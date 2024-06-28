Local
Comings & Goings
Engles named managing director at Accenture for Metro D.C.
Congratulations to Eddie Engles, who was appointed Accenture Office Managing Director for Metro D.C., covering Baltimore to Richmond. He takes over the role from Marty Rodgers, who led Accenture in Metro D.C., and will continue to lead Accenture in the South as he has since 2019.
“I am proud to pass the torch to Ed and know that our people in Metro D.C. will be in great hands,” said Rodgers. “He is a purposeful, compassionate leader with a deep understanding of our people, our business, and our community. Ed will take Accenture’s impact and presence in the District, Baltimore, and Richmond, to new heights.”
Upon accepting the position, Engles said, “I am honored to take on the role of Office Managing Director in Metro D.C. I look forward to continuing the great work done by Marty Rodgers, and further strengthening our ties with the community and our clients. We are committed to bringing the best of Accenture’s global capabilities to the capital region and contributing to its growth and prosperity.”
Engles has spent his career with Accenture. He has a wealth of experience and a record of leadership. Prior to this he led the North America Service Practice for Accenture Song, overseeing a team of more than 500 experts across advisory, technology, creative, and data and AI domains. Under his leadership, his teams have driven substantial growth and innovation in customer experience, sales, service, commerce, marketing, and business innovation. He will continue this role in addition to his new job.
Engles is active in the community serving on local nonprofit boards, and volunteering in the community both with Accenture and on his own. He acts as the executive sponsor for Accenture’s work on the 11th Street Bridge project, which aims to launch and support local and minority-owned small and medium businesses in a mobile kiosk at the 11th Street Bridge Park, linking the Anacostia and Navy Yard communities.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management from Loyola University.
Congratulations also to Mary E. Anderson JD, MPA, on her new position as a team member with Penchina Partners in D.C. Daniel Penchina founder and president of Penchina Partners said, “Penchina Partners is thrilled to have Mary join our team. Her depth of experience with non-profit, social justice, and governmental organizations is a perfect addition to our strategic team.”
On joining the group she said, “I’m very impressed with how Penchina Partners leads with strategy in support of its clients. I’m excited to work with a group of like-minded nonprofit and strategy leaders who share my values of collaboration, curiosity, deep passion for social change, mission-driven service, and of course, a sense of humor.”
Anderson has had an impressive career. She recently served as Chicago Director, AARP. Prior to that she was Managing Director, Mission + Strategy Consulting, in Chicago. She served as executive director of Stand for Children in Chicago. Her legal career includes serving as senior adviser in the Office of the Attorney General, State of Illinois; senior litigation associate with Goldberg Kohn Bell Black Rosenbloom & Moritz; and deputy inspector general for policy and legislative affairs, Office of Executive Inspector General for the Agencies, Illinois governor.
She has her bachelor’s degree in political science from Swarthmore College, Swarthmore, Pa.; an MPA, Certificate in Urban and Regional Planning, Princeton University, Princeton, N.J.; and her JD, cum laude, New York University School of Law, New York, N.Y.
District of Columbia
D.C. man fatally stabbed by partner was convicted twice for domestic violence
Ted Anthony Brown faces second-degree murder charge
Prosecutors with the Office of the U.S. Attorney for D.C. disclosed in court filings that Tommy Hudson, 58, the gay man who was stabbed to death by his domestic partner on May 26, had a criminal record of eight arrests and convictions between 1987 and 2018, including two domestic violence assault convictions in which the partner charged with killing him was the victim.
Ted Anthony Brown, 54, who court records show had a longtime romantic relationship with Hudson, was charged on May 29 with second-degree murder while armed for allegedly fatally stabbing Hudson inside Brown’s apartment at 517 Harvard St., N.W., following an argument He is being held in jail without bond while awaiting trial.
Charging documents filed in D.C. Superior Court show that at the time of his arrest, Brown waived his Miranda rights to remain silent and confessed to having stabbed Hudson, saying he did so after Hudson punched him in the face while the two were arguing.
“Brown reported that he and the decedent have been involved in a romantic relationship for a significant period and that he was very jealous of the decedent’s possible infidelities,” an affidavit by police in support of his arrest states. “Suspect 1 [Brown] reported to detectives that he believed the decedent punching him to the face did not justify Suspect 1 stabbing the decedent, which ultimately killed him,” the affidavit says.
