Passion Pit to headline All Things Go Fall Classic

All Things Go presents its third annual Fall Classic musical festival at the Yards Park (355 Water St., S.E.) on Saturday, Oct. 8 from noon-10 p.m.

Indie-electronic group Passion Pit, featuring out lead singer Michael Angelakos, will perform at 7 p.m. Other bands performing include Bishop Briggs, Christine and the Queens, Sylvan Esso and Empire of the Sun. There will also be food to enjoy including Shake Shack, Milk Cult, DGS, Timber Pizza and more.

Advanced tickets are $75 and day-of show tickets are $99. For more details, visit allthingsgofallclassic.com.