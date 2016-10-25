October 25, 2016 at 1:04 pm EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
Uruguay, Argentina ranked most LGBT-friendly Latin American countries

Uruguay, gay news, Washington Blade

A report from the Americas Society and the Council of the Americas ranks Uruguay and Argentina as the most LGBT-friendly countries in Latin America. (Image public domain)

A report that the Americas Society and the Council of the Americas released on Tuesday indicates Uruguay and Argentina are Latin America’s most LGBT-friendly countries.

The 2016 Social Inclusion Index notes Uruguay “has been a leader” in the LGBT rights movement that has gained traction throughout the region over the last decade.

The report notes Uruguay in 2009 became the first country in Latin America to extend adoption rights to same-sex couples.

Gays and lesbians have been able to legally marry in Argentina and Uruguay since 2010 and 2013 respectively. Both countries also allow transgender people to legally change their gender without undergoing surgery.

Argentina and Uruguay are among the countries that contribute to the Global Equality Fund, a public-private partnership to promote LGBT rights around the world that the State Department manages with the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Uruguay in July hosted the first global LGBT rights conference to have taken place in Latin America. Uruguayan Minister of Exterior Relations Rodolfo Nin Novoa, Special U.S. Envoy for the Human Rights of LGBTI Persons Randy Berry and more than 150 activists from around the world were among those who attended the gathering in the country’s capital of Montevideo.

“The laws that the LGBTI social movements of Argentina and Uruguay have achieved over the last few years have allowed for an opening and social inclusion that has contributed to a climate of respect for sexual diversity,” LGBT Federation of Argentina Vice President Esteban Paulón told the Washington Blade in response to the report.

“Public policies that have broken down barriers and extended equality to lesbians, gays, bisexuals and trans people have also been implemented in both countries,” he added. “The report reflects that this combination of legal framework and public policies has, without a doubt, improved the conditions in which the LGBTI community lives and they are the correct path forward for effectively fighting discrimination.”

Marcela Romero of the Latin American and Caribbean Network of Trans People, which is known by the Spanish acronym REDLACTRANS, also welcomed the report.

“We consider the inclusion of Uruguay and Argentina in the Council of the Americas’ 2016 Social Inclusion Index as the most LGBT-friendly Latin American countries as very positive,” she told the Blade.

Romero — who is also the president of the LGBT Federation of Argentina and the Crossdressers, Transsexuals and Transgender (People) Association of Argentina — told the Blade that hate crimes based on sexual orientation and gender identity remain problems in both countries.

Diana Sacayán, a prominent Argentine trans rights advocate, was stabbed to death in her Buenos Aires apartment in Oct. 2015. She was the third trans person reported killed in Argentina in the span of two months.

“A lot has been achieved under both countries’ gender identity laws, but trans women still continue to suffer violence and are victims of hate crimes,” Romero told the Blade, referring to Argentina and Uruguay and the report. “We have still not achieved the full recognition of rights, such as access to health and employment opportunities.”

“There is still much work to be done to achieve real equality,” she added. “The policies of these countries should be a model for other Caribbean and Central American countries in which our community faces constant violence, stigma and discrimination and do not have access to their social, economic and cultural rights.”

Index ranks countries on women’s rights, racial equality

The report also ranked countries based on women’s rights, their policies towards ethnic and racial minorities and other factors.

Mari Carmen Aponte, gay news, Washington Blade

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Mari Carmen Aponte speaks at the Americas Society and the Council of the Americas in D.C. on Oct. 24, 2016. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Mari Carmen Aponte on Tuesday noted U.S. embassies and consulates around the world “regularly advocate for the human rights of LGBTI persons.” She conceded there is “considerable work that still needs to be done” to address social exclusion across the region.

“Creating more inclusive societies means addressing the multiple forms of discrimination and violence,” said Aponte.

Aponte was the U.S. ambassador to El Salvador from 2012 until late last year.

The Central American country that borders Guatemala and Honduras has one of Latin America’s highest murder rates.

Francela Méndez Rodríguez of Colectivo Alejandría, a local trans advocacy group, was murdered in May 2015 while visiting a friend’s home near the Salvadoran capital of San Salvador. Espacio de Mujeres Lesbianas por la Diversidad Sexual, an advocacy group known by the Spanish acronym ESMULES, said their offices were broken into a few weeks later after its executive director publicly denounced the four police officers who attacked a trans activist after he attended a Pride celebration.

El Salvador, Espacio de Mujeres Lesbianas por la Diversidad, gay news, Washington Blade

Alex Peña, director of the Association of Transgender Men in El Salvador, was allegedly attacked by four police officers in June 2015 while returning home from a Pride celebration in San Salvador, El Salvador. (Photo courtesy of Espacio de Mujeres Lesbianas por la Diversidad)

Michael K. Lavers has been a staff writer for the Washington Blade since May 2012. The passage of Maryland's same-sex marriage law, the HIV/AIDS epidemic, the burgeoning LGBT rights movement in Latin America and the consecration of gay New Hampshire Bishop V. Gene Robinson are among the many stories he has covered since his career began in 2002. Follow Michael

andrew_wilson_at_transgender_conference_in_richmond_161022_460x470_courtesy_equality_virginia watermark
Local
Hundreds attend Equality Virginia’s annual transgender summit
2 hospitalized in anti-gay attack at Md. bar
Mayor joins Blade celebration at Best of Gay D.C.
Best of Gay D.C. XV
Mayor to host pre-High Heel Race reception
D.C. responds to gay cop’s bias lawsuit
shooting deaths, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
New lawsuit seeks to overturn Utah ‘Anti-Gay School Law’
DOJ appeals ruling against trans student protections
Judge says order against trans protections applies nationwide
Apple CEO Tim Cook was considered for Hillary Clinton’s VP
Most LGBT adults don’t have a will: survey
Fox News anchor Shepard Smith publicly comes out
Uruguay, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Uruguay, Argentina ranked most LGBT-friendly Latin American countries
Trump is ‘nightmare waiting to happen’
Colombia ambassador downplays anti-LGBT opposition to peace deal
‘Alan Turing Law’ seeks to pardon gay, bisexual men in UK
Indonesian president speaks against anti-LGBT discrimination
Australia House of Representatives approves marriage plebiscite bill
vote_460x470_by_Bigstock watermark
Opinions
#CripTheVote brings disability community to the fore
Time to make 17th Street our official gay street
Why do LGBT voters ask so little of Hillary?
In awe of — and inspired by — Hillary Clinton
Shep Smith comes out — 11 years after I outed him
Overcoming Election Madness
gus_kenworthy_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Gus Kenworthy reflects on coming out one year later
Ellen DeGeneres talks marriage to ‘best friend’ Portia de Rossi
Lesbian couple together for 50 years campaigns for Hillary Clinton
Michael Moore says ‘If you are against gay marriage, don’t get gay married’
Dead or Alive lead singer Pete Burns dies at 57
Kanye West threatens to skip Grammys if Frank Ocean isn’t nominated
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup