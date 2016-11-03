Bud Light pulls LGBT-friendly ‘Bud Light Party’ ads after poor sales

Bud Light has ended its “Bud Light Party” ads after a poor third quarter in sales, AdWeek reports.

The ad campaign, which starred Amy Schumer and Seth Rogen, was a political parody on the presidential election and included LGBT-friendly commercials such as Schumer and Rogen attending a gay wedding. The comedians also starred in another ad titled “Labels” that promoted the company’s acceptance of all gender identities.

“Despite continued positive signs in brand health evolution, driven by millennials and Hispanics, 3Q was the softest performance of Bud Light for the year from a volume and share perspective,” Lisa Weser, Bud Light senior director of marketing communications, told AdWeek.

“The Bud Light Party campaign helped us improve these brand attributes, but it did not translate to improved volume and share performance,” Weser continued. “While we are clearly not satisfied with Bud Light’s performance, we are already leveraging what we’ve learned to develop and execute new work.”

Adweek reports the company will now focus on NFL marketing and the Bud Light x Lady Gaga Dive Bar Tour.