Court records show that prosecutors with the Office of the U.S. Attorney on May 31 sent a letter to Brown’s defense attorney, Todd Baldwin, disclosing Hudson’s prior arrests and convictions as part of a required discovery process in which prosecutors must disclose information relevant to a criminal case to the defense, even if the information may be harmful to the prosecutors’ case at trial.
The prosecutors’ letter, sent by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Galloway, says Hudson’s prior convictions include a 2018 charge of violating a Temporary Protection Order requiring he stay away from someone he was accused of threatening with domestic violence; a 2015 charge of domestic violence related simple assault against his partner Brown; and a 2014 domestic violence related simple assault and unlawful entry charge also involving Brown.
The letter says Hudson was also convicted of a 2012 charge of Bail Reform Act violation; a 2010 charge of possession of cocaine; a 2002 charge of cruelty to an animal; a 2001 charge of felony “escape;” a 2000 charge of second-degree theft; a 1997 charge of violation of the Bail Reform Act; and a 1987 charge of criminal “contempt.”
Court records, meanwhile, show that on June 17 D.C. Superior Court Judge Anthony Epstein approved a motion by the defense calling for defendant Brown to undergo a mental health competency screening to determine whether he is competent to stand trial. Prosecutors did not oppose the motion. The judge scheduled a “Mental Observation” hearing for Brown on July 11 to review and assess the findings of the competency screening.
Court records also show that prosecutors agreed to keep a plea bargain offer they made earlier open until the findings of the mental health exam become known.
Maryland
Bethesda church hosts transgender, nonbinary photo exhibit
Photographer Gwen Andersen showcases community members of all ages, backgrounds
Amid the spate of anti-transgender legislation, the bullying of trans students and lack of gender-affirming care for young people across the country, photographer Gwen Andersen’s photo exhibit seeks to portray the trans and nonbinary community in a positive light.
Andersen’s “Becoming Ourselves” exhibit that documents trans and nonbinary people will be on display at the Bethesda United Church of Christ (10010 Fernwood Road) this summer.
Andersen spearheaded the exhibit along with the Rev. Dr. Jill McCrory from Bethesda UCC. The church paid for the project with a donation it received from Stevie Neal, a trans woman who passed away and left part of her estate to Bethesda UCC.
McCrory herself has been a pillar in the LGBTQ community for decades, including while pastor at Twinbrook Baptist Church. The congregation dispersed more than $1 million to various ministries and LGBTQ organizations, founded the MoCo Pride Center, and married a same-sex couple on the rainbow stage of Capital Pride in 2010.
Bethesda UCC has also marked the Transgender Day of Remembrance, and hosted a renaming ceremony for a trans baptized member.
“I happen to have access to a wonderful transgender woman’s (Stevie) donation that she left me to do something for the transgender community,” said McCrory over a Zoom interview. “Andersen came to Rev. McCrory in November of 2023 with the idea. “Gwen knew Stevie. I thought this would be perfect because this is something that would benefit the transgender community.”
“WIthout Stevie, this surely would not have happened. And I say that with great confidence,” Andersen said in a Zoom interview.
“Becoming Ourselves” debuted at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Rockville in March.
The exhibit features photos of trans and nonbinary people from across the country that Andersen and a number of other photographers took.
The photos feature people from all ages — from preteens to elders from all walks of life that include teachers, community leaders, and athletes. Andersen’s exhibit also showcases people who are proudly showing their top surgery scars. It also shows trans and nonbinary people in a variety of ways, from enjoying music, playing sports, and working.
The exhibit most importantly shows them being happy.
Anderson’s exhibit has two main goals: Give a space for trans and nonbinary people to see others in their community in a positive way, and to shift the narrative on how people see trans and nonbinary people.
“It was an emotional issue that won hearts and minds.” said Andersen in reference to the LGBTQ movement to legalize same-sex marriage. “I believe we will reduce the hostility against transgender people by winning hearts and minds.”
