D.C. police report lists Hudson’s address as 1355 New York Ave., N.E. An online search by the Washington Blade of that address shows it is listed as a men’s shelter operated by Catholic Charities.
Todd S. Baldwin, Brown’s court appointed attorney, when contacted by the Blade, said, “Mr. Brown is pursuing all legal options and defenses, and he’s presumed innocent. And I would ask that the public and all news media allow the justice system to work its way to justice.”
Asked if his client might pursue an argument of self-defense after telling police he stabbed his partner Hudson after Hudson allegedly punched him in the face, Baldwin replied, “I think that’s certainly a possibility. But we’re waiting for a full investigation to take place.”
Local LGBTQ rights advocate Vincent Slatt, who serves as chair of the D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commissions’ Rainbow Caucus, which monitors crime targeting the LGBTQ community, said the murder of Tommy Hudson was yet another example of how intimate partner violence is an “alarming problem” in D.C.
“The vast preponderance of it is straight men beating and killing women,” Slatt told the Blade. “But this case demonstrates, yet again, that LGBTQ people also use violence against their partners, too,” he said. “More information on this case will come forward in the days and weeks ahead, but one thing is already clear from the charging documents,” Slatt said.
“This death was not the first domestic violence incident for this couple,” he noted. “It was the escalation of a pattern that went back several years. Obviously, they did not receive the intervention they needed to end the cycle of violence.”
Slatt also noted that the Hudson murder underscores the need for more social services to address the issue of domestic violence. He said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs includes a Violence Prevention and Response Team that provides services for LGBTQ people who experience domestic violence, but he said that program is underfunded. Slatt called on the mayor’s office and the D.C. Council to add additional funds for that program and other domestic violence response programs in the city’s Fiscal Year 2025 budget.
12 percent of D.C. homeless adults identify as LGBTQ
Annual count shows increase over 2023
In a development not widely reported, the 2024 annual Point-In-Time (PIT) Count of homeless people in the District of Columbia conducted in January shows that 527 or 12 percent of the homeless adults counted identified as “part of the of the LGBTQ+ community based on their responses to questions about their sexual orientation and gender identity,” according to a report released on May 13 by the D.C. Department of Human Services.
The 195-page report, which was prepared by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, or COG, includes separate counts of homeless people in the entire D.C. metropolitan area, including the surrounding Maryland and Virginia suburbs. A statement released by the D.C. DHS says the D.C. count was conducted for the city by the Community Partnership for the Prevention of Homelessness, a local nonprofit group that provides services to homeless people.
The count of D.C. homeless people shows that a greater number of what the report calls Transition Age Youth between the ages of 18 and 24 — 28 percent — identified as LGBTQ, but it doesn’t provide the specific number that the 28 percent comprises.
“As in past counts, Transition Age Youth (ages 18-24) were more likely than older adults experiencing homelessness to identify as LGBTQ+,” the report says, “To wit, 34 percent of unaccompanied youth and eight percent of parenting youth (or 28 percent of all 18-to-24-year-olds) identified as LGBTQ+ compared to estimates of around nine percent of youth in the District at large,” according to the report.
The report says the total number of homeless people counted in D.C during the one-day count conducted on Jan. 24, was 5,616, with the total number of homeless adults coming to 4,391 based on the 12 percent figure said to comprise LGBTQ adults. It says the count was conducted by a team of trained counters who visited homeless shelters and places on the streets and other locations where homeless people are known to reside and congregate.
This year’s D.C. count showed an overall 14 percent increase in the number of homeless people compared to 2023. This year’s count of 527 LGBTQ homeless people marks an increase over the 349 LGBTQ homeless people counted in D.C. in 2023 and 347 LGBTQ counted in 2022.
This year’s report also says that for LGBTQ+ youth in the District, there are at least 53 transitional housing units and a rehousing program that serves 20 individuals at a time. Although the report doesn’t identify the LGBTQ youth housing facilities by name, they most likely are operated by the local LGBTQ youth services organization SMYAL and the Wanda Alston Foundation, which also provides housing services for LGBTQ homeless youth.
SMYAL spokesperson Hancie Stokes said SMYAL currently operates residential facilities that accommodate 55 homeless LGBTQ youth.
“In Maryland and the District of Columbia, as well as nationwide, a key contributing factor to youth experiencing homelessness was conflict with a parent, guardian, or foster parent,” the report states.
In addition, the report mentions that D.C. opened its first shelter for homeless LGBTQ+ adults in 2022 that serves up to 40 individuals. It says that the shelter, which D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser initiated, was filled to capacity on the day the count was conducted.
The report states that the count conducted in Arlington shows that 4 percent of the homeless identified as LGBTQ and 1.2 percent identified as transgender.
Like other jurisdictions, including D.C., the Arlington count showed that 63 percent of all homeless people counted identified as male and 36 percent identified as female.
The full 2024 Point-In-Time Count report of homeless people in the D.C. metro area can be accessed here.