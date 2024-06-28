The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at: [email protected].

The Comings & Goings column also invites LGBTQ+ college students to share their successes with us. If you have been elected to a student government position, gotten an exciting internship, or are graduating and beginning your career with a great job, let us know so we can share your success.

Congratulations to Eddie Engles, who was appointed Accenture Office Managing Director for Metro D.C., covering Baltimore to Richmond. He takes over the role from Marty Rodgers, who led Accenture in Metro D.C., and will continue to lead Accenture in the South as he has since 2019.

“I am proud to pass the torch to Ed and know that our people in Metro D.C. will be in great hands,” said Rodgers. “He is a purposeful, compassionate leader with a deep understanding of our people, our business, and our community. Ed will take Accenture’s impact and presence in the District, Baltimore, and Richmond, to new heights.”

Upon accepting the position, Engles said, “I am honored to take on the role of Office Managing Director in Metro D.C. I look forward to continuing the great work done by Marty Rodgers, and further strengthening our ties with the community and our clients. We are committed to bringing the best of Accenture’s global capabilities to the capital region and contributing to its growth and prosperity.”

Engles has spent his career with Accenture. He has a wealth of experience and a record of leadership. Prior to this he led the North America Service Practice for Accenture Song, overseeing a team of more than 500 experts across advisory, technology, creative, and data and AI domains. Under his leadership, his teams have driven substantial growth and innovation in customer experience, sales, service, commerce, marketing, and business innovation. He will continue this role in addition to his new job.

Engles is active in the community serving on local nonprofit boards, and volunteering in the community both with Accenture and on his own. He acts as the executive sponsor for Accenture’s work on the 11th Street Bridge project, which aims to launch and support local and minority-owned small and medium businesses in a mobile kiosk at the 11th Street Bridge Park, linking the Anacostia and Navy Yard communities.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management from Loyola University.

Eddie Engles

Congratulations also to Mary E. Anderson JD, MPA, on her new position as a team member with Penchina Partners in D.C. Daniel Penchina founder and president of Penchina Partners said, “Penchina Partners is thrilled to have Mary join our team. Her depth of experience with non-profit, social justice, and governmental organizations is a perfect addition to our strategic team.”

On joining the group she said, “I’m very impressed with how Penchina Partners leads with strategy in support of its clients. I’m excited to work with a group of like-minded nonprofit and strategy leaders who share my values of collaboration, curiosity, deep passion for social change, mission-driven service, and of course, a sense of humor.”

Anderson has had an impressive career. She recently served as Chicago Director, AARP. Prior to that she was Managing Director, Mission + Strategy Consulting, in Chicago. She served as executive director of Stand for Children in Chicago. Her legal career includes serving as senior adviser in the Office of the Attorney General, State of Illinois; senior litigation associate with Goldberg Kohn Bell Black Rosenbloom & Moritz; and deputy inspector general for policy and legislative affairs, Office of Executive Inspector General for the Agencies, Illinois governor.

She has her bachelor’s degree in political science from Swarthmore College, Swarthmore, Pa.; an MPA, Certificate in Urban and Regional Planning, Princeton University, Princeton, N.J.; and her JD, cum laude, New York University School of Law, New York, N.Y.