“One of the most effective messages is to protect trans kids,” she added. “Right now the hostility has not just gone against adults, it has gone against children, and children are being harassed, beaten up, and killing themselves. In much the same way as gays and lesbians were killing ourselves 30 years ago. I think what will be effective is tugging on hearts and minds and reclaiming the narrative from hate and fear, to love.”
Andersen wants to eventually get a more permanent location for the exhibit rather than bringing it to different venues. But until then, she plans to bring it to other churches that are interested in hosting it.
Anyone interested in supporting Andersen’s exhibit can log onto the “Becoming Ourselves” website, or directly help any of the photographers whose work is showcased. Andersen has directed folks to support photographer Liam Woods, whose online name is Analogue Papi.
Virginia
Rainbow crosswalks, street murals installed in Alexandria, Arlington
Street painting received support from government officials
With approval by local government officials, rainbow-colored crosswalks were installed this month on a street in Virginia’s Old Town Alexandria and what officials are calling rainbow street murals were painted on a street in the Crystal City section of nearby Arlington, Va., in time for this year’s Pride celebrations.
Kirk McPike, a gay member of the Alexandria City Council, said the Council gave unanimous approval for the installation of two bright rainbow-colored crosswalks at the intersection of King and Royal streets at Old Town’s Market Square “right there in front of City Hall.”
McPike said he first proposed the rainbow crossings in June 2023, and with support from the Council, the city’s Human Rights Commission brought the proposal to him as the gay member of the Council, and he introduced it. He said the Council approved it last November. According to McPike, the crosswalks were officially dedicated with a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 1 during Alexandria’s annual Pride festival in Old Town.
“And this year, we had one of our Pride wrapped Dash buses drive through the ribbon to snap the ribbon and officially open the new Pride crosswalks,” he told the Washington Blade.
In Arlington’s Crystal City neighborhood, rainbow stripes were painted on June 12 and 13 on South 23rd Street at the intersections of Eads Street and Fern Street. The Fern Street intersection is located steps away from Freddie’s Beach Bar and Restaurant, which is Arlington’s only gay bar. Freddie Lutz, owner of Freddie’s, was among the community leaders who advocated for the rainbow crosswalks.
Kellen MacBeth, president of the LGBTQ group Equality Arlington, said the Arlington Department of Environmental Services, which oversees street and roadway issues, gave approval of the installation of the two rainbow stripes as “street murals” rather than crosswalks, even though they are located next to or parallel to the crosswalks. He said for reasons he is unsure of, the Environmental Services Department didn’t want the crosswalks themselves to be painted with rainbow stripes.
“If you compare what Alexandria did and what Arlington did, Alexandria has the full crosswalk painted in rainbow,” he said. “Whereas Arlington did the rainbow stripes on either side of the crosswalk,” MacBeth told the Washington Blade. “For whatever reason, the county said they weren’t able to do the full rainbow crosswalk this year. And we’re hoping to have the full rainbow crosswalks for next year.”
Kathryn O’Brien, a spokesperson for the Environmental Services Department, told the Blade that painting crosswalks in rainbow strips “is not allowable” under the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways (MUTCD), which she said defines national standards for traffic signs, road markings, and other road related issues that Arlington adheres to.
MacBeth praised the National Landing Business Improvement District, an organization that promotes community-based businesses in the area known as National Landing, which includes the Pentagon City, Crystal City and Potomac Yard neighborhoods, with supporting the rainbow street mural project, among other things, by paying for the street installations.
“Located at key intersections along S. Fern Street and S. Eads Street, these installations are the first of their kind in Arlington, designed to show solidarity and support for the LGBTQIA+ community,” the organization, known as National Landing BID, said in a statement. “Beyond their aesthetic appeal, they foster a sense of community pride and inclusivity, transforming National Landing into a vibrant and welcoming neighborhood,” the statement says. “Their presence encourages dialogue, celebration, and reflection, making them integral to the cultural fabric of our community.”
The installation of the rainbow crosswalks in Alexandria and the rainbow street murals in Arlington came about seven years after D.C. first installed two full rainbow-colored crosswalks on 17th Street, N.W. near Dupont Circle in 2017 near the gay bar JR.’s and the LGBTQ supportive restaurant Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse. Additional rainbow crosswalks were installed in that section of 17th Street in subsequent years.
