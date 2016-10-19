Get your heels ready!

The 30th annual 17th Street High Heel Race is in Dupont Circle on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Ba’Naka and Birdie LaCage will serve as the race grand marshals. The parade begins at 7 p.m. and the race starts at 9 p.m. The event will take place rain or shine. Race registration is at Cobalt (1639 R St., N.W.) to receive a monitor and sign a waiver. Runners must be at the start line on 17th Street and R Street by 8:50 p.m. Volunteer registration is at JR.’s Bar & Grill (1519 17th St., N.W.) at 6:30 p.m. There will be an after party for volunteers at JR.’s following the race.

For more information, search for the event on Facebook.