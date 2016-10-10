Gay couple claims legal wedding in 1971

Longtime gay activists Michael McConnell and Jack Baker told a gathering at the National Archives auditorium in downtown D.C. on Friday, Oct. 7, that they were married in Minnesota in 1971, when they say they became the nation’s first legally married gay couple.

Speaking as guest lecturers at the Archives’ lunchtime lecture series, the two men gave details of their successful effort to marry by taking advantage of a loophole in the Minnesota marriage statute.

They pointed out that their marriage came 33 years before Massachusetts became the first state to legalize same-sex marriage in 2004 and 44 years before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in all 50 states.

McConnell and Baker said they disclosed for the first time the full story behind their marriage in their newly published book, “The Wedding Heard ‘Round The World: America’s First Gay Marriage.”

“I learned in law school that what is not forbidden by law is permitted under the Constitution,” said Baker, who was referring to his discovery as a law school student in 1970 that Minnesota’s marriage law at the time did not mention the gender of people applying for a marriage license.

He said the law also did not in any way say two people of the same gender could not obtain a marriage license and get married.

But the two learned shortly after they submitted their application for a marriage license with the Hennepin County clerk’s office in Minneapolis in May 1970 that the county attorney disagreed with Baker’s interpretation of the law.

According to the account in McConnell and Baker’s book, the county attorney denied the application on grounds that a state regulation implementing parts of the marriage law said marriage licenses must be issued in the county where the “woman” lived. The county attorney interpreted this to mean “if no woman is involved, a license can’t be issued,” the book reports.

Refusing to accept such a rejection, McConnell and Baker said they contested the county attorney’s decision in court. When a lower court upheld the action denying their marriage license they appealed their case to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

While that case was pending, the two said, they decided to take another approach as a backup in the event they lost their court appeal. At Baker’s suggestion, McConnell filed papers to adopt Baker under a state law that allowed an adult to adopt another adult. This was a practice that gay and lesbian couples utilized in the early years of gay activism as a means of protecting themselves as a legally recognized family unit.

Baker, however, suggested the couple go a step further by him changing his first name to the gender neutral name of Pat. He also decided to take McConnell’s last name. When a court approved the adoption in August 1971, the Minnesota Supreme Court still had not ruled on their case against the Hennepin County decision rejecting their marriage license application.

“Timing was now crucial,” they wrote in their book. “If the court explicitly declared that a marriage license between two men could not be issued in Minnesota, we wouldn’t be able to get a valid license anywhere in the state.”

So the day after the adoption was finalized the two arranged to “move” to Mankato, Minn., located about 80 miles from Minneapolis, into the apartment of a straight couple who were friends of McConnell’s.

“They had an extra bedroom and they wanted to help,” McConnell wrote in his and Baker’s book.

A few days later McConnell said he went by himself to the Blue Earth County Courthouse and submitted an application for a marriage license for him and his intended spouse using Baker’s new name, Pat Lyn McConnell. This time the application was quickly approved under the assumption, the two men said in their lecture, that Pat Lyn McConnell was a woman.

They then returned to their home in Minneapolis and made plans for their wedding. Much to their surprise they learned a short time later that a community newspaper in Mankato published their names as part of the paper’s longstanding routine of publishing announcements of people’s plans to marry.

Someone who knew them and had seen news media coverage surrounding their attempt to obtain a marriage license in Minneapolis saw the write-up in the Mankato newspaper and contacted the media in Minneapolis, including the widely read Minneapolis Tribune. “That gay couple had gotten their marriage license at last,” they quoted one of the newspapers as reporting.

With the possibility that state authorities might act against them looming over their heads, the two men were married on Sept. 3, 1971 in the Minneapolis apartment of a friend. The wedding was performed by a gay-supportive Methodist minister, Rev. Roger Lynn, who dutifully completed the legal marriage certificate that McConnell sent by certified mail to the Blue Earth County marriage office.

When news reporters contacted Blue Earth County officials the county attorney said the marriage license was “defective” on the same grounds cited by Hennepin County officials – there was no bride and the couple didn’t fulfill the requirement that a bride must reside in the county where the license is issued.

The county attorney further told reporters that the marriage certificate would not be filed and recorded.

“However, nobody from Blue Earth County ever contested our marriage in court, and since we had fulfilled all the legal requirements, it meant that our wedding vows remained sanctified by the law,” McConnell and Baker state in their book.

Meanwhile, in October 1971, the Minnesota Supreme Court handed down its ruling in their Hennepin County case, rejecting their appeal on grounds, among other things, that a marriage should involve “procreation and rearing of children within a family.”

The couple appealed that decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, which refused to take the case, leaving the Minnesota high court’s decision in place.

A statement by the National Archives that accompanied its announcement of McConnell and Baker’s lecture says the National Archives has among its holdings copies of their Supreme Court documents as well as their marriage license application rejected by the Hennepin County attorney.

“This case was mentioned (and reversed) in the 2015 Obergefell decision,” says the statement, which was referring to the U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriages in all 50 states.

Asked if they were concerned they could have been prosecuted for misrepresenting the gender of one of them on their Blue Earth County marriage license application, Baker said no.

“We weren’t concerned because we knew we were right,” he said.

He noted that the county attorney attempted to prosecute the minister who married them on grounds that he signed a document he was supposed to know was not legal. To everyone’s surprise, Baker said, a grand jury refused the county attorney’s request to indict the minister.

“The minister’s attorney said what he did was perfectly legal and you can’t prove it’s not legal,” Baker said. “And the grand jury said we don’t see a crime here.”