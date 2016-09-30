Trans clinic for kids to open in Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle Children’s Hospital is set to open a gender services clinic for transgender children as young as 8 years old, KIRO 7, a Cox Media Group outlet, reports.

Administrators say the new clinic will open sometime in October with services that include puberty blockers, hormone therapy and mental health support.

Seattle Children’s says it will be the first time in Washington state that transgender children entering puberty will have a clinic where they can go to for coordinated care. The hospital will only be the fifth in the country to offer to have such a clinic. The clinic will not perform surgeries, KIRO 7 reports.

The clinic has attracted criticism. A study from the New Atlantis claims “only a minority of children who experience cross-gender identification will continue to do so into adolescence or adulthood,” but a study from the University of Washington claims that trans-identified children have normal levels of depression and anxiety if they have family support.