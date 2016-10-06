Orlando Pride postponed due to Hurricane Matthew

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Matthew has prompted the postponement of Orlando’s Pride parade.

More than 100,000 people were expected to attend the parade that had been scheduled to take place on Saturday in downtown Orlando.

Come Out with Pride Orlando, which is organizing Pride, previously cancelled two parties that were scheduled to take place on Thursday and Friday. It wrote on its Facebook page the events and the parade will take place in November.

“With so many in the community looking forward to uniting together at Pride, the Come Out with Pride board is committed to making the event happen at a later time in November,” said Come Out with Pride Orlando.

Matthew is expected to approach Florida’s East Coast late Thursday with winds in excess of 115 mph.

More than 1.5 million people from Miami-Dade to Nassau Counties have been told to evacuate their homes. The National Weather Service says wind gusts of up to 70 mph are expected in the Orlando metropolitan area on Friday as Matthew passes to the east.

More than 4,000 people are attending the 2016 Out & Equal Workplace Summit this week at Walt Disney World.

Out & Equal told attendees on Thursday in an email that it, the Walt Disney Company and the hotel in which the conference is taking place are “keeping a close eye on the storm.” The National LGBTQ Task Force on Thursday announced its gala dinner that was to have taken place in Miami Beach, Fla., on Saturday has been rescheduled for Nov. 12.

The Washington Blade will provide additional updates as they become available.