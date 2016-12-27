December 27, 2016 at 11:28 pm EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Carrie Fisher dies at 60

Carrie Fisher, gay news, Washington Blade

Carrie Fisher (Photo by Riccardo Ghilardi; courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

Actress Carrie Fisher died in a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday.

The 60-year-old actress who is best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” passed away four days after suffering a medical emergency on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Reports indicate that Fisher, who struggled with mental illness and addiction, suffered a heart attack.

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter,” wrote Fisher’s mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, on her Facebook page.

George Lucas, who created “Star Wars,” is among those who mourned Fisher.

“She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved,” said Lucas in a statement, according to the Associated Press. “In ‘Star Wars’ she was our great and powerful princess – feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think.”

Singer Eddie Fisher was Fisher’s father.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

